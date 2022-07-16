Top-Rated Best Beet Supplements Beetroot Powders (2023)

Red beet supplements are more popular than ever before. Millions of adults daily use red beet powder supplements for their numerous health benefits and as an excellent source of nutrition.

New studies have found that red beets can support cardiovascular health, improve athletic performance, enhance cognition, fight inflammation, and much more. This is why red beet supplements are so readily available today.

With hundreds of beet supplements available today, it can be challenging to determine which beet supplements are worth buying and which can’t live up to your expectations. We’re here to make your life easier.

After research into product formulas, customer reviews, and lab reports, we’ve found the best beet supplements for 2022 and beyond.

The Best Beet Supplements for 2022 & Beyond

These are the best beet supplements currently available on the market:

Simple Life Nutrition Beetroot Capsules

HumanN BeetElite

Juvenon’s Nitric Oxide BloodFlow-7

CircO2

Onnit Total Nitric Oxide

Transparent Labs Strength Series Nitric Oxide

Huge Supplements Magnify

HumanN Neo40 NO2 Booster

1MD CardioFitMD

NitriLean

Viva Deo Pure Beets

Havasu Beet Root Powder+

Simple Life Nutrition Beetroot Capsules

Simple Life Nutrition sells our favorite beet powder supplement for 2022 as a capsule. Each capsule is filled with pure, organic beetroot powder supplied straight from the United States, and there is 650mg of pure beet powder in each capsule.

The beet capsules made by Simple Life Nutrition include no additives, fillers, or other ingredients. Simple Life Nutrition thinks that when you purchase a beet supplement, you do so just for the beetroot powder, which is why it is the only ingredient.

Simple Life Nutrition is the ideal beetroot supplement, costing just $16.95 per bottle and supported by hundreds of reviews. Customers love Simple Life Nutrition beetroot since it’s reasonably priced, prepared with premium beet powder, and has no nasty aftertaste. With Simple Life Nutrition Beet Powder Capsules, you can’t go wrong.

HumanN BeetElite

BeetElite is a pre-workout supplement made from beetroots that are currently used by over 120 professional and collegiate teams in the United States. According to HumanN, the manufacturer, BeetElite has been clinically proven to increase endurance in athletes by up to 18%.

Every serving of BeetElite contains the equivalent of 6 average-sized beets, providing a substantial dose of nitrates. BeetElite, unlike other beet supplements, is flavored with natural black cherry flavoring to mask the earthy, slightly better flavor of beets.

BeetElite costs only $25 per tub and comes with a money-back guarantee. If you’re an athlete looking to improve your performance, BeetElite could be the answer.

Juvenon BloodFlow-7 Nitric Oxide Booster

Juvenon BloodFlow-7 Nitric Oxide Booster is a beetroot-based NO booster that costs only $40 per bottle. It has hundreds of customer reviews and a high dose of beetroot to support healthy NO production.

Juvenon also included arginine and citrulline, tart cherry, turmeric, coffee bean extract, blueberry, and other ingredients in addition to beetroot. Combined, these ingredients provide all the stamina and energy support required, promote alertness, and improve blood flow throughout your body.

If you’re looking for extra ingredients for beetroot powder to support NO production, Juvenon BloodFlow-7 Nitric Oxide Booster may be your product.

Advanced BioNutritionals CircO2

Advanced BioNutritionals CircO2 is a premium nitric oxide booster specifically designed to support blood pressure, sexual health, cholesterol levels, energy levels, and much more.

CircO2 contains beet root powder as its main ingredient, along with vitamin C, magnesium, citrulline, vitamin B12, and much more. These ingredients work with beetroot powder to improve your NO production for better circulation.

Advanced BioNutritionals claims their product has zero binders, fillers, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. It is priced at $50 per tub, offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and is manufactured in an FDA-certified facility in the US.

Onnit Total Nitric Oxide

Onnit is a household name in the supplement industry since they are affiliated with Joe Rogan. Total Nitric Oxide is one of the world’s best-known and widely used NO boosters.

Total Nitric Oxide uses arginine, citrulline, and beetroot powder, three ingredients that are the most proven natural substances to support NO production. This helps support blood pressure, muscle growth, energy levels, and much more.

Total NO is priced at $40 for 20 servings, which is reasonably priced, although not the cheapest. Overall, if you want a high-quality beetroot supplement, you can’t go wrong with Onnit Total Nitric Oxide.

Transparent Labs Strength Series Nitric Oxide

Transparent Labs Strength Series Nitric Oxide is a potent beetroot-based NO booster that offers many of the same benefits as the other products on our list. In addition to beets, it contains several substances not found in other products.

Strength Series NO contains arginine nitrate and betaine nitrate derived from beets. Transparent Labs also included glutathione, pine wood extract, astragalus, vitamin C, and other ingredients.

Another benefit of the Strength Series NO is that the doses are powerful and effective. Take only four capsules daily to get plenty of nitric oxides boosting potential. This potency and quality bottle costs only $40, comparable to other similar beetroot-based NO boosters today.

Huge Supplements Magnify

‘Huge Supplements’ Magnify is a nitric oxide blend with beetroot and other potent NO boosters that stimulate muscular pumps, produce intense workouts, and increase vasodilation.

Magnify aims to improve performance in all areas of your life, whether at the gym or in the bedroom. Magnify has some of the highest dosage amounts, with each six-capsule dosing containing 1,500 mg of L-arginine, 1,000 mg of beetroot extract, and 1,000 mg of L-citrulline other blood-flow-enhancing ingredients.

Magnify from Huge Supplements could be ideal if you’re looking for a powerful, high-dosed beetroot-based NO booster for improved athletic performance or muscular pumps.

HumanN Neo 40

HumanN, a company specializing in nitric oxide supplements, makes Neo40, a supplement that focuses on beetroot powder.

Neo40 is a daily heart and circulation supplement that contains many of the same ingredients as the other supplements on our list to expand blood vessels and increase endurance.

Neo40 contains 425mg of a proprietary nitric oxide blend of beetroot powder, hawthorn berry extract, L-citrulline, and sodium nitrite in each pill. These nutrients, when consumed together, will increase your body’s nitric oxide levels.

The most significant disadvantage of Neo40 is its exorbitant price: at $90, its high-quality formula may be out of reach for some. However, the Neo40 NO2 Booster is well worth the high price if you can afford it.

1MD CardioFitMD

CardioFitMD is a cardiologist-designed daily superfood diet supplement for cardiovascular and overall wellness. CardioFitMD can help with more than just blood flow thanks to several proven components such as probiotics and nitric oxide boosters.

CardioFitMD is also one of our most effective products. In addition to hundreds of vitamins and minerals, you’ll get 2,000mg of beetroot powder, 2,000mg of beetroot juice powder, and 300mg of Rhodiola root powder.

CardioFitMD is one of the best options if you’re looking for a powerful multivitamin with a high beetroot extract dose. It is also one of the few doctor-formulated products on our list, with thousands of satisfied customers.

NitriLean

NitriLean is one of the few beetroot-based nitric oxide boosters on our list that promotes weight loss entirely.

NitriLean is based on a “Russian secret” that “melts 87lbs of fat” and allows you to “burn 1.8lbs per 36 hours,” according to the official website. The pill claims to reduce cravings, increase longevity, and protect against unexpected heart attacks, among other things.

Despite our reservations about some of NitriLean’s claims, the supplement does contain a well-researched blend of nitric oxide boosters, such as beetroot and L-citrulline. Unfortunately, the doses are much lower than those of many other formulas on our list, so NitriLean is ranked lower (there are only 100mg of beetroot and 220mg of L-citrulline, both of which are far lower amounts than those used in studies).

Havasu Beet Root Powder+

Havasu sells a black cherry flavored beetroot powder supplement that promises to improve workout recovery time, athletic endurance, and cardiovascular health.

Each serving of Havasu Beet Root Powder+ contains 8000mg of pure red beet powder, vital vitamins, minerals, and other compounds to support athletic performance.

One 9oz tub will cost $27, which is pricier than others on our list. However, customers still rave about Havasu’s performance-boosting effects, making it worth trying if other beet supplements are unsuitable for your needs.

Via Deo Pure Beets

Via Deo sells a premium red beet supplement that promises to improve heart health and energy levels. Each tub contains 17.5 oz of organic red beet powder with zero artificial flavors or added sugar.

One of the main benefits of Pure Beets is that it provides excellent value for the cost. One tub is priced at $36.99, which is slightly more than $2 per ounce, making it more affordable than most of the supplements on our list. They also provide you with hefty discounts on multiple tub orders as well.

Ranking the Best Beetroot Supplements

Every beetroot product claims to be the best. However, many beet supplements are overpriced, dosed improperly, or just downright scams. We used several factors in determining our favorite beet supplements, which include:

Beet Powder Dosage

Buy a beetroot supplement for its’ beetroot content. Beetroot powder has been clinically studied and proven to support your health in various ways. This is why we wanted beet supplements that gave you at least 1,200mg of beetroot powder daily.

Ingredient Quality

Next to beet powder dosage, ingredient quality is the next most important ranking factor. After all, you want the absolute best quality beet powder. We searched for beet supplements that sourced their product from trusted locations, were organic, and were vibrantly red. This indicates beet root powder is of higher quality and full of nitrates.

Additional Complementary Ingredients

Beetroot should be the main ingredient in high-quality beet supplements. However, other elements have also been shown to improve nitric oxide levels. Complementary elements were not required in our beet rankings. However, we did give credit to companies if they included proven ingredients in addition to beetroot powder.

Company Reputation

Many supplement companies have a proven track record of producing high-quality supplements and dosages found in clinical trials. Other supplement companies try to cash in on the newfound beetroot craze. We preferred companies that had a proven track record of producing high-quality supplements and were transparent about their ingredients, ingredient sources, and the people behind their company.

Price & Value

Beetroot supplements shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. However, if a beet product was priced too low, we felt it might be filled with additives or low-quality beet powder. We considered price and overall value in our rankings. If a product was priced higher than others, it should have premium ingredients. However, more affordable products should still not skimp out on quality. We factored in overall value at all price points.

Money-Back Guarantee

No supplement can promise to be 100% effective for all users. If you are dissatisfied with your beet supplement, you should receive a refund. This is why we looked at beet supplements with a money-back guarantee of at least 30 days. This shows that a company stands by its’ beet supplement.

Customer Reviews

When it is all said and done, reading genuine customer reviews is the easiest way to determine the best beetroot supplements. This is why we examined hundreds of customer reviews to determine what the average customer experienced. Did they experience any noticeable improvements? Were there any side effects? Would they recommend the product to their friends or family? We answered all of these questions through customer reviews.

Health Benefits of Beet Root Powder

Red beets and red beet powder supplements are associated with several health benefits. However, more benefits are discovered each year, increasing the potential health benefits of beetroot powder. There is enough evidence to support several health benefits of using red beet powder, which include:

May Keep Healthier Blood Pressure Levels

Hypertension is the second most common health problem afflicting adults in Western countries after diabetes. Hypertension, if left untreated, can lead to stroke, heart disease, and even death. One of the most obvious benefits of eating red beets is reducing blood pressure. Because beets are high in inorganic nitrates, so they may help you check your blood pressure.

Inorganic nitrates stimulate your body’s production of nitric oxide, which tells your body’s muscle cells to relax. When these muscles relax, your blood vessels dilate, resulting in lower blood pressure and better circulation.

Participants in one study who took 1000mg of beetroot powder capsules reduced their blood pressure by 3 to 10mm/Hg for several hours. According to the study’s experts, lowering blood pressure by this amount can reduce the number of hypertension-related fatalities by up to 10%.

May Improve Athletic Performance

Many athletes use beet root powder or beet juice because studies have shown it can improve endurance, power output, and much more.

This is primarily because of beetroot’s ability to increase NO levels, which enhances oxygen delivery to muscles. These nitrates also improve the body’s ability to use oxygen more efficiently, which may improve endurance and performance.

May Help Enhance Cognition

According to new research studies, beetroot powder may help support cognition. The ability of beetroot to increase nitric oxide levels may aid awareness by assisting your body in delivering essential nutrients and oxygen to the brain, which may help in the performance of many cognitive processes.

Participants in a 2015 study who took a beetroot powder supplement performed significantly better than those who took a placebo throughout a cognitively demanding test. Researchers discovered that beetroot powder increased blood flow and cognitive performance and that the effects were statistically significant during the trial.

May Enhance Cardiovascular Health

The main reason most individuals use beet powder is to improve cardiovascular health. However, they have also been shown to enhance overall cardiovascular health.

In one study, researchers determined that the nitrates in beetroot can reduce sympathetic overstimulation in adults with heart problems. These participants also had a more consistent and healthier heart rate.

Another study found that beetroot juice may slow down the progression of dementia by improving brain oxygenation. By improving oxygen delivery to the brain, researchers theorize beet powder can keep the brain healthy, slowing down the progression of dementia.

May Reduce or Eliminate Erectile Dysfunction

Many men, particularly those over 40, have erectile dysfunction. According to new research, beetroot powder may reduce or even eliminate erectile dysfunction.

Most erectile dysfunction treatments on the market contain natural ingredients that aid in the production of nitric oxide by the body, such as perks to NO. However, new research indicates that beetroot powder may be even more beneficial, as the nitrates in red beet powder have been shown to promote healthy blood flow, even to the penis. Although more research is needed, anecdotal evidence suggests that beet powder may aid male erection health.

May Improve Digestion

Beetroot is primarily known for its’ ability to support cardiovascular health, but there’s a growing amount of evidence to suggest it may help digestion. This is mainly because beetroot is a rich source of fiber and iron, vitamin A, vitamin C, B vitamins, and potassium.

Beetroot has plenty of benefits, mostly stemming from its ability to support NO production. However, beetroot has plenty of uses and can be helpful for virtually anybody.

Who Should Use Beetroot Supplements?

Beetroot supplements are associated with many benefits, as we previously mentioned. However, most of the health benefits are associated with beet root’s ability to improve nitric oxide levels, which dilates blood vessels, thus improving blood flow.

Since beetroot has been used to improve blood flow, it is commonly used by athletes, bodybuilders, or those suffering from hypertension. It may enhance athletic performance and muscle recovery while working out and afterward.

Adults with hypertension may be able to consistently lower their blood pressure by using beetroot once or twice per day.

Some evidence suggests beetroot may also improve cholesterol levels, cognition, overall heart health, and much more, which is why beetroot can benefit virtually everybody.

Side Effects of Beetroot Powder

Most adults do not experience any side effects while taking beet root powder and tolerate it very well. If you choose supplements on our list, you should also not experience any side effects.

However, there have been reports of minor side effects in rare cases. Beetroot contains FODMAPS, short-chain carbs that fuel your gut microbes. This is why if you have irritable bowel syndrome or numerous other digestive issues, you should consume a standard dose of beetroot to avoid experiencing stomach problems.

Although these symptoms typically fade away after a few days, they can still be irritating for a few days. However, they don’t impact everyone.

Finally, another potential effect of beetroot powder is that it can turn your urine pink or reddish. This only affects 10 to 15% of people who consume beetroot, depending on your iron levels, gut flora, and other factors. This is entirely safe and will not severely impact your health.

In general, most beet supplements are very safe and generally well tolerated by most individuals. Consult your doctor before taking a beet product if you are unsure whether or not it is safe for you.

Beetroot Powder Recommended Dosage

The standard dosage for a healthy adult is anywhere from 1300mg to 2000mg per day. However, most individuals can tolerate a higher concentration, up to 5-6g per day.

Beetroot can also be consumed raw, mixed in shakes, or used in capsule form. This depends on your preferences and how you think it best to consume beet powder.

Beetroot Powder Supplement FAQs

We got many questions about beetroot, beet supplements, and much more. We answered the most pressing questions from our readers:

Q: What is beetroot powder?

A: Beetroot powder supplements are a refined form of red beets made by drying and concentrating dried red beets into fine powder.

Q: What are the main benefits of beetroot?

A: Inorganic nitrates, a natural group of compounds that support NO levels, are abundant in beetroot supplements. Studies have shown NO dilates blood vessels, potentially improving blood pressure, digestion, immunity, athletic performance, cardiovascular health, and other factors.

Q: Are there any carbs in beetroot supplements?

A: Carbohydrates are not commonly found in beetroot supplements. However, some of the sugars will remain in the product if you buy beetroot juice. As a result, you can consume 20 to 25g of carbs per 8oz of beet juice. Because the sugars are cooked out, most people prefer beet capsules or gummies, which have almost no carbs.

Q: Who should take a beetroot supplement?

A: Because beetroot supplements have many benefits, anyone can take them. However, athletes, bodybuilders, and people with high blood pressure benefit most from beetroot.

Q: How do you take red beet supplements?

A: Beetroot supplements come in various forms, such as powders, gummies, or capsules. You can add beet powder to a shake or smoothie, or you can bake with it as well.

Q: How long should I take beet powder?

A: Most people report noticing improvements in their health after two weeks of using beet powder. However, experts caution users to remember individual results may vary from person to person, and it may take much longer to see any noticeable changes.

Q: Is beet powder safe?

A: Most people tolerate beet powder very well and don’t experience any adverse changes to their health. However, in some rare cases, beet powder is known to cause digestive issues in those with IBS or similar conditions. It may also change the color of urine to a pinkish hue. However, in general, beet powder is very safe and won’t cause any negative impacts on your health.

Q: How much should beet supplements cost?

A: Beet supplement should typically cost around $16-$25 for a one-month supply. Beet supplements are not expensive to manufacture, which is why they are generally one of the more affordable supplements on the market. Higher-priced products may be gouging you, so pay attention to dosage and complementary ingredients.

Q: Which red beet supplements are best?

A: Simple Life Nutrition Organic Beet Capsules are our #1 rated beet powder supplement. HumanN BeetElite Onnit Total NO and Juvenon Nitric Oxide BloodFlow-7 are also great options.

Final Thoughts About the Best Beet Supplements

Beet supplements are a convenient, affordable way to improve cardiovascular health, athletic performance, and much more. Best of all, they are tolerated well and readily available online or in your local health store.

Suppose you’re looking to reap the benefits of beetroot. In that case, we recommend you consider any of our products, especially Simple Life Nutrition Beet Capsules, our top-rated beetroot supplement.