Nano-Ease CBD Reviews: Do NOT Buy NanoEase CBD Oil Yet!

Modern society is unluckily cursed by the dangers of pollution, stress, sleep deprivation, and increased discomfort. As a result, many people either undergo a burnout or complete shutdown. Don’t get us started on the rising mental health cries that continue to be voiced regularly. Fortunately, natural ingredients are gradually being accepted for their ability to work with the human body. One such group of plant extracts is the undeniable cannabinoids. Our editorial team couldn’t stop but wonder what 2022 has to offer in terms of supplements. In search for answers, we stumbled upon Nano Ease. The following review will unearth its different layers, starting with the intended purpose(s)!

What is Nano Ease?

Nano Ease is an endocannabinoid system (ECS) support formulated to possibly restore relaxation, alleviate occasional discomfort, quiet the mind at night, and boost feel-good neurotransmitters. In other words, the makers, Legacy Laboratories are presenting a cannabinoids’ infused tincture, in what they believe is a highly bioavailable and effective solution. Why is this team so confident in what they managed to produce? The only way to find out is by investigating its supposed features.

What features does Nano Ease have?

There are plenty worth discussing about, yet, we decided to primarily elaborate on those critical for wellness. Specifically:

Based in the U.S.

Nano Ease was manufactured in a facility based in Utah, U.S. This is comforting to see since the rules and regulations on cannabinoids ingestion vary on a state-wide and national basis. In the U.S., the rules must be strictly abided by, otherwise, manufacturers will have to face unwanted consequences. If you are interested to see where the country stands in terms of cannabinoids, we encourage everyone to read into the Farm Bill of 2018 and any pertinent news for that matter!

Nanotechnology-focused Delivery System

Nano Ease relies heavily on a trademarked extraction and nano absorption technology called NanoZorb™. The reason why Legacy Laboratories chose this technology has to do with history. In the past, a good portion of CBD (and other cannabinoids) consumption would go to waste, but with nanoparticles, individuals are almost guaranteed a 90% absorption rate with reduced risk of degradation.

The idea behind the strategy is straightforward; let’s shrink the cannabinoids into miniscule components so that a lot can be delivered with a decent concentration to each one of our cells. This means complete uses, and positive influence on health. Other benefits include fast-acting results, and increased cellular penetration.

Broad Spectrum CBD Formula

Have you heard of the term “full-spectrum CBD”? If not, it describes a CBD product that also houses other cannabinoids including safe and accepted amounts of THC. However, not everyone is open to the idea of ingesting THC, so as a safer alternative, we have broad spectrum solutions. Based on existing findings, broad spectrum CBD has the potential to alleviate pain, reduce inflammation, prevent nausea, ease mental health symptoms, and possibly induce neuroprotective effects [1].

High Concentrations & Third-Party Lab Testing

Each Nano Ease dropper contains 50mg of broad-spectrum CBD along with MCT oil as the basis of the tincture. Our editorial team was astounded by this because for the price offered, individuals are getting a higher-than-usual concentration. As explained earlier by Legacy Laboratories, this was feasible because of the use of NanoZorb™. Lastly, the team avows to have gotten Nano Ease lab-tested for potency, safety, and purity.

Sustainable Results

With over 100 cannabinoids infused into Nano Ease, this formula has been developed with sustained release in mind, meaning that each serving can last up to 5 hours. Taking tinctures are also preferred for its ease of use and convenience. When taken directly under the tongue, they are more likely to enter the bloodstream, ultimately, permitting one to experience outcomes sooner and for longer.

Others

Other noteworthy features include reduced risk of side effects, as small quantities of CBD are needed to notice improvements. Likewise, the use of a three-stage nanoparticle processor like NanoZorb™ naturally implies millions of molecules, most of which will be absorbed. Lastly, this vegan formula is deemed free of synthetics, binders, fillers, wax, shellac, talcum, animal gelatin, yeast, wheat, corn, soy, gluten, salt, dairy, artificial colors, and preservatives. Did we mention that it is also cruelty-free?

100% Money-Back Guarantee

Each human body is unique in structure, therefore, it could be the case that Nano Ease might not be as effective as expected for some people. To protect people from such risks, this supplement has been backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee. If within the allotted period no improvements are noticed, customer service can be contacted for a full purchase price refund (even on empty bottles).

How much does Nano Ease cost?

Each 30ml bottle has 30 servings of broad-spectrum CBD to offer (50mg each). For optimal results, individuals may want to consider taking 2 to 3 servings daily spread throughout the day. On that note, to ensure equal access to the formula, the team at Legacy Laboratories have since reduced prices as listed below:

1 Nano Ease bottle : $69 each + $9.99 in S&H

: $69 each + $9.99 in S&H 3 Nano Ease bottles : $49 each + free S&H

: $49 each + free S&H 6 Nano Ease bottles: $39 each + free S&H

Final Verdict

Nano Ease is a broad-spectrum CBD that touts the benefits of employing nanotechnology. The latter approach has been accepted for its ability to break down CBD and other cannabinoids into millions of miniature components for high bioavailability. At first glance, our editorial team was surprised by Legacy Laboratories’ solution, but as we dug deeper and deeper, the absence of transparency forces us to look the other way.

For instance, we are told of a manufacturer, but very little information is available. The same goes for claims on testing, which have yet to be accompanied by a certificate of analysis (CoA). Access to the CoA would also provide us with insight on the 100 cannabinoids used (and the extent to which this statement is true). As a broad-spectrum solution, one would have assumed the inclusion of terpenes, but the team claims to have neglected it because of its poor taste. We were dissatisfied by the aforesaid reason because terpenes are rich in therapeutic effects.

The next issue is price. If 2 to 3 servings are taken daily, then each bottle will last less than a month. The question to as oneself, with everything mentioned thus far, is whether Nano Ease carries value. How can anyone overlook the lack of contact information in case of any questions or concerns? All-in-all, individuals may want to wait until Legacy Laboratories provides clearer details into Nano Ease before proceeding. In the meantime, some information on Nano Ease can be obtained by visiting here >>>