FoliPrime Reviews – Do NOT Buy Foli Prime Yet!

FoliPrime is a hair loss supplement that claims to regrow hair.

According to the manufacturer, FoliPrime will regenerate lost hair within weeks. Instead of using minoxidil like other hair loss treatments, FoliPrime uses plant-based ingredients like black lemon zest to support your hair’s natural growth.

Is FoliPrime yet another hair loss scam? Or does FoliPrime really regrow your hair? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about FoliPrime and how it works today in our review.

What is FoliPrime?

FoliPrime is a topical serum that uses natural ingredients to regrow your hair.

After applying 2 to 3 drops of FoliPrime serum to your scalp, you can purportedly “watch your hair grow back” within weeks.

FoliPrime is marketed to people with baldness, receding hairlines, pattern baldness, and other hair loss issues. Typically, the only proven way to regrow hair in these areas is to apply minoxidil (Rogaine), the FDA-approved treatment for hair loss. However, FoliPrime claims to target hair loss without using active ingredients like FoliPrime.

FoliPrime is exclusively sold through FoliPrime.com, where it’s priced at around $69 per bottle. Each bottle contains a one month supply of FoliPrime, allowing you to regrow your hair within weeks.

How Does FoliPrime Work?

Most hair loss supplements simply claim to support hair growth and support hair in non-bald areas of your scalp.

However, the FoliPrime.com website is filled with stories of customers regrowing hair in bald spots, fixing receding hairlines, and restoring a full head of hair after years of baldness, among other dramatic claims.

How does FoliPrime achieve these effects without minoxidil? Can natural ingredients really regrow your lost hair?

FoliPrime was developed based on a secret remedy from the Himba tribe of Africa. That tribe never washes their hair, yet they have some of the best-quality hair in the world.

The creator of FoliPrime researched that formula, emulated its effectiveness, and blended similar ingredients. Today, anyone can buy the Himba tribe’s hair loss remedy simply by buying FoliPrime.

How the Himba Tribe Restored Hair Loss

According to the creator of FoliPrime, the Himba tribe of Africa has low rates of baldness. Most members of the tribe have healthy, full scalps of hair.

However, the Himba tribe also spends long hours in the sun. They developed a hair treatment serum to protect their scalp and hair from the sun.

That serum consists of plant extracts, herbs, and other ingredients to create a traditional tribal rub.

The tribespeople rub the serum on their scalp daily. It protects them from the sun and supports their scalp and hair health.

However, the creator of FoliPrime found the serum offered other benefits: it can lock in moisture, prevent your skin from drying out, and support hair growth in various ways.

Motivated by the success of the Himba tribe, the creator of FoliPrime brought the formula out of Africa and now allows anyone to support hair growth using the same tribal formula.

FoliPrime Benefits

According to the manufacturer of FoliPrime, the formula will provide three main benefits:

Support thinning hair

Promote strong and thick hair

Maintain healthy scalp

How to Apply FoliPrime

FoliPrime is a liquid, topical serum. You apply the liquid formula to your scalp to regrow hair. Just add 2 to 3 drops to the palm of your hand, then use your fingertips to rub the serum into your scalp and the roots of your hair.

Here’s how the manufacturer recommends using FoliPrime:

Add 2 to 3 drops of serum directly onto your scalp; or, dispense 2 to 3 drops into the palm of your hand

Use your fingertips to gently work the liquid serum into your scalp and the roots of your hair (if there’s any hair in the area)

Massage the formula in a circular motion

Avoid drying the hair immediately after application; give your hair time to fully absorb the serum

FoliPrime Ingredients

Any baldness serum claims to support hair growth. However, some have science-backed ingredients while others do not. What makes FoliPrime different? Which ingredients does the formula use to regrow hair?

Here are some of the ingredients FoliPrime uses to regrow hair, maintain hair health, and support other benefits:

Lemon Peel Oi: FoliPrime uses lemon peel oil, also known as black lemon zest, to support hair growth. In fact, this is the primary ingredient used by the African Himba tribe to regrow lost hair. According to the manufacturer, the lemon peel oil in FoliPrime will allow you to “watch your hair grow back”. Instead of just supporting existing hair growth and health, this ingredient can purportedly regrow hair you have already lost, allowing you to quickly fix bald spots, according to the manufacturer.

Castor Oil: Many hair and scalp serums use castor oil as a base. It’s best-known for its moisturization and hydration properties. Castor oil helps lock in moisture to your scalp. Moisture is crucial for hair growth and nutrient retention. If your hair is too dry, then it struggles to grow and can get weak. Moisturization is important for maximizing the growth of your hair.

Turmeric: Turmeric is a plant extract that contains a natural antioxidant called curcumin. Curcumin has antioxidant properties to support healthy inflammation in your scalp and hair. When applied topically, the turmeric in FoliPrime may help with inflammation in various ways. If your hair loss and hair growth issues are caused by inflammation, then the turmeric in FoliPrime may be able to help.

Niacin: Niacin is one of two B vitamins found within FoliPrime. Your body uses niacin to turn food into energy. It’s also crucial for your nervous system and digestive system. In FoliPrime, however, niacin is particularly important for supporting skin health. By applying niacin directly to your scalp, you can support skin health, making it easier for your body to regrow hair and support current hair growth.

Biotin: Biotin is the second B vitamin in FoliPrime. Also known as vitamin B7, biotin is naturally present in eggs, milk, bananas, and other foods. Biotin plays a crucial role in breaking down fats and carbs. The manufacturer of FoliPrime, however, added it to the formula for its ability to target hair growth. As Harvard explains, biotin supplements are often glamorized as a treatment for hair loss and to promote healthy hair. Biotin works particularly well if you are deficient in biotin, but it may have minimal effects on hair growth if you already get enough biotin per day.

Stinging Nettle: Stinging nettle is a natural plant extract that supports healthy inflammation – similar to turmeric and curcumin. The plant has natural antioxidant properties that could make it easier for your hair to grow – and regrow – across your scalp. Some small studies have connected stinging nettle to hair growth benefits, suggesting it could be a natural solution to hair loss and other hair growth issues.

Cayenne Pepper: FoliPrime contains cayenne pepper extract. Typically found in diet pills and weight loss supplements, cayenne pepper has a natural ingredient called capsaicin that is linked to metabolism boosting, fat burning effects. Capsaicin is the ingredient that makes peppers spicy. In FoliPrime, the cayenne pepper works in a more unique way: studies show applying cayenne pepper gel to your scalp could stimulate hair growth. One study found cayenne pepper gel raised inflammation in targeted areas of your scalp, forcing your body to send blood and oxygen to that area. When blood and oxygen reaches that area, it encourages hair growth. Some people use cayenne gel to regrow lost hair, while others use it to support current hair growth.

Zinc: Zinc is an essential mineral for immune function, nerve function, and other benefits. Each serving of FoliPrime contains zinc. Studies show zinc could help with hair growth especially if you are deficient in zinc. However, it is less effective if you already get your recommended daily intake of zinc.

Hyaluronic Acid: One of the best-known moisturization compounds in the skin care industry, hyaluronic acid absorbs hundreds of times its weight in water, making it an easy way to retain water and moisture in your skin and scalp. By applying the hyaluronic acid in FoliPrime to your scalp daily, you can help your scalp absorb more moisture, boosting hydration within your skin and encouraging hair growth.

Tea Tree Oil: Tea tree oil is another popular beauty industry ingredient found in many serums, liquid formulas, and other products. Each serving of FoliPrime contains tea tree oil to lock moisture into your scalp, skin, and hair. By applying tea tree oil to your skin daily, you can maintain the health of your existing hair. Although it’s not shown to regrow hair or cure baldness, tea tree oil could support hair growth in some small way.

Scientific Evidence for FoliPrime

The makers of FoliPrime make big claims about the effectiveness of their formula. According to the manufacturer, the formula can regrow lost hair, support existing hair growth, and support your scalp and skin health, among other benefits. We’ll review some of the evidence for FoliPrime below to determine if you can really apply a serum to your hair to fix baldness.

First, the Himba people are a real indigenous tribe within the Namib desert. The Himba people include around 50,000 people living in northern Namibia. The people are famous for their unique hair styles: from puberty, boys grow their hair to have one braided pleat, while girls grow their hair to have multiple textured hair plaits. They’re also known to use wood ash to cleanse their hair. Because the Namib desert has few natural water sources, the tribespeople have learned to use alternative cleansing methods.

One of the largest and most important ingredients in FoliPrime is black turmeric. Black turmeric, which may have similar properties to the wood ash used by the Himba people, could help with inflammation, relaxation, and antioxidant effects. In this 2018 study, researchers found black turmeric was linked to pain relief and antioxidant effects. Although the makers of FoliPrime cite that study, the study does not link black turmeric to any hair growth benefits or other effects.

FoliPrime also contains stinging nettle, which is one of the most important and trendy ingredients in the hair loss supplement industry. Studies show stinging nettle is rich with beta sitosterol, which is linked to hair growth. Most supplements use stinging nettle in oral form (you swallow a tablet). However, the ingredient could also work when applied topically.

Other studies have linked stinging nettle to vasodilating effects. Stinging nettle could widen your blood vessels, making it easier for blood and oxygen to flow throughout your body. Your scalp needs blood and oxygen to stimulate hair growth. Studies show people with restricted blood flow tend to have worse hair growth than people with healthy blood flow. By supporting blood flow, the stinging nettle in FoliPrime could indirectly support hair growth.

Supporting hair growth may be as easy as taking a zinc supplement. Multiple studies have found people who are deficient in zinc tend to have poorer hair growth than people who get their daily recommended dose of zinc. In this 2012 study, for example, researchers found oral zinc supplementation “cured or improved” hair loss in all patients. However, it’s unclear if zinc works when applied topically to your skin instead of taken orally.

Some people take B vitamins for hair growth. Biotin, or vitamin B7, is particularly popular for hair growth. In fact, many people take biotin supplements daily for their purported effects on hair. In this 2019 study, researchers examined the role of vitamins and minerals in hair loss. Researchers found biotin was linked with hair follicle development and helped your scalp get the micronutrients it needed to continue growing.

Overall, FoliPrime contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, plants, herbs, and other ingredients linked to hair loss. It’s possible these ingredients work when applied topically to your scalp to support hair growth in some small way. However, there’s no evidence the formula can regrow lost hair, cure baldness, or eliminate bald spots in weeks as suggested on FoliPrime.com.

FoliPrime Ingredients Label

The makers of FoliPrime disclose all ingredients in the formula upfront. We know the relative concentration of ingredients in the formula based on their descending order of appearance on the list. The first three listed ingredients in FoliPrime are purified water, MCT oil, and argan oil, all of which are some of the most popular hair and scalp moisturization ingredients on the market.

The full list of ingredients in FoliPrime includes:

Purified water

MCT oil

Argan oil

Tea tree oil

Lemon essential oil

Castor oil

Turmeric oil

Candelilla wax

Niacin

Biotin

Stinging nettle leaf extract

Cayenne pepper fruit extract

Zinc oxide

Hyaluronic acid

Each bottle of FoliPrime contains 60mL, or around a 30 day supply of formula.

FoliPrime Pricing

FoliPrime is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, depending on how many bottles you order. All prices include free shipping to the United States.

Here’s how much FoliPrime costs when ordered online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free Shipping

$69 + Free Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free Shipping

$177 + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains 60 to 90 drops of liquid formula. The manufacturer recommends applying 2 to 3 drops of serum directly to your scalp daily to support hair growth.

FoliPrime Refund Policy

The manufacturer of FoliPrime backs the supplement with a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days if you’re unsatisfied with your purchase for any reason – say, if FoliPrime did not regrow your hair or fix your baldness within weeks.

Who Made FoliPrime?

FoliPrime is manufactured by an Akron, Ohio-based company. That company makes FoliPrime in the United States in an FDA-registered, cGMP approved facility using natural ingredients. The company claims to source all ingredients from local growers.

You can contact FoliPrime via the following:

Online Support Form: https://thefoliprime.com/help/contact-us.php

The manufacturer of FoliPrime partnered with Mark Peterson, a pharmacy technician passionate about plants, to create the formula. Mark based his formula on the Himba tribe of southern Africa’s Namib Desert. After studying their natural hair loss remedies, Mark brought the formula to the internet in the form of FoliPrime.

Conclusion

FoliPrime is a hair loss supplement and hair growth treatment sold exclusively online through FoliPrime.com.

Designed to regrow lost hair and support hair growth, FoliPrime contains a blend of plants, herbs, vitamins, and minerals to target hair growth in different ways.

To learn more about FoliPrime and how it works or to buy the liquid serum online today, visit the official website at FoliPrime.com.