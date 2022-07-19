Pure Neuro by PureLife Organics [Reviews] Worth It or Waste of Money?

Pure Neuro is a supplement that provides users with nourishment for their brain, making it easier to hold onto memories and support cognition. The formula is made with almost a dozen nourishing ingredients that are completely natural and proven to work.

What is Pure Neuro?

The brain goes through a lot in someone’s lifetime. It is the cause behind every movement, thought, and reflex in the body, but the strain it endures from one day to the next can be overwhelming. With time, the connections in the brain become more exhausted, making it difficult to retain new knowledge and maintain the clarity. The use of a formula like Pure Neuro by PureLife Organics can improve these circumstances substantially to truly heal the mind.

By the time an individual reaches their 80s, their brain is coated in plaque, which can damage their memory. However, the use of Pure Neuro supports the brain’s need for certain cells. Developed by Dr. Anthony Capasso, the purpose of this formula is to tackle brain fog, and the creator has spent much of his career on anti-aging solutions for the mind.

He explains that mitochondria are the source of all of the power and energy of the body. However, with time, it is easy for mitochondria to become corroded and damaged, which is why the blood brain barrier is so crucial to the user’s health. This barrier prevents toxins from damaging the mitochondria, but an issues that Dr. Capasso calls “leaky brain” lets the toxins flow in, which is why most nootropic remedies don’t do the job.

What Makes It Effective?

In this formula, Dr. Capasso says that there is a compound that comes from beehives to boost the power cells of the brain. The substance – propolis – is the main ingredient that the formula is centered around.

Propolis is used as the hive’s protection against illness. It is completely natural, reducing inflammation and providing immunoregulatory benefits. By reducing inflammation, Dr. Capasso believes that this remedy can completely eliminate brain fog. He bases the inclusion of this remedy on a scientific study by Ohio State University, which claimed that hospital stays for inflammation lasted up to 6 days less with its use. It provides support as an antioxidant, and it has antitumor effects as well. Along with reducing inflammation, the use of Brazilian green propolis supported the health of brain cells and reduced oxidative stress.

However, this entire Pure Neuro formula is not based on Brazilian green propolis alone. It also includes 9 other ingredients that give the brain the support that it needs. The other ingredients include:

Melatonin

Glutathione

Reishi mushrooms

Curcumin

Selenium

Vitamin C

Ginseng

Duchesnea Chrysanthemum

Zinc

Take a look below to learn about the impact that each of these ingredients has on the brain and body.

Melatonin

Melatonin is the hormone that helps the body trigger sleep effectively, but it can do much more. The creators state that the use of melatonin will help to protect the barrier in the brain, reducing inflammation as well. Using melatonin is a safe and effective remedy for many consumers, though more recent research shows that its use can even be beneficial for individuals who have suffered from brain injuries.

Though the body creates plenty of melatonin for sleep already, the exposure to blue lights on phones, computer screens, and televisions inhibit the production. By supplementing with this antioxidant, consumers can improve their sleep and support brain health.

Glutathione

Glutathione is an antioxidant, and it is also already made by the body. It attracts free radicals and toxins, pulling the substances away from the blood brain barrier. The constant exposure that consumers succumb to at the hands of an unhealthy diet, surrounding pollution, and the use of medication leaves the body without enough. By increasing the glutathione in the body, users can protect their blood brain barrier from damage.

Reishi Mushrooms

Reishi mushrooms are used to improve the immune system. These mushrooms can support many health conditions, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. Regular consumption of these mushrooms leads to a lessened amount of stress, better sleep, and reduced fatigue. All of these issues can plague the brain with age but consuming the mushrooms directly won’t give users as strong of a reaction.

Curcumin

Curcumin comes from turmeric. This natural compound is linked to reduced inflammation, which is one of the main purposes of using Pure Neuro. It is linked to improved heart health, though it also protects users against Alzheimer’s disease and cancer. As an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, it helps users to reduce their risk of arthritis.

Selenium

Selenium is another antioxidant that benefits the brain. While it is linked to a reduced risk of certain types of cancer, it also protects users from heart disease. One of the main reasons that it is included in this formula is because it reduces the risk of mental decline, though it is also necessary for thyroid health, and it improves the immune system.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C, which is also known as ascorbic acid, helps all of the body’s tissues to repair. It is a necessary vitamin for the body, helping users to create the collagen in their joints, hair, nails, and skin. Vitamin C supports the immune system, and it helps the body to effortlessly heal from wounds.

Ginseng

Ginseng lowers high blood sugar, but it helps users to improve their energy levels and reduce the risk of cancer. The powerful antioxidant is primarily used to reduce inflammation, which is one of the main benefits of Pure Neuro for the brain. It also supports the health of the immune system.

Duchesnea Chrysantha

Duchesnea Chrysantha is a perennial, and it includes pentacyclic triterpenes. These molecules help to clean up advanced glycation end-products, which cause corrosion on the mitochondria. The corrosion on the mitochondria is exactly what this product seeks to correct, which makes the inclusion of this flower an excellent addition.

Zinc

The primary role of zinc in nearly any supplement is to support the immune system. The immune system needs its strength to eliminate the damage and potential threats in the body for better healing of this barrier. While there are many ingredients in this remedy that help, zinc is the only one that is a crucial mineral for the user’s daily health.

Buying a Bottle of Pure Neuro

Though there are many nootropics on the market today, consumers can only get this formula if they go through the official website. The creators of Pure Neuro have not authorized any third-party retailer to sell this remedy yet.

Still, buying from the website has its advantages. Primarily, users have three packages offered with different quantities. The packages include:

One bottle for $59

Three bottles for $147 ($49 each)

Six bottles for $234 ($39 each)

Users get free shipping with most of these packages, but they have to commit to at least three bottles to qualify.

Consumers that don’t get the desired results have up to 60 days to request a refund from the customer service team.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pure Neuro

How can Pure Neuro be purchased?

The only way that consumers can buy Pure Neuro is to go through the official website. There are three packages offered. Users can save the most on their order by selecting a higher quantity of bottles.

How much of the Pure Neuro formula should be taken daily?

Users will need two capsules a day to get the desired benefits. The creators recommend taking the formula right after they eat dinner to give the nutrients the time it needs to absorb into the bloodstream, nourishing the brain while the user sleeps.

Is Pure Neuro safe?

Yes. Made with natural ingredients, this product is manufactured in a GMP certified facility. It goes through multiple rounds of testing to ensure that users get the same quality with every single bottle. It contains no gluten, soy, or dairy.

The customer service team is available for questions via email at support@purelifeorganics.com.

Summary

Pure Neuro provides consumers with a solution for the damage that their brain has sustained through the years. It does more than what the typical nootropic can, ensuring that the brain is protected from everyday toxins. Only by eradicating these toxins and restoring the structure of mitochondria. With regular use, consumers can improve their cognition and keep their brain healthy for years to come.