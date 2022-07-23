Fresh Breathies Dental Dog Chews Review (Pup Labs)

Fresh Breathies is a daily supplement that consumers can give their doctors to improve their health and reduce their natural odors. This formula acts as a gentle regulator of the gut, leading to fresher breath and better bowel movements.

What is Fresh Breathies?

Taking care of a dog as a pet is a commitment consumers take on for the entire life of this animal. Consumers must take care of their pets to ensure they live without pain and fatigue, but their diet doesn’t always provide enough support for these concerns. Adding a supplement is an easy way to improve their nutrition, which is where Fresh Breathies come in.

This new supplement from Pup Labs doesn’t have corn or wheat but is loaded with healthy nutrients that other formulas don’t provide. It is available for all dogs, helping pet owners to get rid of their dog’s bad breath for good. Instead of acting as a chewable mint, this formula works deeper by reducing the toxic bacteria in the dog’s gut. With each bite, dogs get the nourishment that will keep their teeth healthy and gut balanced.

Ingredients Found in Fresh Breathies

Part of the reason that Fresh Breathies is so helpful to consumers is due to the five ingredients that are naturally found in it. Those ingredients include:

Champignon mushrooms

Yucca Schidigera extract

Spirulina

Parsley

Cinnamon

Read on below to learn about the benefits that each of these ingredients has to offer:

Champignon Mushrooms

Champignon mushrooms improve the gut microbiome. They reduce inflammation and contribute to better heart health, but that’s just the beginning. It enhances the liver and kidneys and improves nutritional absorption for animals that experience weakness. It also keeps their blood sugar balanced while keeping their metabolism where it should be, supporting against viral infections and preventing fatty liver disease.

This remedy is beneficial for high blood pressure and other potential ailments.

Yucca Schidigera Extract

Yucca Schidigera Extract is often used to eliminate foul odors, like bad breath or body odors. It also reduces bad smells from their bowel movements because it improves how well the gut absorbs minerals. Yucca is one of the most common natural remedies for pet owners who want to reduce the odor of their dog’s waste by up to 26%.

Spirulina

Spirulina is an incredible antioxidant, and its high-quality nutrients make it a superfood. It improves the health of the immune system and the heart and intestines. It improves how well they deal with illness and clears toxins out of the body. It also improves digestion and improves GI health. It also supports the appearance of the skin and coat.

Parsley

Parsley improves the health of bones and maintains comfort in the joints. However, one of the most notable benefits is the improvement of bad breath. It has a lot of antioxidants, like other leafy greens, and it can help them deal with the pain that comes with arthritis (which is common in older dogs).

For dogs, the most parsley that should be provided is one teaspoon for every 20 lbs. It has the most significant impact when the dog has an empty stomach.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an incredible nutrient for maintaining cardiovascular health. It improves brain function and can support their memory as they age. They can reduce the risk of allergies, though they also give the dog a reduced risk of developing salmonella, listeria, and Candida Albicans. It also supports dental health.

Purchasing Fresh Breathies

The only way consumers can purchase Fresh Breathies for their pet is to visit the official Pup Labs website. This website offers several packages, allowing consumers to stock up as they want. The packages include:

One jar for $49

Three jars for $117

Six jars for $174

These transactions do not come with a subscription, so users must purchase from the website whenever they want more of the remedy.

Frequently Asked Questions About Fresh Breathies

Q: What are Fresh Breathies?

A: Fresh Breathies provides five natural ingredients to help users balance their dog’s gut health and reduce inflammation. They improve the dog’s breath, reduce flatulence, and reduce odor. It also allows users to relieve itching and scratching.

Q: How does Fresh Breathies work?

A: With the five nutrients, the formula helps dogs age without all the things hindering them as they age. All ingredients included are based on research in the United States, Japan, and Australia.

Q: What health benefits can pets gain from Fresh Breathies?

A: The main reason that consumers use Fresh Breathies for their pets is to improve the microbiome in the gut and support digestion. In doing so, consumers don’t have to worry about their dogs making the same messes in their yard as they are used to. Plus, without any of the same fatigue as before, Fresh Breathies can also improve the user’s energy levels.

Q: How will consumers know if Fresh Breathies is working?

A: The first sign that Fresh Breathies is doing what the user hopes is the improvement in breath and increased energy in their pet, which usually takes a week or so. Users will see a change in their dog’s coat, firmer fecal matter, and minor scratching within the next few weeks, indicating healthier hair and fur.

Q: What is the best order option for customers?

A: The number of jars will depend on how much of the remedy users want. The most common package is the three-jar option because it provides enough of the remedy to get a good idea of their pet’s reaction. The formula is easy to give the pet, but users will bring even greater value when they order six jars at a time.

Q: How many chews should users give to their dogs?

A: The dog’s size will determine how many Fresh Breathies chews they should consume. Dogs under 50 lbs. should have no more than one chew daily. However, dogs over this weight limit should have two chews for maximum effectiveness regardless of how much more.

Q: What is the return policy?

A: A 180-day money-back guarantee covers all orders.

Q: Will consumers need to consult their pet’s veterinarian?

A: Speaking with a vet before adding any supplement to a dog’s diet is a good idea.

To get a hold of the customer service team, call 855-208-5890 or email support@getpuplabs.com.

Fresh Breathies Summary

Fresh Breathies provides consumers with a nourishing vitamin for their pet that can balance their gut. In doing so, users improve everything from their dog’s breath to their bowel movements. The formula only uses natural ingredients, helping users improve their dog’s health without the risk of side effects. While it is essential to improve the health of any pet, the creators say that going to a vet first is optimal.