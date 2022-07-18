Amyl Guard Reviews (Nutraville) Do NOT Buy Yet!

Weight loss is a tricky subject, and most often, carbohydrates make up a chunk of the equation. Though the macronutrient is deemed the body’s main energy course, it’s important to avoid simple carbohydrates and to focus primarily on the complex types. The former is derived from cakes, chips, and other processed food items, while the latter is derived mainly from wheat, starches, fruits, and vegetables to say the least. Nevertheless, too many carbohydrates become problematic because anything that hasn’t been used ends up stored as fat. What can be done to limit the risk of fat storage? This is the point at which individuals might find Amyl Guard useful. Here is a comprehensive review on Amyl Guard and its full potential.

What is Amyl Guard?

Amyl Guard is advertised as an amylase inhibitor intended to help individuals lose weight the healthy way. Using a simple list of ingredients, the team at Nutraville have formulated a solution that not only facilitates weight loss, but also fat loss, healthy functioning of the metabolism and optimal uses of carbohydrates. The next step in becoming fully aware of Amyl Guard’s worth is familiarizing oneself with the overall mechanism.

How does Amyl Guard work?

As hinted in the name and in the introduction above, Amyl Guard works by deactivating an enzyme called amylase. Produced in the pancreas and the glands responsible for making saliva, this respective enzyme has been tasked with breaking down complex carbohydrates into simple sugars [1]. According to the Nutraville team, amylase also happens to “convert every carb you consume into fat-storing sugars.” This issue supposedly worsens with age, namely, its effects are reckoned to be multiple, leading to weight gain and unwanted fat. If the enzyme is essential for digesting carbohydrates, why is it frowned upon?

A source [2] summarizing the different aspects of enzymes devoted a section to the notion of digestive enzyme inhibitors. As per their research, said inhibitors have the potential to decrease the absorption of certain macronutrients and could be used as a treatment for obesity. For instance, a review of 14 studies was referenced suggesting that the “amylase inhibitor extracted from white beans may increase both weight loss and fat loss in humans.”

To Nutraville, carbohydrates only become a problem when they are found in excess. So, shutting off amylase enzymes allows carbohydrates to pass through the body without converting into fat-storing sugars. In other words, a sufficient source of energy, and metabolic activation are guaranteed.

Their sentiment aligns with existing research. For instance, one review [3] that delved into amylase inhibitors explained that their role as carbohydrate blockers limit digestibility and absorption of carbohydrates. This is most beneficial for preventing unwanted health conditions such as diabetes, hyperglycemia, hyperlipidemia, and obesity. For the most part, blockages take place at “the active centers of several subsites of the enzyme,” notes the researchers.

What ingredients are inside Amyl Guard?

Each Amyl Guard serving size has been equipped with:

White Kidney Bean (300mg)

The first amylase inhibitors to have qualified are white kidney beans (WKB). A 2021 study [4] investigated the effect of WKB extract enriched with amylase inhibitor as a food additive in yogurt on blood glucose levels in hyperglycemic animals. Mice were split between 5 groups (i.e., different combinations of diets and amylase inhibitor sources) and were followed over the course of 8 weeks.

By the end of the study, the researchers discovered that the combination of yogurt and WKB significantly increased amino acid, energy, and nucleotide metabolisms, while decreasing glycan production and metabolism. The researchers believe that this combination “could be developed as a new functional food because of its beneficial prebiotic properties in the metabolic syndrome.”

Bitter Melon Extract (200mg)

Bitter melon extract is made using a vine that grows predominantly in Indian and other Asian countries. Traditionally speaking, this ingredient is sought-after for its ability to mimic the effects of insulin to help reduce blood sugar levels [5]. Further expounding on its mechanism, one source highlighted bitter melon’s ability to bring glucose into cells for energy.

Moreover, it could help cells make full use of glucose while delivering the rest to the liver, muscles, and fat. Lastly, it might retain nutrients by preventing their conversion to glucose [6]. Taking everything into account, more research is needed to vouch that bitter melon is potent for those with diabetes, which is a claim that has been circulating in recent times.

Berberine Hydrochloride (100mg)

Berberine is a chemical typically extracted from plants like Oregon grape, tree turmeric, European barberry, and goldenseal among others. This ingredient seems to fit well into the Amyl Guard equation because research has demonstrated its ability to reduce blood sugar levels, especially among those with type II diabetes.

What’s interesting about berberine is that its function is multi-fold. Some examples include decreasing insulin resistance (thereby increasing insulin’s effectiveness), and sugar production in the liver, increasing glycolysis (by breaking down sugars within cells) and gut-bacteria production, and slowing the breakdown of carbohydrates [7].

Chromium (400mcg)

Chromium is an essential trace mineral that is usually included to help with the breakdown of nutrients. In the context of Amyl Guard, it might help to manage diabetes, weight gain, metabolic syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and blood cholesterol levels. One source also mentioned how chromium plays a vital role in activating insulin, and possibly easing symptoms linked to certain metabolic syndromes. That said, more research is needed to say anything with certainty [8].

Frequency Asked Questions (FAQS)

What features does Amyl Guard have?

All Nutraville supplements (including Amyl Guard) support weight loss and energy production made from vegetarian ingredients for optimal health. As per the team, their solutions embody nature’s best ingredients.

Is Amyl Guard safe?

Amyl Guard is 100% natural, safe, and possibly effective. The makers decided to go stimulant-free so that individuals need not fear the effects of jitters. Every capsule is manufactured in the U.S., namely at a state-of-the-art FDA-approved, GMP certified facility under the most sterile, strict, and precise standards. Nevertheless, individuals with a pre-existing medical condition should consult a healthcare professional before proceeding.

Who should take Amyl Guard?

Amyl Guard is for anyone wanting help with weight loss without being extreme on dieting and exercising. This formula is believed to work regardless of age, shape, and body type.

How should Amyl Guard be taken?

Individuals are recommended to take one serving of Amyl Guard 15 minutes before a moderate or high carb meal.

What are the purported benefits of Amyl Guard?

The purported benefits of Amyl Guard include weight loss, a reboot to the metabolism, and limited risk of rebound weight gain.

How long will it take to see results with Amyl Guard?

Within the first few weeks, individuals should notice some weight loss results, but for the full effects a wait time of a couple of weeks is needed. This is just to ensure that the body fully absorbs and adapts to the new nutrients.

Is exercise required in conjunction with Amyl Guard to see results?

Not really, but for a healthy lifestyle and sooner results, an exercise routine should be implemented.

What is the current wait time on Amyl Guard shipments?

The current wait time on Amyl Guard shipments for U.S. locations is anywhere between 3 and 5 business days. It is unclear as to whether international orders are accepted for the time being.

Has Amyl Guard been protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, Amyl Guard has been protected by a 365-day money-back guarantee. If for whatever reason, individuals feel the supplement is subpar, customer service must be contacted for a full purchase price refund. Here’s how:

Email: support@nutraville.com.

support@nutraville.com. Submit a form: Click here

Click here Phone: 1 (833) 954 2626

How much does Amyl Guard cost?

The retail price for every Amyl Guard bottle is $67, but as a limited time offer, the following discounted rates have been presented:

1 Amyl Guard bottle : $59 each

: $59 each 3 Amyl Guard bottles : $49 each

: $49 each 6 Amyl Guard bottles: $29 each

As a reward for those who purchase 6 Amyl Guard bottles, the Nutraville team is not only offering free expedited shipping, but also two bonuses that introduce lifestyle changes for optimal weight management results. These include:

Bonus #1. The Skinny Carb Cookbook

The Skinny Carb Cookbook is filled with skinny carb recipes and snacks that are enjoyable yet promote weight loss. Foods that would otherwise be frowned upon are embraced in this bonus. Below is a sneak peek at the discoveries to be made:

Skinny grilled cheese sandwiches that slim the thighs and arms

Flaky, gooey skinny double chocolate brownies that ignite metabolic function and fat burning

Layered skinny Jell-O for sweet tooths that also happens to torch fat

3 living nutrients that prevent carbohydrates from reaching the waistline

Bonus #2. The Skinny Solution Meditations

The second bonus comprises 4 powerful meditations that reprogram the subconscious to lose weight. Through this experience, individuals will learn:

How to feel great in all aspects of life (i.e., less stress from unresolved emotional blocks and limited cravings)

How to break unhealthy patterns surrounding food consumption

How to rewire the brain to stop binge eating every time stress enters life

How to calm overthinking and monkey mind for better sleep and a healthier self

Meet Nutraville

Nutraville’s mantra is “it’s never too late to start feeling good about yourself because health has no limits.” Understanding the negative impacts of aging on metabolic rate, and muscle mass, this health and wellness company has since formulated supplements that take different routes for optimal metabolic function. Whether individuals need a supplement that reduces carbohydrate absorption and weight loss, increases energy, or reduces symptoms linked to anxiety, they have a solution in store. Here’s Nutraville’s promise to individuals is as follows:

“All our products come from 100% natural ingredients with no additives. Enjoy your path to wellness without having to worry about harmful ingredients.”

Final Verdict

Based on everything mentioned thus far, Amyl Guard is nothing but a formula comprising of ingredients that prevent carbohydrates absorption and digestibility. The main benefits of such a restriction are the ability to support people with diabetes and related health conditions, while supporting weight loss, eliciting healthy energy levels, and upkeeping the metabolism. Most of all, blood sugar levels will be maintained, something that has been a difficult feat for many people. Obviously, making lifestyle changes takes time, and hence, the reason why Nutraville recommends bulk purchases. The latter is advantageous because of the extra resources as well. To learn more about how Amyl Guard might help with weight management, visit here>>>.