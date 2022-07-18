Renew Hearing Support Reviews – Do NOT Buy Yet!

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Renew Hearing Support is a hearing support supplement made from natural ingredients.

Developed by a retired veteran, Renew Hearing Support can purportedly restore your hearing and fix tinnitus without surgery, medication, or invasive treatments.

Does Renew Hearing Support really work? How does Renew Hearing Support work? Can you restore your hearing? Keep reading our review to discover everything you need to know about Renew Hearing Support today.

What is Renew Hearing Support?

Renew Hearing Support is a nutritional supplement marketed to people with hearing loss, tinnitus, and other hearing difficulties.

Priced at $69 per bottle, Renew Hearing Support contains a blend of natural ingredients to restore hearing and fix tinnitus in people with all levels of hearing loss.

The formula was developed by a man named David Anderson in partnership with David’s ENT doctor. David’s ENT doctor claims some of his patients have serious hearing issues, but they use a blend of natural ingredients to support their hearing.

Today, anyone can buy those same ingredients together in convenient capsule form with Renew Hearing Support. It’s exclusively sold online through RenewHearingSupport.com.

How Does Renew Hearing Support Work?

Renew Hearing Support is the capsulated version of a special hearing support paste. According to the ENT who helped develop Renew Hearing Support, some people with severe hearing loss use a paste to improve their hearing and fix tinnitus. That doctor claims his “best patients” use that paste:

“He said some of his best patients have talked about unique ingredients they mix each night. And they use this mixture as part of their routine.”

That doctor works with people with all types of hearing loss. He works with people who are deaf, for example, and people who have lost 10% to 90% of their hearing.

The paste, however, wasn’t ideal. It had a gritty residue, and the ingredients were difficult to obtain. You had to put a foul-tasting paste in your mouth for it to work.

David knew there was a better option.

David took the ingredients from the paste, packaged them into a capsule, and launched Renew Hearing Support. Today, anyone can enjoy this special hearing support paste in convenient capsule form.

How to Use Renew Hearing Support

Take one capsule of Renew Hearing Support daily to support tinnitus relief and hearing. According to the manufacturer, you’ll notice the first benefits after a single capsule and continue noticing additional benefits the more you take.

Here’s how to use Renew Hearing Support to relieve tinnitus, according to the official website:

Step 1) Take one capsule of Renew Hearing Support. The formula “stops inflammation of the brain,” which is the main cause of tinnitus. This inflammation destroys the nerve cells, leading to tinnitus. The plants and extracts in Renew Hearing Support work together to diminish tinnitus and stop inflammation.

Step 2) Your tinnitus disappears now that the inflammation in your brain is gone. Your nerve cells start healing rapidly to get back to their original health.

Step 3) Your cognition begins to improve. You develop laser focus and feel sharper. You can process things more quickly, and your memory returns. You will feel like you have a more youthful brain.

Step 4) You continue to protect yourself from tinnitus and other disorders. In fact, the manufacturer claims their formula will ensure “you’re shielded from future brain disorders.”

Step 5) Renew Hearing Support skyrockets your energy and quality of life. The formula will purportedly “get rid of tinnitus in just a couple of weeks”, helping you improve your hearing and restore silence to your life.

Overall, Renew Hearing Support claims to work in just two weeks to restore cognition, hearing, tinnitus relief, and more.

Renew Hearing Support Ingredients

Any hearing support supplement can claim to support your hearing. However, only the best supplements work as advertised. The difference comes down to ingredients.

Renew Hearing Support claims to use 100% natural, non-GMO ingredients to support hearing. Here’s how the company describes the list of ingredients in the formula:

“We called our pills Renew Hearing Support the 100% natural blend. We included powerful, natural ingredients and extracts.”

Renew Hearing Support contains around 30 ingredients that support hearing in various ways. The complete list of ingredients includes:

Rhodiola: Rhodiola is a natural plant extract rich in beta carotene. According to the makers of Renew Hearing Support, it can balance brain cell inflammation (BCI), support laser focus, and remove brain fog.

Ashwagandha: Renew Hearing Support contains ashwagandha, an adaptogen used for centuries to support healthy inflammation in various ways. The ashwagandha in Renew Hearing Support can purportedly balance inflammation, fight disease, and help eliminate tinnitus, among other benefits.

Skullcap: Skullcap is rich with dicalcium phosphate carbonate, a natural ingredient that will help remove inflammation and improve your memory while balancing BCI.

Bacopa Monnieri: Best-known for its use in nootropic supplements, Bacopa monnieri is a natural plant extract that could also support hearing loss and tinnitus in various ways. According to the manufacturer, the Bacopa monnieri in Renew Hearing Support will balance BCI, strengthen neural connectivity, and repair damaged brain cells.

Magnolia: Renew Hearing Support contains magnolia, which contains magnesium oxide to help with inflammation, tinnitus relief, and energy.

Oat Straw: Renew Hearing Support is rich with oat straw containing potassium iodide. The potassium iodide in Renew Hearing Support can purportedly reverse brain inflammation, help protect you from disorders, and balance brain cell inflammation, among other benefits.

Valerian: Found in many sleep aid supplements and relaxation formulas, valerian can reduce brain cell inflammation and keep tinnitus at bay, according to the manufacturer of Renew Hearing Support.

21 Other Ingredients: Renew Hearing Support also contains other plant extracts, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to support healthy hearing in various ways. The formula contains vitamins B1, niacin, and biotin, for example.

The manufacturer also claims to use non-GMO ingredients. That means the ingredients are not genetically modified.

Combined, those ingredients formed a gritty paste to support hearing. Combining these natural ingredients into a capsule allows Renew Hearing Support to offer similar benefits in a more convenient form.

Renew Hearing Support Benefits

The makers of Renew Hearing Support do not claim their formula can cure deafness, restore hearing overnight, or fix everyone’s hearing problems.

Instead, they advertise the formula as a hearing support supplement. That means Renew Hearing Support can support healthy hearing.

Renew Hearing Support can purportedly relieve tinnitus symptoms and stop the ringing in your ears. The manufacturer also markets the formula to people with tinnitus. Several customer reviews on the official website claim to have permanently eliminated their tinnitus thanks to Renew Hearing Support.

If your hearing is already healthy, then Renew Hearing Support could help maintain the health of your hearing.

Here are some of the benefits of taking Renew Hearing Support, according to the official website:

Support hearing health

Stop the ringing, whirring, or whooshing of tinnitus

Take one capsule daily with water

100% natural with no prescription drugs or artificial ingredients

Exotic ingredients sourced directly from around the world

Backed by a moneyback guarantee

Will Renew Hearing Support Reverse Hearing Loss or Fix Deafness?

Renew Hearing Support is primarily marketed to people with hearing loss and tinnitus. 50% of older adults have hearing loss, and your risk of tinnitus increases as you get older.

However, hearing loss and tinnitus affect people of all ages.

The ENT who helped develop Renew Hearing Support based the formula on a paste used by his patients. Here’s what we know about that paste and how it affected patients:

That doctor’s patients included people who had lost their hearing entirely

Some of the doctor’s best patients took a unique blend of ingredients every night in the form of a paste

These patients sourced the ingredients from unique and isolated locations, and many of the elements were hard to find

After taking the ingredients nightly, the patients were able to support their hearing health

Although the manufacturer does not claim Renew Hearing Support will cure hearing problems overnight, the manufacturer does claim you’ll notice tinnitus relief soon after taking your first capsule of Renew Hearing Support:

“Our fast-acting formula works right away. After your first capsule of Renew Hearing Support, your tinnitus will lessen each day until it’s gone. In just a couple of weeks.”

According to customers on the official Renew Hearing Support website, their tinnitus has completely disappeared since taking the supplement. Once your tinnitus is gone, you can continue taking the formula. Or, you can stop taking the formula to see if your tinnitus returns.

What Causes Hearing Loss and Tinnitus?

Hearing loss is a common problem for older adults. People develop hearing loss and tinnitus for different reasons.

Some of the most common reasons for hearing loss and tinnitus include:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Viruses and bacteria

A heart condition

Stroke or brain injury

Tumor

Some people also develop hearing problems after taking a particular medication. Ototoxic medications, for example, can permanently damage the inner ear.

Or, some people develop hearing loss for hereditary reasons. Some people have hearing loss from birth, for example. Others develop it later in life due to genetic factors – including hereditary diseases like otosclerosis.

As you get older, your chance of developing hearing loss increases. Many older adults use hearing aids, assistive or regulated hearing devices to help them hear. Others take hearing supplements like Renew Hearing Support.

How Hearing Support Supplements Work

Hearing support supplements claim to support your hearing in various ways. Although supplements rarely claim to cure deafness or improve your hearing, they may support your hearing by targeting blood flow, blood sugar, and other factors linked to hearing loss.

Most hearing support supplements work by targeting blood flow.

Your ears need good blood flow for optimal function. If your ears don’t have good blood flow, you may experience tinnitus and other hearing problems. High blood pressure, for example, is linked to ringing in the ears and tinnitus.

With that in mind, many hearing support supplements contain natural ingredients to support blood pressure in various ways.

Antioxidants support healthy inflammation throughout the body. If your hearing problems are caused by inflammation – which may be the case for people with diabetes – then a hearing support supplement may be able to help. Other hearing support supplements contain antioxidant-rich fruit and vegetable extracts.

With 30+ ingredients, Renew Hearing Support works in multiple ways to support hearing, blood flow, and tinnitus relief. By supporting optimal blood flow to your ears, for example, Renew Hearing Support may be able to give you the relief you need from tinnitus and other hearing problems.

Scientific Evidence for Renew Hearing Support

The makers of Renew Hearing Support cite eight studies on their References page. The formula was also developed in partnership with a genuine ENT doctor, giving the supplement added legitimacy.

Many of the ingredients in Renew Hearing Support claim to reduce brain inflammation. According to the manufacturer, brain inflammation is linked to tinnitus. They cite multiple studies, including this 2021 study published in The Behavioral Neuroscience of Tinnitus. In that study, researchers found neuroinflammation causes tinnitus in many people, and controlling this inflammation can reduce tinnitus symptoms.

The manufacturer of Renew Hearing Support is also a big believer in using sound-based avoidance detection (SBAD) to detect tinnitus. This therapy involves diagnosing tinnitus – something that was previously hard to diagnose – using state-of-the-art sound therapy models.

None of the cited studies on the official website cover the specific ingredients in Renew Hearing Support or how they affect tinnitus. However, many ingredients have adaptogenic or antioxidant effects that could support healthy blood flow and inflammation to help with tinnitus relief.

Renew Hearing Support was developed in partnership with an ENT doctor. David Anderson’s ENT doctor told David about a collection of unique ingredients some of his patients with hearing loss use to help with their condition.

Ear, nose, and throat doctors (ENTs) are certified medical professionals. They must spend four years at college, another four years at medical school, and another five years in a residency specialization program. Then, they take 51 months of progressive education to specialize as an ENT. Finally, they take a test from the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, after which they are officially board-certified ENT (also known as an otorhinolaryngologist).

Medical doctors are unlikely to recommend unsafe or ineffective formulas. David’s doctor appears to have the medical experience and qualifications to make science-backed recommendations to David and his other patients. The fact the formula was recommended by a board-certified ENT who works with patients with deafness gives the supplement added medical verification beyond other hearing support supplements and tinnitus formulas.

Renew Hearing Support Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Customers have good things to say about Renew Hearing Support. Although the formula is new, customers seem to agree it works as advertised to support hearing in various ways.

Many people claim to have eliminated tinnitus completely after taking Renew Hearing Support, for example, while others are shocked by how quickly they’ve improved their hearing.

Here are some of the reviews shared by Renew Hearing Support users:

One 46-year-old woman claims she suffered from tinnitus for 12 years before taking Renew Hearing Support, and now she feels like a new person; thanks to Renew Hearing Support, there’s no more noise and no more ringing

Another 52-year-old customer was skeptical and didn’t think Renew Hearing Support would work; however, he permanently eliminated his tinnitus with Renew Hearing Support after suffering from the condition for five years.

One customer had tinnitus so bad that it was “painful,” but that noise is gone thanks to Renew Hearing Support; he describes the silence as “pure bliss” thanks to Renew Hearing Support.

Overall, customers agree Renew Hearing Support works as advertised to relieve tinnitus and support hearing.

Renew Hearing Support Pricing

Renew Hearing Support is priced at $39 to $69 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order. The more bottles you buy, the less you pay per bottle.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free US Shipping

3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of Renew Hearing Support or 30 capsules. The manufacturer recommends taking one capsule per day to support hearing.

Renew Hearing Support Refund Policy

A 60-day moneyback guarantee backs Renew Hearing Support.

If you’re unhappy with the effects of Renew Hearing Support for any reason, or if the supplement did not affect your hearing, you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

About Renew Hearing Support

Renew Hearing Support was developed by David Anderson, who worked with his ENT doctor to bring the formula to market.

David Anderson is a 49-year-old veteran who lives in Austin, Texas. He enjoys playing music in his spare time.

David’s ENT doctor told David about a secret paste some of his patients use to help their hearing. David copied the ingredients in the paste, then partnered with a nutritional supplement facility to bring the capsulated version of the paste to market.

Today, Renew Hearing Support is made in a cGMP-certified, FDA-compliant facility in the United States.

You can contact the makers of Renew Hearing Support via the following:

Product Support: support@renewproducts.zendesk.com

Order Support: https://www.clkbank.com/#!/

Final Word

Renew Hearing Support is a hearing loss supplement marketed to people with all levels of hearing loss.

Using natural ingredients in Renew Hearing Support daily can purportedly support hearing and eliminate tinnitus in two weeks using natural ingredients like ashwagandha and Rhodiola Rosea.

Renew Hearing Support was developed by a veteran and his ENT doctor, giving Renew Hearing Support added medical certification beyond what we see with a normal hearing health supplement.

To learn more about Renew Hearing Support or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website at RenewHearingSupport.com.