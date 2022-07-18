Youthful Sleep Review – Do NOT Buy Yet!

Youthful Sleep is a sleep aid supplement created by The Youthful Company.

Featuring a proprietary blend of clinically validated ingredients, Youthful Sleep can help you enjoy a deeper sleep while feeling more energized the next day.

Does Youthful Sleep really work? How does Youthful Sleep work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about the natural sleep aid today in our review.

What is Youthful Sleep?

Youthful Sleep is a dietary supplement designed to promote better sleep.

According to The Youthful Company, Youthful Sleep can give you 2X better sleep quality, a 600% improvement in feelings of fatigue, 200% faster reaction times, and 400% better concentration, among other benefits, along with improved feelings of occasional anxiety and mood.

Just take two capsules of Youthful Sleep nightly before bed, then let the 810mg proprietary formula go to work. Each serving of Youthful Sleep contains spearmint, green tea, and ashwagandha to help you relax and fall asleep more easily.

50+ million Americans suffer from non-restorative sleep (NRS). It leaves you feeling groggy the next day. If your body never reaches the restorative phase of sleep, it can lead to significant mental and physical health challenges.

Youthful Sleep Benefits

According to The Youthful Company, their sleep aid formula can lead to the following benefits:

2X better sleep quality

600% improvement in feelings of fatigue

200% faster reaction time

400% improved concentration

Improved feelings of occasional anxiousness and mood

How Does Youthful Sleep Work?

Many sleep aids claim to provide a deeper and more restful sleep, only to disappoint users with their limited effectiveness.

Youthful Sleep, however, uses a blend of clinically validated ingredients to improve sleep quality and next day function, helping you enter a deeper phase of sleep to feel more energized the next day.

Youthful Sleep also contains ingredients that are non-habit forming. Your body doesn’t grow accustomed to these ingredients over time – as is the case with other sleep aids and pills. Instead, Youthful Sleep uses natural ingredients that support your body’s relaxation and sleep cycles, helping you fall into a restful slumber.

While other sleep aid supplements contain melatonin, amino acids, and other common ingredients, Youthful Sleep uses a different approach.

The biggest ingredient in Youthful Sleep is spearmint essential oil. Youthful Sleep uses spearmint essential oil to improve sleep quality and next day function, boost focus and reaction time, and enhance visual recall and processing, among other benefits.

The second biggest ingredient in Youthful Sleep is green tea. Green tea is naturally rich with amino acids like L-theanine linked to relaxation and calmness. In fact, many people take L-theanine supplements daily to nullify the negative side effects of caffeine.

Other ingredients in Youthful Sleep include adaptogens like ashwagandha. Used for centuries in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine, ashwagandha can support your body’s response to physical and mental stressors, making it easier to relax at night.

Rounding out the Youthful Sleep formula is asparagus stalk extract. Youthful Sleep contains a special type of enzyme-treated asparagus stalk extract designed to balance circadian rhythm, improve sleep, and improve stress response.

Together, the blend of active ingredients in Youthful Sleep can have powerful effects on sleep, relaxation, and calmness.

The Downsides of Non-Restorative Sleep

Millions of people around the world suffer from non-restorative sleep (NRS). That means they can’t enter the phase of sleep where their body relaxes and regenerates.

If your body fails to reach deep sleep levels, it can lead to noticeable problems like:

Impaired cognitive functioning

Feeling unfocused and unable to concentrate

Brain fog and occasional forgetfulness

Low energy

Anxiety and moodiness

Weight gain, slow reaction times, and other issues

If you’re struggling to sleep, then it can impact every aspect of your life. Youthful Sleep aims to help you get a better sleep and avoid the problems above.

Youthful Sleep Ingredients

Youthful Sleep contains three active ingredients. These ingredients support different aspects of rest and relaxation, making it easier for you to fall asleep at night.

Here are the three active ingredients in Youthful Sleep and how they work, according to The Youthful Company:

Phenol120: Phenol120 is a proprietary formula featuring a blend of a clonal line of spearmint and green tea, which are also the two largest active ingredients in Youthful Sleep. Together, this unique blend can purportedly improve sleep quality and next day function, boost focus and reaction time, enhance visual recall and process, and give you better risk-taking judgment, among other benefits.

ETAS: ETAS is enzyme-treated asparagus stalk extract. The formula has been studied for its ability to increase sleep quality, reduce next-day fatigue, improve stress response, and balance your circadian rhythm, among other benefits. It’s a proprietary formula created by a third party manufacturer specifically to help people fall asleep using the power of asparagus extract.

Ashwagandha: Youthful Sleep also contains standardized ashwagandha aqueous extract. It’s a patented form of ashwagandha standardized to contain specific concentrations of nutraceutical components. Those nutraceutical components can reduce sleeplessness, decrease stress, improve focus and reaction time, and reduce fatigue, among other benefits.

Scientific Evidence for Youthful Sleep

The ingredients in Youthful Sleep include proprietary formulas that have completed specific trials to verify they work as advertised. We’ll review some of that scientific evidence below to determine if Youthful Sleep can really help you fall asleep – or if it’s yet another overhyped sleep aid.

First, Phenol120 is a blend of green tea and spearmint extract. The proprietary blend may promote a better sleep in various ways.

In this 2018 study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, for example, researchers found spearmint extract improved working memory in men and women with age-associated memory impairment. Researchers found spearmint extract to be a beneficial nutritional intervention for cognitive health overall in older subjects with age-associated memory impairment (AAMI). Many people with cognitive issues also struggle with sleep.

Green tea, which naturally contains caffeine, doesn’t seem like it would be good for sleep. However, studies indicate otherwise. In this 2017 study published in Nutrients, researchers found green tea can reduce stress and improve sleep quality, negating some of the negative side effects of caffeine. Researchers found people who took green tea with a low dose of caffeine tended to have significantly higher sleep quality.

L-theanine is one reason green tea may support a healthy sleep. A natural component of green tea, L-theanine is an amino acid with GABAergic effects, which means it could help the body relax. One study found it was a potent natural sleep aid. Many people take L-theanine daily to avoid the anxiety, jitters, restlessness, and sleeplessness associated with high caffeine intake.

Youthful Sleep also contains enzyme treated asparagus extract (ETAS). Researchers developed ETAS as a type of anti-stress functional food. Two human trials on ETAS found the formula could improve sleep in healthy, adult men. Researchers found men taking ETAS modulated the sleep state and had better sleep efficiency. Today, many popular sleep aid supplements use ETAS (which is a trademarked formula) to promote anti-stress effects and a better sleep.

Ashwagandha is the final active ingredient in Youthful Sleep. Used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine, ashwagandha is an adaptogen that could help manage your body’s response to stress. Studies show ashwagandha is safe and effective for improving sleep quality and decreasing the time it takes to fall asleep – even in patients with insomnia and other sleep disorders. Researchers have also found ashwagandha has few side effects in healthy adults. Also known as Withania somnifera, ashwagandha is one of the world’s most popular and proven anti-stress and sleep supporting ingredients.

Overall, Youthful Sleep contains a blend of proven ingredients to support stress response, sleep, rest, and relaxation. By taking two capsules of Youthful Sleep nightly before bed, you may be able to support a more restful sleep.

Youthful Sleep Ingredients Label

The Youthful Company discloses all ingredients in Youthful Sleep upfront, as well as the total dosage of the proprietary blend containing the three active ingredients.

The full list of ingredients includes:

YouthActives Proprietary Sleep Quality Blend (810mg): Spearmint, green tea, enzyme treated asparagus extract (ETAS), and ashwagandha aqueous extract.

Other (Inactive) Ingredients: Vegetable (capsule), dextrin, rice flour, and magnesium stearate.

Youthful Sleep Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Youthful Sleep is a relatively new product, although there are several reviews online indicating the formula works as advertised to support sleep in various ways.

Here are some of the reviews from verified purchasers, according to the official website:

One person likes using Youthful Sleep to deal with daily stress and get a better quality sleep; after using Youthful Sleep for a month, he was able to significantly increase his deep sleep (as tracked using his sleep and fitness tracker), and he also feels more rested and relaxed than ever

Another customer described Youthful Sleep as “a game-changer” for its ability to affect sleep; that person had tried many supplements, including sedating herbs, amino acids, and melatonin, but nothing worked until he tried Youthful Sleep

One customer has used Youthful Sleep for 3 weeks and noticed significant benefits; he tracks his sleep with the Oura sleep tracking ring, and Youthful Sleep has been better for his sleep than any other natural method he tried in the last 3 years (including 15 different eye masks, every ear plug on the market, weighted blankets, reduced blue light, and dozens of supplements)

Multiple customers report using Youthful Sleep after struggling with sedatives for years; although sedatives work to help you fall asleep, they can also cause side effects and leave you feeling groggy – something that’s different with the natural ingredients in Youthful Sleep

Other customers agree they reach their REM sleep more often thanks to Youthful Sleep, leading to noticeable benefits the next day

Overall, customers seem to agree Youthful Sleep works as advertised to support a restful sleep, help promote calmness and stress relief, and give you a better night of sleep using natural, non-habit-forming ingredients.

Youthful Sleep Pricing

Youthful Sleep is priced at $69.95 for one bottle, although the price drops when ordering multiple bottles or subscribing to the autoship program.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Bottle: $69.95

$69.95 2 Bottles: $119.99

$119.99 4 Bottles: $220.80

$220.80 Subscribe & Save 10%: $62.96 per bottle (every 30 days)

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Youthful Sleep (30 servings / 60 capsules). You take two capsules nightly to promote a restful sleep.

Youthful Sleep Refund Policy

Youthful Sleep is backed by a 180 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a full refund on your purchase within 180 days of your original purchase date if unsatisfied for any reason.

Contact the company to initiate the refund process. You must return the bottle, even if it’s empty, to qualify for a refund.

About The Youthful Company

The Youthful Company is an Austin, Texas-based nutritional supplement company. Youthful Sleep is the company’s flagship supplement.

The Youthful Company is advised by world-renowned sleep specialist Dr. Chadwick Denman, DDS. You can learn more about Dr. Denman’s qualifications here.

You can contact the makers of Youthful Sleep via the following:

Phone: (800) 599-0746

(800) 599-0746 Email: care@youthfulcompany.com

The Youthful Company claims to use the highest quality plants, vitamins, and minerals to create the formula, with each ingredient blend carefully selected for maximum results. They also verify all label potencies with third party testing, and they routinely test for heavy metals and microbes to ensure their formulas meet strict standards.

Final Word

Youthful Sleep is a sleep aid supplement created by The Youthful Company.

Featuring a blend of green tea, spearmint, asparagus, and ashwagandha, Youthful Sleep can promote a healthy sleep without relying on melatonin and other common ingredients. The ingredients have unique methods of action and have been proven to support sleep in multiple studies – including stress response, anxiety relief, and deep sleep induction, among other benefits.

To learn more about Youthful Sleep and how it works or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website at YouthfulCompany.com.