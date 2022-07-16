Neuro-Balance Therapy Review – Is It Right For You?

Neuro-Balance Therapy is a program that helps users improve their strength and balance, preventing unfortunate and dire falls. The program only takes a few minutes to use each day, assisting users in increasing their stability and strength with every moment of participation.

What is Neuro-Balance Therapy?

Getting a little shaky and unsteady on your feet with age is often excused as just a normal part of getting older. The truth is, the cause behind these difficulties isn’t the fault of an aging body. Instead, the creators behind Neuro-Balance Therapy suggest that the causes of these falls have everything to do with a nerve in the foot. They blame about 97% of falls on this nerve for anyone over age 60, adding that approximately 28,000 deaths occur every year with this problem, but the company states their new program can help.

With Neuro-Balance Therapy, consumers will learn how to use a ten-second daily regimen with a specific small knobby ball that will help revive the nerve and improve their strength and stability at any age. The method works for all ages, weights, or if the user experiences substantial daily pain or is even confined to their beds. The program can even be effective for people who use prescription medications, regardless of the relationship to their imbalance. Plus, this method allows users to walk on any ground without embarrassingly and painfully losing their step.

Participating in Neuro-Balance Therapy helps users to improve their stability. Instability begins with “an inner nerve in your foot called the Deep Peroneal Nerve responsible for firing all the little muscles in your foot, ankle, and lower leg that catch you from falling.” THe Neuro-Balance program takes only a few minutes of the day to reawaken the nerve to improve stability and regain their balance.

Balance means regaining independence, which is what Neuro-Balance Therapy aims to leave consumers with. Most people who use the Neuro Balance regimen can begin to feel free of the weakness and instability that they previously experienced. Consumers don’t have to worry about falling in their homes, only to be left without help until a family member finds them or they can make it to the doctor.

So far, over 100,000 people have successfully used Neuro-Balance Therapy to help with their imbalance struggles and learned how to adjust a specific nerve and muscle. They found that they experienced results by the end of the program’s second week.

How Might Your Chance of Falling Become Greater?

Even with the techniques that consumers learn in the Neuro-Balance Therapy program, there are a few ways that they put themselves at a 96% greater chance of falling. If someone has fallen, they have an increased risk of falling again, but the program outlines everything that users need to know. They might not even realize their actions are putting them at risk.

Some of the information in this program explains:

Most trainers and therapists have patients do a movement that puts them at a higher risk of falling.

A cover-up for the foot stops users from catching themselves from a fall.

Most people tell themselves a lie that will inhibit their chances of getting better.

This information, plus the lessons in the Neuro-Balance Therapy program, comes with the support of multiple scientific studies that will prove their claims. To fix these odds, consumers will learn how to awaken the nerve that puts them at a greater risk of falling using the Neuro-Balance Therapy program within only ten seconds of their day.

How Does Neuro-Balance Therapy Work?

The new balance program starts with the work of Chris Wilson, who calls himself a Certified Balance Specialist. He was inspired to get into this kind of work by watching his family struggle with balance issues, but he developed a 10-second routine that could help.

While there isn’t a lot of information about what works to eliminate instability issues, he starts with narrowing down what will NOT help users, which includes:

Stability balls and Bosu balls.

Wearing shoes all of the time.

Believing that susceptibility to falling correlates with age.

With the at-home 10-second stability improving routine, the creators of the Neuro-Balance regime state that they’ll start to repair the nerve associated with falling and clumsiness. The entire program is performed on a DVD, allowing users to improve their strength and balance with visual guidance. Users choose their sequence (beginner, intermediate, or advanced) and follow along using the personal spike ball included with the purchase.

Starting Neuro-Balance Therapy

To purchase the Neuro-Balance Therapy program, the total cost is $47, plus the cost of shipping and handling. Consumers can get two sets of the program with spike balls for $77 if they know someone else who might benefit. This purchase gives users digital content and physical merchandise.

In addition to the program and spike ball that users pay for, they’ll also get Top 20 Tips to Fall-Proof Your Home as a bonus guide. This guide shows users a few steps they should make to keep their homes safer.

Users will also get instant access to a downloadable program version, ensuring they can start the routine as soon as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions About Neuro-Balance Therapy

Q. How long will users have to participate in Neuro-Balance Therapy to get the benefits?

A. Most people start seeing a change in stability and balance within two weeks. However, the majority of people start seeing a change much sooner. Every person is significantly different, so the rate at which they progress can change from one to the following user.

Q. Can the Neuro-Balance Therapy program be purchased anywhere else?

A. No. The only way consumers can access the program is through the official website. It won’t be available through other retailers in person or online.

Q. Will users have to worry about additional fees or charges?

A. Users will only be charged one time for access to Neuro-Balance Therapy. The total payment is $47, though users will have to pay for shipping if they get a physical copy.

Q. What if Neuro-Balance Therapy doesn’t work for the user?

A. The creators offer a 60-day money-back guarantee for anyone who doesn’t get the desired support with Neuro-Balance Therapy.

To reach customer service with other questions or concerns, send an email or a call to:

Product Support: https://criticalbenchhelp.zendesk.com/ or sales@criticalbench.com

Order Support: https://www.clkbank.com/#!/

Phone: 1-727-351-3065

Package Return Address: Vervante Returns Dept: Critical Bench Publishing 400 N. Geneva Road, STE C Lindon, UT 84042

Summary

The Neuro-Balance Therapy program provides consumers with the training and equipment they need to improve their balance at home. It works for consumers of all ages, weights, and physical capabilities, but there are modifications to help with any difficulties. The user gains access to both Neuro-Balance Therapy physical and digital versions, and there’s special pricing to purchase multiple programs at once.