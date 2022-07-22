Biotox Gold Reviews (Latest Update)

Biotox Gold is proclaimed by the official website as the first-ever, 100% all-natural liquid drop weight loss supplement to ever exist. By combining close to 20 detoxifying nutrients and plant extracts, the creators, Biotox Nutrition, believe that they successfully identified the exact combination to target the actual cause of belly fat. What’s interesting to see is that this supplement goes beyond weight loss. To be more specific, individuals can expect weight loss results and healthy heart, brain, and joints function boosted energy levels and suppressed appetite.

The field of research has been successful in enlightening the general public on how their bodies work. With every significant finding, hope for the weight loss industry increases, especially in understanding how the body responds to certain ingredients. That said, a surge in supplements with all-natural ingredients has been witnessed in recent times.

In doing our due diligence, we stumbled upon one that is far from conventional. Why? Well, the company behind our discovery, Biotox Nutrition, insists that weight loss is prevented because of a particular toxin found in the essentials we use daily. Intriguing, isn’t it? The purpose of this review is to bring forth “Biotox Gold,” a first mover in the industry in terms of delivery and a solution that is trusted to put an end to toxins. Factors including its intended purpose, mechanism, ingredients, and value for the price will be assessed along the way.

Before jumping to the ingredients list, everyone must understand how Biotox Gold is meant to work, or in other words, how it halts the role of the supposed root cause.

How is Biotox Gold meant to work?

As Biotox Nutrition presented their approach to weight loss, several references were shared to prove their point. In going over the listed resources, we stumbled upon one that might explain how Biotox Gold works. In particular, the team brought Teflon® to light. Teflon® is a brand name used to signify a group of human-made chemicals, one of them being polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). PTFE, as explained by the American Cancer Society, “has been in commercial use since the 1940s,” precisely as “a non-stick coating surface for pans and other cookware, fabric protectors, etc. [1].”

The above gives rise to an important question, “How does PTFE influence weight gain or body fat?” Well, to answer this, we had to investigate further. As a result, one study referenced by AJC came to light. It was shared that the researchers from Harvard University conducted a study to see how much cookware can have an effect weight loss. Roughly 621 overweight individuals participated over the course of six months only to find that after 18 months, they regained half the weight they lost.

To see where the weight gain came from, the researchers tested the participants only to discover that many of them had high levels of perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), where PTFE is nothing but a source of PFAS. Though the exact mechanism was not clear, the researchers noted that PFAS reduced resting metabolic rates and ultimately prevented individuals from burning calories during normal activities [2].

Now that we’ve discovered that the root cause might exist within everyone’s household, the next course of action is figuring out how to release them from the body. In general, it seems like the only way to remove their effects is by detoxifying the body. As per Dr. Osterhout, who UpNorthLive ABC referenced, “PFAS doesn’t come out of the body easily.” He also noted that when he treats a condition like this, he makes sure to use a precise combination that can absorb the poisons. One takeaway from his experiences is that this approach can take anywhere between three to six months or as long as a year [3].

All things considered, Biotox Gold might create a detoxifying effect so that the PFTE-related toxins are removed from one’s system. Consequently, all of the hindrances that once encouraged belly fat, weight gain, and poor metabolism will have disappeared, allowing the body to recover and regain momentum. For more clarity, let’s dive right into the ingredients list.

What ingredients are inside Biotox Gold?

To start, the advertisement suggests using 20 ingredients, but at the time of writing, we were only able to pinpoint 13. We won’t know the entirety of this formula until a complete supplement’s fact has been provided. In the meantime, here’s what we’ve gathered on each of the available ingredients:

Malabar Tamarind

Commonly known as Garcinia Cambogia, Malabar tamarind is a fruit that resembles a small, green pumpkin, which when ripe turns a yellowish, orangish color. This respective ingredient was supposedly introduced to society in 2012 as a weight loss fruit. As referenced in one resource, other possible benefits include its ability to boost energy, stimulate detoxification of the body and improve digestive health [4].

That said, one study that focused primarily on its bioactive compound, hydroxycitric acid, and the extent to which it can impact visceral fat accumulation concluded that it did, in fact, reduce abdominal fat regardless of sex [5]. This very compound might also be able to suppress appetite while achieving satiety.

Panax Ginseng

Panax ginseng is a plant native to Korea, northeastern China, and to a certain level, Siberia. Its root has since been used for medicinal purposes, including treating erectile dysfunction, boosting cognitive function, and possibly reducing the risk of getting the common cold [6].

A 2014 study that was interested in understanding the relationship between Panax ginseng and gut microbiota was able to show that this ingredient “exerted a weight loss effect and slight effects on gut microbiota in all participants,” adding that “its antiobesity effects differed depending on the composition of gut microbiota before ginseng intake [7].”

Guarana

Guarana is a plant native to the Amazon basin and is commonly consumed in Brazil. Its leaves, flowers, and seeds are normally appreciated. To date, it is deemed an effective stimulant because it contains twice the caffeine found in coffee seeds [8]. Bearing the aforementioned in mind, one can say, without loss of generality, that caffeine has a positive effect on the metabolism, which in turn can boost calorie burning. Another assumption linked to caffeine is its diuretic effect, allowing salt and water to exit the body. This approach might help existing toxins to exit as well. As for its effect on fat cell production, it remains unclear [9].

Grapeseed Extract

This ingredient is pretty straightforward: the extract is based on the contents of dried seeds obtained from grapes. Its seeds are popular because they contain a rich source of antioxidants (i.e., phenolic acids, anthocyanins, flavonoids, and oligomeric proanthocyanidin complexes).

Given that toxins are nothing but foreign invaders charged at the immune system, grapeseed extract is likely to prevent oxidative stress and inflammation from taking over [10]. One study that assessed the anti-obesity effects of grapeseed extract in mice concluded that it might help to “normalize body weight, epididymal and back fat weights when taken alongside a high-fat diet lipid concentrations, and carnitine levels through controlling lipid metabolism. [11]”

Capsicum Eleuthero Root

Capsicum is a flowering plant belonging to the family of Solanaceae. Today, consumers across the globe cultivate it for its chili pepper fruit. The main component, called capsaicin, is nothing more than a thermogenic chemical. The latter implies that it can speed up the metabolism while decreasing appetite. It has also been summarized that capsicums carry anti-inflammatory and gastroprotective properties, supporting weight loss [12].

Irvingia Gabonensis

Popularly known as African Mango, Irvingia Gabonensis is a fruit native to West Africa. Again, its seeds are the main highlight here, as they have been considered for weight loss, lower cholesterol levels, and better maintain diabetes [13]. In further investigating this ingredient’s effect on weight loss, a study was referenced with positive results. To be more specific, a 2005 small double-blind, randomized study of 40 participants reported evidence for weight loss. These desirable results appear to be based on a daily intake of 3 grams of Irvingia Gabonensis [14].

Maca Root

Also referred to as the Peruvian ginseng, maca root is an herb found in the Peruvian mountains. Traditionally speaking, this ingredient remains a staple in enhancing fertility, sexual drive, energy levels, and stamina [15]. That said, its contributions toward weight loss or belly fat are not as clear. Fortunately, it is nutritious and has generally been deemed safe to take.

Glycyrrhizin

Glycyrrhizin is a triterpenoid compound that allegedly gives licorice root its sweetness. One study noted that this respective compound has since been linked to sodium retention and hypertension – both of which remain notable side effects. However, upon investigating the effect of licorice on body fat mass, the researchers discovered that all 15 normal-weight subjects have a significant reduction in body fat mass. In particular, they explained, “licorice was able to reduce body fat mass and to suppress aldosterone without any change in BMI,” highlighting that the latter was achieved “at the level of fat cells. [16]”

Raspberry Ketone

Raspberry ketone is a type of substance that gives raspberries its bright red color and its rich aroma. As for how it might work, some research conducted on animals could link it to increased metabolic rates, maintained fat burning, and reduced appetite [17]. So far, only one study has been conducted on humans. However, it didn’t look at raspberry ketones alone. Instead, it was combined with caffeine, garlic, capsaicin, ginger, and synephrine. While fat mass was reduced in subjects, it remains unclear which ingredient had the most effect [18].

L-Carnitine

L-carnitine is an amino acid responsible for transporting fatty acids into cells so that energy can be used up. This mechanism is deemed reasonable to assume weight loss results, as such transportation is likely to trigger fat burning. Unfortunately, results are currently mixed, as some participants witnessed no changes to their weight, while others lost an average of 2.9lbs. Interestingly, results were more prevalent among the inactive, obese group. Hence, more research is needed to make inferences about the general public [19].

Tryptophan

Another amino acid to have cut is tryptophan, which is considered essential for creating niacin (i.e., necessary for healthy serotonin levels) and balancing nitrogen levels in the body. Given its association with serotonin, its health benefits involve bettering mood and emotional well-being [20]. One source insists that it can be effective for weight loss because it might suppress appetite (at low doses) [21].

Chromium

Chromium is a trace element that stimulates the body’s reaction to the insulin hormone (i.e., the hormone responsible for alerting the body of available energy sources). As a result, individuals can expect to see lowered blood sugar levels and a reduction in the frequency of hunger cries, salt or sugar cravings, and emotional eating [22].

Green Tea Extract

Green tea is liked for its ability to promote healthy digestion. It also contains a potent source of antioxidants, which might help eliminate foreign invaders’ effects, thus fortifying the immune system [23].

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Who is Biotox Gold suitable for?

Biotox Gold is for anyone who wants to lose weight without spending so much time on diets and exercise. Though the latter two are crucial factors, they become inefficient when the root cause is not lifted.

Is Biotox Gold safe?

Biotox Gold is considered safe to take, seeing that many of the included ingredients are similar to taking daily vitamins. Biotox Nutrition also mentioned that each bottle was manufactured in an FDA-inspected, GMP-certified facility, emphasizing safety, sterile procedures, and quality control. Despite the aforementioned, individuals are highly encouraged to contact their respective physicians for a second opinion before placing an order.

How should Biotox Gold be taken?

10 drops of Biotox Gold should be taken three times a day for optimal energy and weight loss support.

How long will it take to receive Biotox Gold?

On average, it can take anywhere between 3 and 5 business days for orders placed in the U.S., and anywhere between 7 and 14 business days for international orders.

What if Biotox Gold fails to bring satisfaction?

A 60-day money-back guarantee has protected Biotox Gold. As long as consumers contact customer service and return their respective bottles within this allotted timeframe, there shouldn’t be any issues to get compensated. To learn more about the refund policy at Biotox Nutrition:

Email: support@biotoxnutrition.com.

Order support from ClickBank Toll-free: 1 (800) 390-6035

International: +1 (208) 345-4245

Return Address: Biotox Nutrition, 4158 Nike Dr, West Jordan, UT 84088

How much does Biotox Gold cost?

Each Biotox Gold bottle amounts to 60ml of liquid solution. That said, it is unclear how long one bottle will last since individuals are recommended to take relatively large serving sizes. Luckily, we do know that:

People who order 3- or 6-bottles will also receive a 1- and a 2-month supply of Biotox Nutrition’s Colon Clear supplement, respectively (i.e., delivered in capsules form). Details on the additional supplements have not been revealed at the time of writing.

Final Verdict

Overall, Biotox Gold is a dietary supplement that has been formulated to release the body of toxins that prevent one from experiencing weight and fat loss. The company responsible for this solution, Biotox Nutrition, affirms that their selection of ingredients can support a healthy metabolism, weight, energy levels, and many others.

After doing a little bit of digging, one can tell that this formula appears to reflect direct and indirect weight loss effects, namely through detoxification, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, and in other instances, influencing fat cells in the body. Hence, this supplement doesn’t solely focus on PFTE toxins but instead creates a collective effect that might advance results. Though this is positive, many of the listed ingredients either require further studies or have only been tested in a limited manner. This is problematic because not all results can be generalized to the population.

Aside from insufficient evidence, company information is very minimal. Not to forget that Biotox Gold’s supplement’s fact has been hidden. Besides, their supposed use of 20 ingredients does not match the list provided on the sales page. For these reasons, it is too soon to assess value for the price, let alone its usefulness. As a result of the evident gap in the information provided, the best thing to do before placing an order is to contact customer service. To find out more about Biotox Gold and its possible effect on weight and fat loss, visit here.

Sources:

[1] https://www.cancer.org/cancer/cancer-causes/teflon-and-perfluorooctanoic-acid-pfoa.html

[2] https://www.ajc.com/news/world/chemicals-nonstick-pans-could-causing-weight-gain-study-says/vOuOrKIN99v14iOB8UhaUO/

[3] https://upnorthlive.com/news/local/options-exist-but-definitive-treatment-for-pfas-exposure-remains-elusive

[4] https://food.ndtv.com/weight-loss/malabar-tamarind-kudam-puli-for-weight-loss-how-to-consume-garcinia-cambogia-to-shed-kilos-1944829

[5] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4053034/

[6] https://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-1000/panax-ginseng

[7] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3986624/

[8] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guarana

[9] https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/guarana-benefits#TOC_TITLE_HDR_5

[10] https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/grape-seed-extract-benefits#The-bottom-line

[11] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2788190/

[12] https://www.healthline.com/health/food-nutrition/cayenne-pepper-for-weight-loss#dosage

[13] https://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-1252/irvingia-gabonensis

[14] https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/health-nutrition-you-asked/african-mango-can-its-seeds-really-help-you-lose-weight

[15] https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/benefits-of-maca-root

[16] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14594116/

[17] https://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-1262/raspberry-ketone

[18] https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/do-raspberry-ketones-work#human-effects

[19] https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/l-carnitine#weight-loss

[20] https://www.healthline.com/health/tryptophan#health-benefits

[21] http://www.chm.bris.ac.uk/motm/tryptophan/supplement.html

[22] https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/chromium-picolinate

[23] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3649093/