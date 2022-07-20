LifeVac Reviews: Do Not Buy Life Vac Yet! Update

The moment that someone realizes that they are choking is scary. No one wants to try to remember the proper position and be forced to use the Heimlich maneuver, leaving their own life in the hands of someone unprepared. And what happens if you are home alone and start to choke? The use of anti-choking devices has become increasingly common, and LifeVac aims to be that solution. LifeVac is an anti-choking device that allows users to fast remove obstructions from their airways. Even if the individual is alone, the device is easy to use to ensure that a possibly fatal situation doesn’t turn into the worst-case scenario.

LifeVac, which is fully patented, helps any adult or child take out an obstruction that blocks their airway, and it can be used in emergencies when the Heimlich doesn’t work. This device is safe and effective, and it has gone through third-party testing to ensure that it does exactly what it claims to. It only takes a few seconds to use, cutting down the amount of time that the sufferer chokes.

According to the manufacturer, 246 lives have been saved as a result of eliminating obstructions with LifeVac. Consumers who make a purchase now are setting themselves up for future success, and each kit includes a mask that fits a child and one for an adult. It is lightweight and compact, so you can easily carry it in your purse or car for quick access during an emergency.

How Does LifeVac Work?

Properly setting up LifeVac is necessary to make it work properly. LifeVac goes directly over the mouth and nose, properly setting the seal needed to suction out the obstruction. The valve only goes in one direction, so users don’t have to worry that air would push the obstruction further down their throat.

The user pulls on the device to suction out of the nose and mouth, which removes the obstruction within a quick moment. The company has a video on their website showing how easy it is to use the LifeVac. Each kit comes with an instruction guide and practice masks to familiarize yourself with the device before an emergency happens. Being prepared is half the battle, so looking at it before you need it is crucial for success!

Purchasing LifeVac

LifeVac devices are currently offered on their official website. Consumers can choose one of several options, including:

One device for $69.95 & $7.99 shipping

Buy two, get one free – Three devices for $139.90 & $9.99 shipping

Buy three, get two free – Five devices for $209.85 & $9.99 shipping

Every kit provides users with practice masks for adults and children and a suction device. Since consumers can only use the device one time, it is wise to order more than one so that you can always have one on hand – or order several so that you can have them in your home and car.

If the user finds that this device is not the solution that they thought it would be, they can return it within the first ten days to get their money back. If you are interested in contacting the LifeVac manufacturer, please do so via one of the following methods & check out the FAQs in case your question has already been answered:

Mail: LifeVac 120 Lake Avenue South, #26 Nesconset, NY 11767

Telephone: 516-962-2554

Frequently Asked Questions About LifeVac

Is LifeVac safe to use on anyone choking? Yes. This device is safe for children as small as 22 lbs. Users will need the child mask to adapt it. It is also safe for adults and seniors. Consumers get both adult and child masks in their purchases. This device can be used on individuals with health conditions, though it is best to check with a doctor.

Yes. This device is safe for children as small as 22 lbs. Users will need the child mask to adapt it. It is also safe for adults and seniors. Consumers get both adult and child masks in their purchases. This device can be used on individuals with health conditions, though it is best to check with a doctor. Can LifeVac be reused? This device is only meant to be used one time. To prevent the spread of germs and reduce the risk of malfunction, users should order multiple LifeVac devices to ensure that it always works when it is needed.

This device is only meant to be used one time. To prevent the spread of germs and reduce the risk of malfunction, users should order multiple LifeVac devices to ensure that it always works when it is needed. Can LifeVac be used on an individual without help? This device doesn’t need anyone else to administer it. It can help users when they need to remove something from their throat alone, but it can also be used by individuals who need to help someone else.

This device doesn’t need anyone else to administer it. It can help users when they need to remove something from their throat alone, but it can also be used by individuals who need to help someone else. Is there any proof that LifeVac is safe for emergencies? Yes. According to clinical studies and third-party testing, this device can help anyone in a choking emergency. So far, over 200 lives have been saved by using LifeVac.

Yes. According to clinical studies and third-party testing, this device can help anyone in a choking emergency. So far, over 200 lives have been saved by using LifeVac. Does the FDA approve LifeVac? Not exactly. It is currently registered as a Class 2 Suction Apparatus with the FDA, which technically cannot be approved. Still, it follows the current requirements of the FDA, even though this authority cannot endorse it.

Not exactly. It is currently registered as a Class 2 Suction Apparatus with the FDA, which technically cannot be approved. Still, it follows the current requirements of the FDA, even though this authority cannot endorse it. Can LifeVac be used without doing the Heimlich? This device should be used once the user has tried different ways to dislodge whatever is in the individual’s throat. The Heimlich should be the first option for users.

This device should be used once the user has tried different ways to dislodge whatever is in the individual’s throat. The Heimlich should be the first option for users. Will users require a prescription to get LifeVac? No. Users can order on the LifeVac website without any prescription from a doctor.

No. Users can order on the LifeVac website without any prescription from a doctor. Will using the LifeVac be painful? No. The whole point of this device is to make a frightening and potentially painful experience end. This device is easy to set up and causes no pain as the user clears their airway.

No. The whole point of this device is to make a frightening and potentially painful experience end. This device is easy to set up and causes no pain as the user clears their airway. How long will it take for users to receive their LifeVac order? These purchases take about 5-10 business days to be delivered.

These purchases take about 5-10 business days to be delivered. Is there a money-back guarantee? Yes. However, the window is brief. Users only get ten days from the day they receive their order to request a refund.

Summary

LifeVac provides a unique solution to choking that doesn’t require FDA approval or use by a doctor to save a life. This device is easy to position over the mouth and nose, ensuring that they can create a clean seal before suctioning out the obstruction. The device is affordable, though buying multiple devices at once is recommended to ensure that one is always available in emergencies.