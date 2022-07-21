Resurge Reviews (Update) Do NOT Buy Until Reading This!

Resurge is a sleep aid supplement developed by John Barban. According to the official website, the formula in Resurge is designed to help users get over shallow sleep syndrome and improve the metabolic regeneration process that happens overnight.

In a nutshell, the supplement aims to help consumers slow down aging by helping speed up metabolism and increase the ability of the body to burn fat — Nevertheless, the creators behind Resurge considered deep sleep to be a main culprit of aging and not giving the body enough space to heal, regenerate and metabolized all foods consumed for energy.

The formula in Resurge is especially receiving notoriety for its approach to weight loss by focusing on sleep. The team behind Resurge has put together a series of videos to educate consumers on the power of deep sleep and its effects on metabolic regeneration.

Find out everything you need to know about Resurge and its weight loss effects today in our review.

Why Resurge?

Sleep is an often underrated aspect of overall wellness. Studies routinely demonstrate that a bad sleep schedule can pose numerous problems to health, weight loss, and wellness. People who are trying to lose weight should understand that getting a good night’s sleep is a key market of success. Even people who don’t need to shed a few extra pounds shouldn’t discount the important benefits of sleep and rest. Allowing the body to recuperate and energize itself before a long day is the most important thing that the average consumer can do to improve their health and energy levels.

Despite these facts, millions of Americans suffer from various sleep disorders. Millions more fail to get a good night’s rest, even if they don’t have a diagnosable sleeping disorder to account for it. This is a tremendous problem, and it’s one that the traditional medical industry often fails to account for. It’s tough for the average American to find a truly effective medical solution to their sleeping problems. While some sleep medications, including Melatonin, can help people sleep better during the night, long-term use of these medications can come with serious negative side effects.

Among other reasons, this might explain why millions of Americans have turned toward supplements to help improve their sleeping patterns and lead healthier lives. The modern supplement industry is filled to the brim with various solutions, many of which claim to help users improve energy levels, sleeping patterns, and more. Although the presence of so many formulas is certainly good for competition, it can be hard for new consumers to figure out which supplement is right for them.

Luckily, we’re here to cut through the hype and provide readers with the most reliable information possible on the leading weight loss and sleep supplements. Resurge is one supplement making waves within this growing niche supplement market. Resurge claims to help people to “awaken the true fat burning, healing, and regenerative potential that’s lying dormant within you.”

According to the official product website, Resurge works by activating fat-burning potential as we sleep. Does Resurge actually work as intended? Or is it just another ineffective supplement? We’re going to answer all your questions in today’s review of Resurge.

About Resurge

According to the creators behind Resurge, the formula contains ingredients that help the body fall asleep and relax, allowing it to visit different phases of the sleep cycle and promoting deep sleep.

To do that, Resurge contains ingredients like melatonin, a powerful and popular natural sleep aid. Many people take 2mg to 5mg of melatonin to help themselves fall asleep. Resurge, meanwhile, contains 10mg of melatonin per serving – which is a significant dose compared to other sleep aids and melatonin supplements.

Other key ingredients in Resurge include all of the following:

Metabolic Regeneration Matrix: Resurge contains something called the metabolic regeneration matrix, which contains 1,200mg of L-Arginine and 1,200mg of L-Lysine. These are two amino acids commonly found in weight loss formulas. Studies show they help your body repair itself overnight, rebuild proteins, and fuel muscle growth, among other benefits. In fact, these amino acids are commonly found in bodybuilding supplements. Some supplements use L-Arginine as a vasodilator because it raises nitric oxide levels, widening blood vessels.

Adaptogenic Stress Support Ingredients: Resurge contains several ingredients to help support your body’s response to physical and mental stress. The supplement contains ashwagandha, 5-HTP, and L-Theanine, for example, all of which have been used for centuries to help people manage stress. Studies show that these natural extracts support your body’s response to physical and mental stressors.

Melatonin: The most noticeable ingredient in Resurge maybe melatonin. The supplement contains 10mg of melatonin, which is considered a strong dose. Your body starts to produce melatonin when it’s ready to fall asleep. Some people take melatonin directly to kickstart their natural sleep process. Melatonin has been proven to work for some people, although others experience no noticeable benefits when taking melatonin.

Minerals: Resurge contains two minerals, including magnesium (12.5% of your Daily Value) and zinc (100% DV). These ingredients are crucial for multiple body processes. They’re particularly important for relaxation and sleep.

Overall, Resurge is marketed as a deep sleep and HGH support formula. It’s mostly just a sleep support formula, although it’s possible some of the ingredients in Resurge could help your body grow muscle, indirectly boosting human growth hormone (HGH) levels.

Resurge is a nutritional supplement available exclusively through Resurge.com.

The supplement is priced at around $50 per bottle. It was created by a brother-and-sister team who experienced powerful weight loss results using the formula. Now, they want to share that formula with the world and help anyone consumers lose weight.

According to the official website, Resurge is a dietary supplement designed to promote deep sleep for better balance and flow of the metabolic processes that take place in the body every day.

The ingredients in Resurge may kickstart the body’s natural fat-burning effects.

Most know how vital sleep is, but do you know how true deep sleep benefits overall physical and mental health? Here is a quick summary to highlight some of the major benefits that come with a sound night’s rest:

Sleep reduces stress: People who get less than six hours of sleep per night are found to be more stressed than those who sleep seven or eight hours each night.

Sleep enhances memory: Sleep is vital for consolidating memories in the brain, meaning that sleep deprivation can lead to bad grades and difficulty learning a new task.

Sleep is necessary for staying fit: Sleeping seven or eight hours each night also has been shown to help maintain weight loss.

Sleep promotes creativity: People who are sleep deprived are more likely to have trouble coming up with new and creative ideas.

Sleep decreases hunger: Hunger that comes from sleep deprivation is different than the normal feeling of hunger. It doesn’t prompt the person to eat, and sometimes it can even cause vomiting.

Sleep slows down aging: Studies have found that sleep deprivation has been linked to increased blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. So what can you do? Make sure to get seven or eight hours of sleep each night and while resting deeply overnight, let the Resurge deep sleep weight loss metabolism booster supplement go to work for you.

How Resurge Works

Users start with four capsules of Resurge with a glass of water before bed. Then, the ingredients in Resurge go to work overnight. These ingredients kickstart your body’s natural fat-burning processes, and you lose weight without changing your diet or lifestyle.

The makers of Resurge recommend taking the supplement for 90 to 180 days for best results.

The company adds that their formula is “100% natural, safe and effective” and that “thousands of folks enjoy taking Resurge every day” with no side effects reported. No matter your weight, medical condition, age, or gender, Resurge is marketed as the solution you need to reverse the effects of aging and lose a significant amount of weight.

The sales page for Resurge is filled with claims like this, although there’s surprisingly limited information about how the supplement actually works.

Here’s how the sales page describes how Resurge works:

“Resurge is the only product in the world to contain 8 special nutrients in the exact amounts scientifically proven to improve deep-sleep and enhance natural metabolic regeneration in both women and men. Burning fat, restoring your health, and turning back the clock simply could not be easier or more automatic.”

Beyond that, it’s hard to determine how, exactly, Resurge works, what it does within your body, or what ingredients it uses to achieve those results. Although we eventually found an ingredient label after digging online, Resurge is unusually vague about what’s inside the formula and how the ingredients work.

Upon closer inspection, Resurge is like a sleep aid and weight loss formula combined. If you’re one of the many people who are struggling with sleep deprivation, you might be interested in learning how to deal with it. One way to help address this problem is by taking a supplement called “Resurge”. This product claims to work quickly and effectively in helping people sleep soundly and peacefully based on a number of deep sleep support ingredients.

Let’s take a closer look at the ingredients label.

Resurge Ingredients

The makers of Resurge disclose the full list of ingredients and dosages upfront, making it easy to compare Resurge to other supplements or to existing studies.

The full list of ingredients in Resurge includes:

50mg of magnesium

15mg of zinc

1,200mg of L-Arginine

1,200mg of L-Lysine

10mg of melatonin

100mg of 5-HTP

150mg of ashwagandha

200mg of L-theanine

All ingredients are packaged into a gelatin capsule with microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate, and silica used as fillers, binders, and preservatives.

Note: Resurge is labeled as a “vegetarian” supplement, although ingredient labels posted online list “gelatin” (a pork or beef by-product) as a key ingredient. It’s possible the company has recently changed its formula to remove gelatin. However, gelatin is not a vegetarian product.

Scientific Evidence for Resurge: Is It Proven to Work?

There are few things more important than sleep. Not only does it allow us to be alert during the day, but it also has a profound effect on our health and well-being. Yet some people have a hard time getting enough sleep, which can lead to sickness, lack of motivation, and even depression.

While the makers of Resurge have not completed any clinical trials or scientific studies on the formula, this is typical of all natural supplements to have not gone through extensive clinical studies or trials. So it may be true that the supplement has not been studied or proven to work as advertised, all of its individual ingredients have been extensively and can impart a lot of insight into what each can do collectively when put into a single Resurge sleep support pill.

However, researchers have analyzed individual ingredients within Resurge. Studies show that melatonin, L-Arginine, L-Theanine, ashwagandha, and other ingredients in Resurge could work as advertised to support relaxation, stress management, and sleep.

First, multiple studies have linked melatonin to better sleep cycles. Some people take melatonin occasionally to help themselves fall asleep. Studies show that 0.5mg to 10mg of melatonin could help you fall asleep, although it seems to work better on some people than others. Some people experience immediate and noticeable sleepiness after taking melatonin, while others experience no noticeable effects. Resurge contains a strong dose of melatonin (10mg), so it should work as advertised to help you fall asleep.

Resurge also contains Griffonia simplicifolia extract, also labeled as 5-HTP on some supplements. 5-HTP plays a crucial role in sleep and mood. In fact, Griffonia simplicifolia extract contains the same ingredient found in turkey (tryptophan) that gives the food its legendary sleepy qualities. 5-HTP is the abbreviated form of 5-hydroxytryptophan. Studies show that 5-HTP could help support anxiety or make it easier to fall asleep, among other benefits. Levels of 5-HTP naturally decline as you get older, which is why some people develop sleep issues with age.

The effects of 5-HTP are so noticeable, in fact, that researchers in 1999 analyzed the substance and recommended its use as a treatment for insomnia. Researchers found Griffonia simplicifolia had a significant impact on sleep quality, which could indirectly help anxiety, depression, appetite, sleep, and motion sickness.

Resurge also contains a popular adaptogen called ashwagandha. Ashwagandha is an herbal extract prized in ancient Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine. Traditional medicine practitioners use ashwagandha to help the body manage physical and mental stressors. Today, research shows ashwagandha is linked with genuine physical and mental effects. One review study concluded that taking ashwagandha daily was linked to better individual resistance towards stress and improvements in quality of life, among other benefits.

L-theanine is found in many nootropics, relaxation supplements, foods, and beverages. It’s a natural component of green tea. Studies show L-theanine nullifies certain negative side effects of caffeine. L-theanine could reduce anxiety and jitters, for example, allowing you to cleanly enjoy the energy-boosting effects of caffeine.

Resurge rounds out the formula with two minerals, including zinc and magnesium. Your body needs zinc and magnesium for sleep, relaxation, and stress management, among other effects.

We can find plenty of research supporting the relaxing effects of Resurge. Many of the ingredients are proven to help with sleep, relaxation, and other effects.

However, there’s limited research proving Resurge can actually boost fat burning while you sleep or lead to significant weight loss. It’s hard to find a diet pill that helps you lose weight without diet or exercise. Resurge claims to accelerate fat burning while you sleep, leading to powerful weight loss results. We can find limited scientific evidence supporting those claims – although Resurge does seem to be an effective sleep aid.

There’s also limited scientific evidence definitively linking the ingredients in Resurge with human growth hormone (HGH) effects. We cannot verify the ingredients in Resurge raise HGH levels, for example, and there’s limited scientific research on this area.

But in fact, according to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF), adults need seven to nine hours of sleep to function optimally. In the United States, on average people get even less than that, which is why so many Americans are suffering from chronic sleep loss. This can lead to numerous health problems like high blood pressure, increased risk of diabetes and obesity and even an increased risk for mental health issues like anxiety and depression. This is why the Resurge sleep supplement looks like such an attractive offer to indulge in due to its ability to not only support deeper sleep, but boosting HGH production and energy levels due to a more efficient metabolism and weight loss effect.

Resurge Pricing

Resurge is priced at $49 per bottle, although discounts are available when ordering multiple bottles at once. Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Each bottle contains 120 capsules or 30 servings. You take four capsules of Resurge with water every night to support weight loss, sleep, and other advertised benefits.

It’s unclear why some Resurge sales pages advertise “120 servings / 120 capsules.” As far as we can tell, the manufacturer recommends taking four capsules per day – not one. However, the ingredients (particularly melatonin) are powerful enough to work even if you’re taking just one capsule per day (each capsule contains 2.5mg of melatonin).

Resurge Refund Policy

You can request a complete refund (minus the $9.95 shipping fee) on Resurge within 60 days of your purchase.

To request a refund, email the company within 60 days of your original purchase date. Ship the supplement bottle (even if it’s empty or half empty) back to the original manufacturer to complete the refund process.

Who Created Resurge?

Resurge was created by John Barban and Lisa Etwell, siblings from Canada. John used his background in nutraceuticals to formulate the supplement, while Lisa tested the formula herself and lost a significant amount of weight.

Resurge is manufactured in the United States in an FDA approved, GMP-certified facility. It’s unclear where the facility is located or where the ingredients are sourced. However, the company claims to make each capsule under sterile, strict, and precise standards.

You can contact the makers of Resurge through the following:

Email: support@resurge.com

Resurge Review (2022 Updates) – Final Verdict

Resurge is a diet pill that claims to lead to significant weight loss by optimizing sleep cycles.

By taking four capsules of Resurge every night, you may get better sleep, then enjoy powerful weight loss overnight. The supplement claims you can lose weight overnight with minimal changes to diet or exercise. Just take four capsules of Resurge, then enjoy powerful results.

Overall, Resurge seems to function best as a sleep aid or anxiety supplement – not as a diet pill. However, it could complement an existing weight loss routine by helping support recovery overnight.

We were particularly impressed with the Resurge company’s use of research studies and scientific articles to back their claims. Additionally, a clear list of ingredients should help to boost consumer confidence in the supplement. Resurge’s creators are correct; proper sleeping patterns are an important factor in overall health and wellness. While no supplement should be considered a comprehensive health solution, evidence seems to suggest that Resurge may help people to lose weight and experience a better, deeper sleep.

Does Resurge actually work as reported? You can only really know by trying it for yourself. A number of research articles and a scientific ingredient breakdown suggest that this supplement might work as intended. If you are interested in purchasing and trying Resurge link-free, consider picking up a bottle or two from the official product website.