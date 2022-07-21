Yoga Burn Renew Review – Do NOT Buy Yet!

Renew by Yoga Burn is a deep sleep support formula that has been designed precisely to help women naturally improve deep sleep. As a result, they can expect a reversal in metabolic slowdown and premature aging.

According to the official website, each serving of Renew is said to house “eight special nutrients” that suffice to transform numerous health facets. But most importantly, this approach is anticipated to assist the body during its reparation stages, which primarily take place during one’s sleep.

Sleep has long been linked to the ability to maintain a healthy weight. It isn’t entirely about the number of hours of sleep, but the overall quality, that is, being able to reach deep sleep. Unfortunately, factors including age, stress, and technological uses (especially right before going to bed) are known to disrupt one’s sleep, and eventually drops to one’s metabolic rates may be experienced. Unfortunately, it doesn’t stop there, as the chain reaction only worsens with time.

For those in yearn of a possible solution, Renew by Yoga Burn might be one to consider. This natural solution is intended to push individuals into a deep sleep. Why is this stage so important? It turns out that deep sleep is the third stage of sleep where breathing, heartbeat, body temperature, and brain waves reach their lowest levels. Once this is reached, individuals are one step closer to a bodily reparation, a factor that is essential for upkeeping one’s health. The purpose of this review is to reveal everything there is to know regarding Renew.

What ingredients are inside Renew?

The Renew formula constitutes eight nutrients, as mentioned briefly above. These come in the forms of amino acids, chemicals, and minerals. Here’s an overview of how each one has been associated with sleep, or sleep-related symptoms:

Melatonin (10mg)

Melatonin is widely acclaimed as a naturally occurring hormone that regulates sleep. Produced in the brain, quantities are said to vary from person to person. This, in large, can be affected by the level of stress, variability in hunger and satiety hormones, and one’s personal choices. Nonetheless, synthetic melatonin is often promoted for restful sleep, as it might impact the body’s internal clock. As for science, current evidence insists that taking melatonin before going to bed may help with sleep, namely, in terms of how long it takes for one to fall asleep and the overall quality of sleep.

Ashwagandha (150mg)

Ashwagandha is an Ayurvedic herb that has been highlighted for its ability to act as an adaptogen, a factor that helps to counteract the effects of stress in the body. One study supposedly found a link between high concentration ashwagandha root extract and sleep, namely, the human clinical study reported that the herb does in fact have sleep improving qualities, while also bettering sleep onset latencies. The latter results were attained from administering 300mg of ashwagandha daily. On that note, the researchers did mention that further studies should be conducted to assess sleep parameters among those with insomnia and anxiety.

Hydroxytryptophan (100mg)

5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) is an amino acid naturally found in the human body. It is allegedly used to produce serotonin, a mood stabilizer that affects certain motor skills and of course, emotions. Some studies were able to link a deficiency in serotonin to symptoms such as depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, and weight gain among others.

L-Theanine (200mg)

L-theanine is a type of amino acid that has been liked for enhanced mental function, anxiousness, stress, and other conditions. As a chemical, it aims to trigger nerve impulses in the brain, which in turn may allow for the latter benefits. That said, more research is allegedly needed to make meaningful connections.

L-Arginine (1200mg)

L-arginine is yet another amino acid and nitric oxide precursor to having made the Renew formula. One study that focused on the sleep quality of rats found that L-arginine may have a regulating effect, as it increased slow-wave sleep and reduced waking during the first four hours of the recording period.

L-Lysine (1200mg)

The final amino acid found in the Renew formula is l-lysine, which can only be attained through food consumption. To date, this chemical is said to give rise to eased anxiousness and stress levels. In so doing, one can expect to sleep better, as levels of the cortisol hormone (i.e., the stress hormone) will have decreased, allowing the melatonin hormone to rise. In looking for some evidence for the above, we came across a rat study that evaluated the effect of lysine on sleeping time. The researchers reported that its ingestion might prolong sleeping time, reduce sleep time onset, and the inability to fall asleep.

Magnesium (50mg)

Magnesium is a type of mineral that oversees the function of at least 300 enzymes in the human body. Its role is so critical that it either makes or breaks one’s muscle and nerve function, blood sugar, and pressure levels, and the process of producing protein, bone, and DNA. In terms of sleep, one study concluded that ingesting at least 500mg of magnesium per day for eight weeks suffices to improve sleep efficiency and time and sleep onset latency.

Zinc (15mg)

Like magnesium, zinc is a type of trace mineral, however, it is essential. Though it does play a significant role in the overall make of DNA, it is considered vital in fighting off bacteria, viruses, and infections. As for sleep, this respective ingredient is deemed effective when combined with others. According to one study, the combination of zinc, melatonin, and magnesium helped subjects fall asleep faster while waking up feeling more attentive.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

What are the features of Renew?

Renew is said to carry the following features:

It was manufactured by Digital Health Solutions Inc. is an FDA approved and GMP-certified facility

All capsules are 100% natural, vegetarian and non-GMO

Each purchase includes a bonus meant to support sleep quality

Each purchase has been backed by a 60-days money-back guarantee

What is the suggested uses for Renew?

Ideally, individuals should be taking each serving (i.e., four capsules) with water one hour before going to bed. That said, pregnant and nursing mothers, children under the age of 18, and people on prescription drugs are asked to seek their health practitioner’s opinion on these matters before starting Renew.

Will Renew work for everybody?

Renew is deemed the first and only anti-aging nutritional support designed to help improve deep sleep for complete wellness. Regardless of one’s age and condition, individuals can anticipate desirable results.

How long will it take to receive Renew?

All orders are supposedly shipped using premium carriers such as FedEx or UPS. In terms of the average wait time, they vary among domestic and international orders. Specifically, if Renew is being shipped to the US or Canada, it might take anywhere between 5 and 7 business days. International orders typically require 8 to 15 business days (plus delays due to customs clearance time).

Is Renew supported by a refund policy?

Renew has been backed by a 100%, 60-days money-back guarantee. If the suggested benefits are not attained, customer service can be reached for a full refund (less shipping and restocking fees). As per the sales page, a refund will be issued with 48 hours of the product being returned. For more information, consider the following contact information:

Email : support@yogaburnchallenge.com

: support@yogaburnchallenge.com Phone : 1 (866) 730-733

: 1 (866) 730-733 Mailing Address : 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, Idaho 83709

: 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, Idaho 83709 Returns Address: Melprints, 6000 Pardee Taylor, MI 48180, USA

What does each Renew purchase include?

With every purchase of Renew, individuals will also gain access to the digital version of Yoga Burn Meditation Solution, a 15-minute system that offers three choice approaches that can be easily added to one’s meditation sessions. The whole point of this system is to sharpen mental focus and improve attention, immunity, and hormonal balance. Above all, it aims to greatly reduce levels of tension, stress, and anxiety, all of which pair nicely with Renew so that individuals can get the gentle push they need to fall fast asleep. Normally, this system costs $29.95, but it has been added for free as an incentive.

How much does Renew cost?

For every Renew purchased, a supply of thirty servings will be offered. The price per unit becomes inexpensive as more quantities are purchased. Specifically (i.e., prices do not reflect shipping, customs duty, VAT or any other fees):

1 Renew Bottle (1-month supply): $49 each

(1-month supply): $49 each 3 Renew Bottles (3-month supply): $39 each

(3-month supply): $39 each 6 Renew Bottles (6-month supply): $34 each

Meet Yoga Burn

Yoga Burn is a fitness and wellness website created by personal trainer and yoga instructor of over 10 years, Zoe Bray-Cotton and manufacturing firm, Digital Health Solutions Inc. Their purpose is to encourage women to make happier, and healthier choices regarding their well-being. To date, Zoe has created nine unique yoga challenges that target different areas including the core, glutes, the mind and of course, the entire body.

As for nutritional support, the duo has long been offering Yoga Burn Amino H20 (i.e., a woman support supplement that may increase fat burning and energy levels), with Renew being the latest addition. Moreover, individuals can navigate the recently launched, Yoga Burn App, one that combines workouts, progress-tracking tools, and many others.

Final Verdict

Ultimately, Renew is a dietary supplement that aims to rectify sleep quality so that one’s metabolic rates can be revamped and weight management under control. In further investigating the ingredients list, we’ve come to the realization that none of them tend to deep sleep directly, rather, they modulate sleep. To be more specific, most if not all ingredients have some evidence for reducing stress and anxiety. This, as mentioned previously, reduces the presence of the stress hormone and allows the sleep hormone to shine. This is not to say that Renew is bad. In fact, the listed studies do hint at signs of improved sleep, which is uplifting.

To add on, the value for the price is checked off seeing that the price per bottle is much lower than other competitors. In addition, each purchase is said to include Yoga Burn Meditation Solution, a system that further reduces stress and fluctuations so individuals can fall asleep faster. For information on Renew and Yoga Burn, visit the official website to learn more.