PT Trim Fat Burn: Honest Review

Did you know that research has since proven that our bodies have a natural weight or setpoint? Founded on the genetic pre-set weight range principles, each person’s body (after accounting for a series of genetic, hormonal, and environmental factors) is destined to remain constant. In other words, regardless of the diets followed or the exercise programs executed, we are all inclined to return to some weight. Is there any way of changing the supposed set point? One team affirms that thanks to four natural herbs rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, it is possible. Want in on the details? The purpose of this review is to bring awareness to “PT Trim Fat Burn.”

What Is PT Trim Fat Burn?

PT (Purple Tea) Trim Fat Burn is advertised as a fat-burning dietary supplement that uses the hidden power of purple tea to lower the body’s set point. Formulated by excluding the unnecessary, each serving is trusted to eliminate stubborn and belly fats that would otherwise remain intact. Consequently, weight loss of 20 to over 60lbs can be experienced. To think that the outcome described above can be attained without having to partake in crash diets, skipping meals, or giving up favorite foods. To see how PT Trim Fat Burn is meant to work, we must first consider the facets of the alleged set point.

How Does PT Trim Fat Burn Work?

The PT Trim Fat Burn formula has been designed to lower our body’s genetically programmed set point. The makers insist that the “body will fight to stay within 10-20 pounds of your “set point” no matter what.” The weight at which the body wants to remain typically factoring in gender, DNA genetics, hormones, and other psychological elements.

For better context, this factor allegedly introduces plateaus in results, forcing consumers to modify their diets and workout routines. Matter-of-factly, the plateau embodies the body’s resistance against weight loss and wanting to return to its “normal” weight. We almost instantly neglect asymmetric biological control by introducing another piece to the puzzle. This is when “the body easily converts extra calories into fat, regardless of changes in calorie intake.” When it notices a cut to calories consumed, the body will do everything in its might to hold onto lingering fat.

Luckily, the setpoint is not permanent, thanks to PT Trim Fat Burn. When we initially read “purple tea,” we couldn’t see how it would help. With time, the makers themselves revealed that inside this tea rests a particular antioxidant that induces fat burning results. On that note, the time has finally come to examine the ingredient list.

What Ingredients Are Inside PT Trim Fat Burn?

Each serving (2 capsules) of PT Trim Fat Burn contains a 1.3g proprietary blend of:

Purple Tea

Purple tea is produced using the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, which is also the go-to for black, green, and oolong teas. Unlike the latter, purple tea is low in caffeine and has a pleasantly sweet and woody taste. As for its weight loss, effects have to do with its rich source of an antioxidant called anthocyanin.

One study that administered purple tea extract (PTE) to see its efficacy on diet-induced fat accumulation in mice reported positive outcomes. Explicitly, the researchers noted a significant suppression in body weight gain, liver weight, abdominal fat, and triglycerides. Interestingly, a 4-week consumption of PT among humans is also described to better obesity parameters, including body weight, BMI, and body mass [1]. Other purported benefits include neuroprotective capacities, and cardiovascular improvements write another source [2].

Berberine

Berberine is chemically extracted from certain fruits, stems, leaves, wood, and roots for its anti-inflammatory properties. To date, two studies have supposedly examined the effects of berberine on body weight. In a 12-week involving obese participants, a 500mg extraction was administered thrice daily. As a result, participants are believed to have lost 5lbs in weight and 3.6% in body fat. The same source referenced another study of men and women, where 300mg was administered thrice daily. By the end of the study, the BMI of the participants dropped from 31.5 to 27.4 in just three months. The researchers allegedly explained that these results stem from enriched insulin, adiponectin, and leptin functions – all of which regulate fat [3].

Green Tea Leaf Extract

Green tea is made using the same plant as purple tea; however, the former is still filled with a higher concentration of caffeine and antioxidants. In search of answers, one source highlighted that its caffeinated nature allows it to serve as a stimulant for fat burning and exercise performance [4], adding that its array of antioxidants provides the added benefit of a boosted metabolism. Another source quoted an expert who expounded on the synergy created between caffeine and catechins. However, he seems convinced that the changes are marginal, at least in scale [5].

Garcinia Fruit Extract

Garcinia cambogia is a smaller pumpkin version whose seeds contain hydroxycitric acid. Preliminary evidence suggests that the compound might be potent enough to suppress appetite, prevent fat storage and possibly increase physical activity. In terms of quantifiable results, one source explained that individuals could foresee an additional drop in weight by 2lbs while keeping one’s workout and dietary regimens constant. Although the results are borderline, this push might motivate to continue [6].

PT Trim Fat Burn Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is PT Trim Fat Burn safe?

A: Based on the ingredient list, one should gather that the PT Trim Fat Burn formula is safe for ingestion, considering that it primarily encompasses herbs, antioxidants, and some fruit. As a safety precaution, individuals are advised against exceeding the recommended doses. Likewise, pregnant, nursing, and expecting mothers, children under 18, and individuals with a known medical condition should not take this dietary supplement unless recommended by a health professional.

Q: What features does PT Trim Fat Burn have?

A: Each PT Trim Fat Burn not only embodies the union of natural ingredients but has also been manufactured in the U.S., abiding by GMP best practices and guidelines. Captivatingly, 23,455 men and women have since employed this supplement, without even a single complaint brought to the makers’ attention.

Q: How should PT Trim Fat Burn be taken?

A: For optimal results, take two PT Trim Fat Burn capsules daily or as directed by a healthcare professional.

Q: How long will it take to see PT Trim Fat Burn results?

A: People usually start to witness some results within the first 24 hours of taking it. Precisely, individuals may feel slightly more energized and lighter, but for noticeable differences, at least one month must pass.

Q: What are the purported benefits of taking PT Trim Fat Burn?

A: When taken as directed, the following differences might reveal themselves:

Reduction in belly fat and waist and thigh sizes

Diminished visibility of cellulite

Slimmed facial features

Boost energy levels, self-confidence, and happiness

Q: What if PT Trim Fat Burn doesn’t work as suggested?

A: PT Trim Fat Burn has been protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee to protect people who do not see results. To see whether one’s order qualifies for a full purchase price refund, the makers, or the retailer, Clickbank’s customer support team can be reached in one of the following ways:

Clickbank Toll-free: 1-800-390-6035

Clickbank International: 1-208-345-4245

Address: PT Trim, 1140 S Highbrook St, Akron, Oh 44301

What Does Each PT Trim Fat Burn Purchase Include?

The makers offer access to three free bonus guides, along with each supplement purchased. Below is a summary of the theoretical and practical knowledge to be acquired:

Bonus #1. The 14-Day Flat Belly Diet

Inside the first bonus, individuals will familiarize themselves with a new way of eating that is not only healthy but ensures our organs are more vital than ever. The creator avows that the tips and tricks listed inside this 14-day rapid fat burning protocol are simple, practical, and easy to follow (and no, it neither involves keto nor going entirely plant-based).

Bonus #2. The 24-Hour Fat Melting Protocol

When coupled with PT Trim Fat Burn, results are more apparent! Inside the second bonus, individuals will find steps to a fat-melting protocol that doesn’t encourage juices or smoothies. Instead, the creator avows that within a 24-hour window, individuals will be consuming solid foods for the healthiest approach to wellness.

Bonus #3. PT Trim Slimming Smoothies

Finally, having a smoothie from time to time is excellent, especially when it is done correctly. We aren’t talking high in sugar and starchy vegetables, which is a common mistake made by consumers! So, the third bonus comprises unique recipes that promote fat loss, diminish cravings, and immediately trigger fat burning.

How Much Does PT Trim Fat Burn Cost?

PT Trim Fat Burn can be purchased on the official website. Each PT Trim Fat Burn bottle contains 60 capsules to last one month. With anything new added to a regimen, time is mandatory. Thus, to promote long-term uses, the following price incentives have been introduced:

1 PT Trim Fat Burn bottle: $89 each + applicable shipping

3 PT Trim Fat Burn bottles: $59 each + free shipping

6 PT Trim Fat Burn bottles: $39 each + free shipping

PT Trim Fat Burn Final Verdict

Overall, PT Trim Fat Burn is a dietary supplement to elicit fat and weight loss using four simple ingredients. The makers avow that this solution can alter the body’s natural weight or set point. It is the latter for those wondering whether PT Trim Fat Burn elicits a direct or indirect effect. Why? Based on existing research, the only way to change the body’s set point is by consistently making healthy changes over time and gradually losing weight. Therefore, the PT Trim Fat Burn must consistently support weight loss. This, of course, would imply pairing the supplement with a healthy diet and exercise routine.

The reassuring thing about this formula is that each included ingredient can drive weight loss results. Unfortunately, whether a 1.3g proprietary blend is the way to go. As reported above, at least 300mg of some of these ingredients were consumed thrice daily for any change to occur. How are we to tell what the breakdown of this blend might look like? The only way to determine whether PT Trim Fat Burn is effective is by giving it a try. Fortunately, each purchase has since been protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee, making it practically risk-free. To learn more about PT Trim Fat Burn, visit here >>>