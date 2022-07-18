FoliPrime Reviews – Do NOT Buy Foli Prime Yet!

FoliPrime is a nutritional supplement designed to support your hair.

By applying 2 to 3 drops of FoliPrime serum onto your scalp, you can purportedly “watch your hair grow back” while enjoying a natural hair loss remedy.

Does FoliPrime really regrow your hair? Can you cure baldness using FoliPrime? Keep reading to discover if FoliPrime lives up to the hype.

What is FoliPrime?

FoliPrime is a liquid serum sold exclusively online through TheFoliPrime.com.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients, vitamins, minerals, herbs, and plant extracts, FoliPrime can purportedly regrow lost hair while maintaining hair and scalp health.

Just apply 2 to 3 drops of FoliPrime onto your scalp daily, then enjoy powerful results within days.

FoliPrime was created by Mark Peterson, a pharmacy technician passionate about plants. Mark developed the formula based on a traditional African remedy for hair loss. After refining the formula in his lab in the United States, Mark is confident FoliPrime can change your life.

How Does FoliPrime Work?

FoliPrime contains a blend of ingredients that work in different ways to support scalp health and hair health.

Some of the ingredients support healthy inflammation. Turmeric, for example, could support inflammation throughout your body – including on your scalp.

Other ingredients in FoliPrime give your body the tools it needs to grow hair. Studies show zinc deficiency, for example, is linked to poor hair health. FoliPrime contains zinc for that reason.

FoliPrime also contains B vitamins, nutrients, plants, herbs, and other ingredients linked to hair health. Mark, the creator of FoliPrime, sourced many of these ingredients from a traditional African topical rub.

Villagers in Africa use these ingredients to protect their skin from the sun. However, Mark found the rub had a secondary benefit of encouraging hair growth and locking moisture into the skin, preventing your skin from drying out. By concentrating the rub into a serum, Mark was able to achieve hair growth-related benefits.

Today, anyone can buy FoliPrime online, spread 2 to 3 drops of serum on their scalp daily, and enjoy scalp-supporting benefits.

FoliPrime Benefits

According to the FoliPrime label, the formula can support three main benefits:

Support thinning hair

Promote strong and thick hair

Maintain healthy scalp

However, according to a video featured on TheFoliPrime.com, you can “watch your hair grow back” after using black lemon zest and other ingredients within the formula.

Some parts of the FoliPrime website claim FoliPrime doesn’t just maintain scalp and hair health: it regrows hair in balding areas of your scalp – something no other liquid supplement has been proven to do.

How to Use FoliPrime

Here’s how the manufacturer recommends using FoliPrime to regrow hair:

Dispense 2 to 3 drops of serum directly onto the scalp or into the palm of your hand

Using your fingertips, gently work the formula into your scalp

Massage the formula in a circular motion

Allow time for the hair to fully absorb the serum, and do not dry right away

FoliPrime Ingredients

FoliPrime contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, and herbs. Together, these ingredients can purportedly regrow hair, support scalp health, and help maintain healthy hair, among other benefits.

Here are all of the active ingredients in FoliPrime and how they work:

Lemon Peel Oil: Mark Peterson, the pharmacy technician who created FoliPrime, is a big believer in lemon peel oil. He claims that by rubbing “black lemon zest” on your scalp, you can “watch your hair grow back.” Each drop of FoliPrime contains lemon peel oil for that reason.

Castor Oil: FoliPrime contains castor oil, a popular beauty product ingredient linked to hydration and moisturization.

Turmeric: If you’re struggling with hair loss because of inflammation, then turmeric could help. FoliPrime contains turmeric, which is rich with natural antioxidants like curcumin. Curcumin is a curcuminoid shown to support healthy inflammation.

Niacin & Biotin: Niacin and biotin are two B vitamins found in many topical skin treatments. They may help brighten the skin.

Stinging Nettle: Stinging nettle is a natural plant extract that could support inflammation within the skin and scalp, making it easier for hair to regrow. Found in many supplements, stinging nettle is one of the most research-backed ingredients in FoliPrime. Studies genuinely show stinging nettle can boost hair growth more than a placebo, helping you support normal hair growth on your scalp.

Cayenne Pepper: Commonly found in weight loss aids, cayenne pepper contains capsaicin, the active ingredient that gives peppers their spiciness. Like stinging nettle, capsaicin is backed by surprising research showing it can help with hair growth and hair loss. One study found over 60% of people experienced better hair growth after applying a capsaicin gel to their scalp, for example. Capsaicin may work by temporarily raising inflammation in targeted areas of your scalp, forcing your body to send healing compounds (including blood and oxygen) to the area – just like it would target an infection.

Zinc: Zinc is crucial for multiple body processes, including hair growth. Some people have hair growth problems because of low zinc levels. If you are deficient in zinc, then the zinc in FoliPrime could help.

Hyaluronic Acid: One of the most popular natural moisturizing agents available today, hyaluronic acid is crucial for helping your skin absorb more moisture. Hyaluronic acid holds more water than an ordinary molecule, helping to boost hydration within your skin.

Tea Tree Oil: Backed by centuries of use in traditional medicine and modern beauty products, tea tree oil is one of the most proven ingredients in FoliPrime. Studies show tea tree oil can help lock moisture into your skin and hair. There’s a reason so many hair serums contain tea tree oil. Although there’s no evidence proving tea tree oil can regrow hair in bald spots, studies suggest tea tree oil can help maintain the health of your existing hair.

The Story Behind FoliPrime

FoliPrime was created by a man named Mark Peterson. Mark is a pharmacy technician who is passionate about using natural ingredients to solve common problems.

Mark got the idea for FoliPrime after discovering a village where people grow hair 20x faster than ordinary humans – despite not washing their hair or following modern medical practices.

Mark wanted to find out why these villagers grew hair so quickly. He traced their hair growth secret to the Namib Desert. The Himba tribe of the Namib Desert cover their entire hair and body with a mixture of clay, oil, and local herbs to protect themselves from the sun, bugs, and lock in moisture.

After identifying the specific oils, herbs, and ingredients used in this traditional mask, Mark started testing the formula back home. Eventually, his work led him to develop FoliPrime.

Mark has not published his formula in a peer-reviewed journal, nor has he released clinical trial results to the public. However, he’s confident his hair growth serum will “change your life,” and he cites several third party studies on individual ingredients within the FoliPrime formula.

Scientific Evidence for FoliPrime

The makers of FoliPrime cite over a dozen studies validating each individual ingredient within the formula. We’ll review those studies below to determine if FoliPrime can really regrow hair, support scalp health, and support hair growth.

First, Mark cites this 2018 study on the medicinal properties of black turmeric. Researchers found evidence traditional healers had used black turmeric for centuries. And, modern research linked turmeric to antioxidant activity, pain relief activity, and relaxant effects, among other benefits. The study does not connect black turmeric to hair growth or any hair-related benefits.

Mark is also a big believer in black turmeric because of its rhizomes. Studies suggest the rhizomes of black turmeric are linked to specific benefits. In this study, researchers found the rhizomes of black turmeric were rich with barium, silicon, carbon, magnesium, and chlorine, among other ingredients. That study shows turmeric may be rich in specific vitamins and minerals, although researchers did not connect this information to hair loss or hair growth.

Mark also cites WebMD’s page discussing herbs and hair growth. According to WebMD, certain herbs can help with hair growth, including horsetail, red clover, and stinging nettle. FoliPrime contains one of those ingredients (stinging nettle), which may help with hair growth because it’s rich in beta-sitosterol, which raises factors that stimulate hair growth. However, it’s unclear if stinging nettle works when applied topically: most supplements use stinging nettle orally, and you take it daily to give your body the beta-sitosterol it needs.

A separate study linked stinging nettle to vasodilating and regenerative effects. Researchers found a specific connection between hair loss and stinging nettle, and researchers believe the connection was linked to the vasodilating, regenerative effects of stinging nettle.

Mark also cites a study reviewing various herbal treatments for baldness. In the study, researchers found saw palmetto, capsaicin, pumpkin seed oil, rosemary oil, onion juice, and garlic juice could all help stimulate hair growth. FoliPrime contains just one of those ingredients – capsaicin. Capsaicin could work by increasing serum IGF-I in patients. One study found 64.5% of patients treated with capsaicin grew hair, compared to just 11.8% in a control group. Furthermore, 88% of patients in the capsaicin group experienced hair growth following treatment. Researchers praised capsaicin gel for being a potentially effective hair growth treatment.

The zinc in FoliPrime could also help with hair growth. It’s unclear if zinc works when applied topically, but oral supplementation of zinc is linked to hair growth. In this 2012 study, researchers found oral zinc supplementation “cured or improved” hair loss in all patients.

However, it’s important to note there are only two FDA-approved way to treat hair loss: finasteride (Propecia) and minoxidil (Rogaine). Studies show these two treatments can treat pattern baldness and regrow or stop hair loss in balding areas. There’s no evidence that any nutritional supplement or topical serum can regrow hair in balding areas – although they could support hair growth on the rest of your scalp and help you maintain current hair growth.

Overall, FoliPrime contains a blend of ingredients linked to hair loss, hair growth, and scalp health. Although some ingredients may work more effectively when taken orally, and we don’t know the dosage or concentration of ingredients in FoliPrime, it’s possible these ingredients could support various hair-related benefits.

FoliPrime Ingredients Label

The makers of FoliPrime disclose the full list of ingredients in FoliPrime, although they do not disclose individual dosages of each ingredient.

The largest ingredient in FoliPrime is purified water, with MCT oil and argan oil being the next most common ingredients.

Here are all of the ingredients in FoliPrime, according to the label:

Unlisted dosage of purified water, MCT oil, argan oil, tea tree oil, lemon essential oil, castor oil, turmeric oil, candelilla wax, niacin, biotin, stinging nettle leaf extract, cayenne pepper fruit extract, zinc oxide, and hyaluronic acid

Each bottle contains 2 fl. oz. of formula, or around 60mL.

FoliPrime Pricing

FoliPrime is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops as low as $49 per bottle when ordering multiple units.

Here’s how pricing breaks down on the official FoliPrime website:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free US Shipping

$69 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains 2 fl. oz. of formula, or 60mL. The manufacturer claims each bottle contains a 30 day supply of liquid formula. Because the manufacturer recommends applying 2 to 3 drops of serum directly onto your scalp daily, each bottle contains 60 to 90 drops of liquid formula.

FoliPrime Refund Policy

FoliPrime is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

If you do not regrow your hair with FoliPrime, or if you are unhappy with the results of the formula for any reason within 60 days, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process.

About FoliPrime

FoliPrime is an Akron, Ohio-based company. The company partnered with a pharmacy technician named Mark Peterson to create FoliPrime.

You can contact FoliPrime via the following:

Online Support Form: https://thefoliprime.com/help/contact-us.php

FoliPrime makes their formula in an FDA-approved, GMP-certified facility using natural ingredients.

While most supplement companies source natural ingredients from cheap factories in Asia, FoliPrime claims to source all ingredients “from local growers” who let plants naturally grow to full maturity with “no chemical treatments.”

Final Word

FoliPrime is a nutritional supplement that uses vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, herbs, and other ingredients to help support hair growth.

Some people use FoliPrime to regrow hair in balding areas of their scalp. Others use FoliPrime to support hair growth on parts of their scalp that still have hair.

By rubbing 2 to 3 drops of FoliPrime serum on your scalp daily, you can purportedly enjoy a range of benefits.

To learn more about FoliPrime or to buy the serum online today, visit the official website at TheFoliPrime.com >>>