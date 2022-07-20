Vision 20 Reviews

Developed by Zenith Labs, Vision 20 is an oral supplement that contains a potent blend of natural ingredients and herbs to fight age-related vision loss. According to its website, it is a magical eyesight enhancer that has changed the lives of more than 9,000 Americans. The formula comes in the form of capsules and inhibits age-related vision deterioration. This miracle supplement also acts as a vision detoxifier to protect your eyes from blue radion and different toxins. Made without any preservatives or additives, Vision 20 is an all-natural formula that supports your eye health in various ways.

About The Vision 20 Developer

Based in Mchenry, Illinois, Zenith Labs is dedicated to providing research-based nutrition solutions to its customers. According to the official website, all products and treatments offered by Zenith Labs are backed by concrete scientific evidence. Headed by Dr. Ryan Shelton, Zenith Labs is a team of highly competent health professionals who combine modern medicine with alternative medicine to create potent life-changing formulas. Up until now, the company has helped hundreds of thousands of men and women across the United States achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Zenith Labs is widely acknowledged across the country due to the precise combinations of ingredients they incorporate in their supplements. Zenith Labs offers a wide range of products, including anti-aging supplements, joint health supplements, and vision supplements.

The medical research director at Zenith Labs, Dr. Ryan Shelton, has spent his medical career testing hundreds of treatments used in folk medicine to provide innovative health solutions to his patients that are both effective and backed by science.

How Does Vision 20 Work?

Unlike most vision aids and supplements, Vision 20 is an all-inclusive solution for all your eye problems. It is a powerful superfood that supports your eyes health in a handful of ways.

Antioxidant for your Eyes

Vision 20 is infused with many natural antioxidants that protect your eyes from serious age-related eye diseases like cataracts and macular degeneration. The antioxidants present in Vision 20 protect your cells against oxidative damage and stress caused by free radicals and other toxins. Vision 20 helps inhibit the deposition of protein segments on your eye lens surface, thereby eliminating cloudy vision or cataracts.

Eyesight Enhancer

The eye-repairing ingredients present in Vision 20 act as an eye-opening supplement that solves age-related vision problems. It enhances eyesight and prevents further deterioration of vision. It can help you restore a perfect 20/20 vision.

Blood Circulation Promoter

In addition to improving eyesight, Vision 20 stimulates the regeneration of cells and promotes healthy blood circulation. Some of its ingredients may have a positive impact on your blood pressure as well. Therefore, it also supports your cardiovascular health.

Detoxifier and Protective Shield For Eyes

Vision 20 protects your cornea and retina from harmful UV radiations that may generate reactive oxygen species (ROS), toxins that interact with cellular molecules. The supplement helps prevent the balance between pro-oxidant and antioxidant cellular systems mostly caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS). Reactive oxygen species (ROS) can cause uncontrolled cell proliferation, cell death, and cell invasion, leading to eye cancer and other chronic eye disorders.

Vision 20 Specific Ingredients

Vision 20 is infused with 10 eye-repairing and vision-enhancing ingredients that combat age-related eye problems and promote your overall eye health. Here’s all you need to know about the ingredients present in Vision 20 and their benefits in light of science.

Lutein (from Marigold Flower Extract)

An antioxidant belonging to the carotenoid group, lutein is extremely beneficial for eye health. Human eyes have a region called the macula that is concentrated with lutein.

Therefore, lutein supplementation helps in the prevention and treatment of macular degeneration and cataracts. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of deteriorating vision and blindness.

Zinc (as Zinc Citrate)

Zinc is an essential trace mineral that supports eye health. Zinc facilitates the transport of vitamin A from the liver to the retina (a light-sensitive tissue layer lining the back wall inside the eye), which is essential for producing melanin, a pigment that shields the human eye from UV radiations. Zinc deficiency can lead to changes in the retina, causing blurry vision and night blindness.

Zeaxanthin (from Marigold Flower Extract)

Zeaxanthin is a carotenoid known to shield the eye from oxidative and light-induced damage. Once it enters your body, it makes its way into different parts of your eye, i.e., fovea, lens, and macula. It creates a yellow-colored pigment shield in your eye to protect it from harmful high-energy light waves.

Beta-carotene

A form of vitamin A found in various foods, and beta-carotene is extremely beneficial for eye health and immune function. Beta-carotene is an orange pigment that is converted into vitamin A after being digested in the human body. Though beta-carotene is not as beneficial for your eye as other carotenoids, it is beneficial for night blindness. Additionally, it protects the surface of your eye (cornea) from oxidative and light-induced damage.

Retinyl Palmitate

The ester of retinol (vitamin A) and palmitic acid, retinyl palmitate, is widely used as a vitamin A supplement. Vitamin A helps in preventing different kinds of eye damage. Vitamin A is essential for the maintenance of photoreceptors (light-sensing cells) in your eyes. Its deficiency can lead to health problems like dry eyes and low-light vision. As a matter of fact, Vitamin A deficiency is the leading cause of blindness worldwide.

Vision 20 is designed to give the body the amount of vitamin A required to maintain a clear cornea which helps you steer clear of vision problems. Moreover, vitamin A makes up rhodsodin, a protein found in your eye that enables you to see in low light.

Lycopene

A bright red carotenoid, lycopene helps improve the functionality of eye cells. Lycopene may also prevent the formation of cataracts and mitigate the risk of blindness by inhibiting macular degeneration. Furthermore, lycopene is associated with many other health benefits like improved cardiovascular health, protection against sunburn, pain alleviation, improved bone health, and protection against several types of cancer.

Rose Hips

The accessory fruit of the rose plant, rosehip, is rich in vitamin C that is essential for a healthy eye. Vitamin C aids in the formation of collagen, a protein responsible for maintaining eye structure. Rosehip extract protects the eye against protein-related diseases like cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. The anthocyanins and polyphenols present in rosehip extract help reduce and prevent inflammation in the eyes.

Taurine

An amino acid that occurs naturally in the body, taurine helps protect your eyes from light-induced damage. It is already found in your retina, heart, brain, and platelets in heavy amounts. It is used to treat several health problems like obesity, swelling, and even heart failure.

Grape Seed Extract

Widely used in European medicines, grape seed extract protects your body from many diseases that may directly or indirectly impact your eyes. It also helps combat oxidative damage and aids in the production of collagen.

Bilberry Extract

The most commonly used ingredient in eye health supplements, bilberry extract, helps treat many eye conditions, including cataracts, near-sightedness, retina disorder, and eye dryness. It is also used to improve the flow of tears in people having dry eyes.

How To Take Vision 20?

The recommended dosage for Vision 20 is one capsule per day which should be taken in the morning. The supplement should be taken every day for at least a month without missing any dose. You will experience noticeable improvements in your vision and overall eye health after three to six months of regular use.

Who Should Take Vision 20?

Anyone experiencing a decline in their eyesight can take Vision 20 supplements to enhance or restore their vision. However, it should not be taken if you are taking other medications for eyesight. You should consult your ophthalmologist before taking Vision 20 pills.

Vision 20 pills are not meant to be consumed by children, pregnant women, and people suffering from chronic diseases. People under the age of 18 can experience side effects like further vision deterioration by taking Vision 20.

Does Vision 20 Have Any Side Effects?

Vision 20 is an all-natural supplement and is generally safe to use. However, it may cause a few side effects in some people. People who increase their dose to speed up the vision rejuvenation process are likely to experience serious side effects.

The most likely side effect of Vision 20 is hypervitaminosis A (vitamin A toxicity). Hypervitaminosis A can lead to many health problems, including blurred vision, liver damage, bone pain, and increased pressure on the brain in worst cases.

Overdosing on Vision 20 may cause side effects like stomach aches, dizziness, nausea, and headaches. Some people may experience skin yellowing, a rare side-effect associated with lutein and zeaxanthin.

Vision 20 Price

One bottle of Vision 20 is priced at just $49, which is quite affordable compared to other vision improvement supplements. Going out and buying each eye-repairing ingredient present in Vision 20 separately would cost you significantly more in the long run.

One bottle of Vision 20 pills comes with a month’s supply. If you buy a 3 months supply or 6 months supply at once, the price per bottle drops to $39 and $33, respectively. The one downside, however, is the shipping cost. All purchases come with a shipping add-on of nearly $20.