Lost Empire Herbs Reviews

If you believe everything is a part of nature, including yourself, it shouldn’t be difficult to place faith in nature and its benefits. All the modern-day medicines take root in the roots and plants themselves.

Ayurveda and the ancient South-East Asian methods of cure depend on the herbs found locally and administration methods. Ayurvedic medicine (also known as Ayurveda) is one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems.

Health and well-being depend on a delicate balance of mind-body-spirit, according to an ancient Indian philosophy practiced for over 3,000 years.

In today’s world, everything is a little more artificial and less relies on nature’s wisdom. Getting in touch with our roots is essential to achieve the equilibrium lacking in the so-called “improved” and “modern-day.”

And to do just that, Lost Empire Herbs is a company that aims to change people’s lives and has brought us the best herb supplements at the most affordable rates!

They provide the supplements and information about herbs used in them, the benefits, and combinations that will work in other areas. It’s the perfect recipe for a healthy and natural lifestyle!

Keep reading to learn more about Lost Empire Herbs:

Name Lost Empire Herbs Official Website Lost Empire Herbs About They provide herbal supplements such as tinctures, teas, capsules, extract powder, etc., for health benefits. Types of Products Tinctures, Pills, Oils, Capsules, Teas, Etc. Best Sellers Pine Pollen Tongkat Ali Extract Ashwagandha Spagyric Tincture Thor’s Hammer Bedroom Performance Formula He Shou Wu Extract 10:1 Extract And More Money-Back Guarantee 100% money-back guarantee valid for 365 days. Price Starting from $19.99

What is Lost Empire Herbs?

Lost Empire Herbs are a leading supplier of high potency herbal extracts from around the world, which enhance mental and physical performance.

Three like-minded brothers started it with different and significant qualities and experiences- Logan Christopher, Zane Christopher, and Cloud Christopher. The official website states that the name ‘Lost Empire’ means a lot to the family as it represents nature and the touch we are losing in this modern-day world.

The company aims to reintroduce people to the wisdom of nature. They have a 4-point mission statement as follows:

To Bring the Highest Quality Potent Herbs and Formulas to Market

To the Best Customer Service

To provide health benefits, information, and just one of the ways to reconnect with nature

And the six core values they follow:

Nature’s Wisdom

Accept Challenges

Terra Firma

Unending Quest for Quality

Rule of Gold

Evolving Symbiotic Organism.

The company has a pure mission and strong core values, which they adhere to. Along with this, they provide transparency in almost all aspects of their work, be it the herbs and ingredients in their products, the success rates, benefits, and adversaries. Everything is listed in the descriptions of the products and the blogs; the successful reviews are testaments for the same.

What Products Do Lost Empire Herbs Offer?

Tongkat Ali extract, shilajit powder, and resin are just a few of the high-quality super herbs and tinctures available from Lost Empire Herbs, which can help people dramatically improve their health and quality of life. These are all made from natural herbs and plants, about which they provide total transparency. Moreover, all products are constantly lab-tested and verified safe for use.

These products are sorted based on different categories as follows:

Formulas

Tinctures

Pine Pollen

Male Herbs

Mushrooms

Adaptogens

EBooks

Others

The website has a separate section- ‘Products and benefits list’ that provides a complete list of herbs and formulae, information, dosage, benefits, and an overview of the products.

The variety of products baffles anyone, and it is natural to feel indecisive. To make the process easier and faster, they have a free first-time buyers guide that helps customers to buy the products that will benefit them, backed with research and reasons.

Recently, they started a herbs quiz that helps customers customize their products/packages according to the products they want with the herbs that are beneficial. Customers can choose products referring to their wellness goals guide in the ‘Health Goals’ section or the free downloadable e-book LEH (Lost Empire Herbs) provided on their website.

Each category mentioned above is unique and has a different benefit and use. Let’s take understand that better.

Formulas

Lost Empire Herbs offers formulas that support health and vitality in Men and Women as they age and need external support to achieve high energy levels and nutrient retention.

Furthermore, they also help to improve Men’s potency, i.e., the ability of a male to perform sexual intercourse and act as a pre-workout. These formulas are 100% natural and herbal, with many more benefits.

Tinctures

Concentrated extracts of herbs made by soaking dried or fresh herbs in alcohol or vinegar are known as tinctures. The alcohol or vinegar extracts the plant’s active ingredients, concentrating them in a concentrated form.

Tinctures are held sublingually, under the tongue, where they can best absorb directly into your bloodstream without having to go through digestion.

Herbal Tinctures are a great way to consume different herbs and supplements. Lost Empire Herbs creates these tinctures naturally and a 100% herbal.

Lost Empire Herbs have a variety of tinctures readily available, and they are also looking to expand their formulas.

Pine Pollen

Pine Pollen helps boost energy and endurance levels and supports hormonal balance. These are beneficial for both men and women as they kickstart the metabolism and deal with lethargy and libido issues.

At Lost Empire Herbs, it is one of the best-selling and popular products due to its demand and good results. They offer Pine Pollen Tinctures and Powders. Pine pollen is a detox to the harmful pollutants in the environment, in our homes, etc.

The Pine Pollen Tincture is more potent than the Powder product as it is absorbed directly into the bloodstream; hence it is recommended only to men aged 30 or above. These supplements are also suitable for athletes as they can provide you with a significant boost in energy.

Male Herbs

Since testosterone is the most common hormone men struggle with these days, Lost Empire Herbs have created testosterone-boosting herb tinctures and other products like Tongkat Ali.

Taken along with some other products like Nettle Root, male herbs in men’s health, boosting energy levels, improvement in sexual function, increasing muscle mass, and so on.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are not just something that can be used in our meals or for other ecstatic purposes. According to Lost Empire Herbs, they can also be used for their various health benefits.

Lost Empire Herbs offer mushroom-based tinctures, supplements, and formulas that are organically grown and administered correctly to create the products mentioned above for various health benefits.

Adaptogens

Adaptogenic herbs are herbs or plants that can benefit different body parts. They help your body respond to stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall well-being by managing physical and mental stressors to regain a steady balance.

Lost Empire Herbs has brought us adaptogens in the form of powders, tinctures, and extracts that help in various issues like vitality, overall energy levels, relaxation, hair loss, boost immunity, etc.

The thousands of positive reviews are testimonials for the products and the wonders they do.

eBooks

Lost Empire Herbs offer 13 E-books, out of which one is free and downloadable for all customers. A refund option is available for customers unsatisfied with the product.

These eBooks are written by Logan Christopher, one of the founders of Lost Empire Herbs. They are written in a way that is easy to understand and follow, isn’t an information vomit, and are trustworthy, unlike the other misleading and confusing information on the internet.

Blogs Act as a Bonus

The blogs by Logan Christopher are not just a way for the company to gain more customers, but they are trying their best to send out sound and verified information to new, potential, and old customers. The blogs cover not only the products that the company sells but also the benefits of the ingredients used, the adversaries, information about the issues that the products will help with, etc.

These blogs are further made easy to access by assorting them into categories (alphabetically) like quality, making a difference, cancer, case studies, diet, nutrition, etc. According to their website reviews, apart from the company’s customers, other people who viewed their blogs are also the beneficiaries.

Why Buy From Lost Empire Herbs?

When it comes to anything related to health, especially products that will enter your body, having enough research and data on the product, ingredients, reviews, testimonials, and any other information you can obtain is crucial. Lost Empire Herbs provide all of this information on their website, at every step of action, with complete transparency and data to back them up for everything they put out.

Their products are clinically lab-tested, testified by the users, who the owners are. The data of these tests are also provided to the customers to review.

Moreover, Lost Empire Herbs provides a 365-day money-back guarantee on all herbs. If the desired results are not achieved, a simple request for a refund/store credit/exchange, even if it has been used, will be issued a refund of 100% of the money.

This is offered so that you can try out any of their herbs to find if they’re right for you. Since nothing works for everyone, they have this refund policy available so customers can try out multiple herbs and formulas to find out what is right for them. The applicable terms, conditions, and limitations are very apt and agreeable.

What Makes Lost Empire Herbs Better Than Others?

Unlike other companies that only claim to provide 100% natural and original herbs and products, Lost Empire Herbs also delivers the promised results. This can be backed up by the numerous reviews given by the customers, such as the one followed by Logan MacDonald:

“Your not going to find a better company that sells quality herbs as promised without added nonsense and fillers. I have searched and tried other companies. I thank you lost empire herbs for your dedication to make great herbs. Few people are trusted now in these times and the lost empire is real! Again, thank you.”

More reviews can be found in the reviews section on the website.

Lost Empire Herbs have various products for issues like energy and endurance, men’s health and testosterone, for athletes, for women’s health, stress relief and mood support, mental focus and memory, etc.

Plus, they also provide a 365 days return and refund option for customers who are dissatisfied with the products they ordered.

FAQs About Lost Empire Herbs

Q: What is a tincture?

A: A tincture is an extract of herbs made into a liquid form and then strained to remove the plant matter. It can be used in many ways, but it’s most commonly used as a supplement for health or medicinal purposes. Tinctures are also known as “teas” because they’re often taken hot or cold (depending on your preference).

Q: What are adaptogens?

A: Adaptogens are plants that help the body adapt to stress. They have various uses, including improving energy levels, immune function, and mental focus. The best-known adaptogen is Rhodiola Rosea, which grows naturally in high altitudes.

Other well-known adaptogens include ashwagandha, holy basil, ginseng, licorice root, maca, milk thistle, reishi mushroom, Shatavari, schizandra berry, Siberian ginseng, and Yohimbe bark.

Q: How do I make tinctures?

A: Making tinctures at home is easy! All you need is fresh herbs, water, and some time. Here’s how:

Gather your herbs. You’ll want to use whole, unprocessed herbs for this step. If you don’t know what kind of herb you should use, check out our guide here.

Put them in a glass jar and label the contents so you can identify each herb later.

Fill the jar with filtered water. This will keep the herbs from floating around in the water.

Let sit for 24 hours. Strain the mixture through cheesecloth or muslin cloth.

Store in a dark glass bottle.

Label the bottle with the name of the herb(s), date, and dose.

Keep refrigerated.

Enjoy!

Q: Are mushrooms beneficial to health?

A: Yes! Mushrooms contain potent antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that contribute to overall wellness. These benefits include boosting immunity, reducing inflammation, supporting healthy digestion, and promoting longevity.

Q: How do I find mushrooms?

A: Mushrooms grow all over the world. Look for wild mushrooms growing near trees or under logs. You can also look for cultivated mushrooms in grocery stores.

Q: Do mushrooms cause cancer?

A: No. There is no scientific evidence that eating mushrooms causes cancer. However, certain mushrooms may increase the risk of colon cancer.

These include Agaricus bisporus, boletus edulis, chitinophila platyphylla, Coprinus comatus, corticoids, enokidake, lignoceric acid, maitotoxin, psilocybin, Pholiota squarrosa, Tricholoma matsutake, and Volvariella volvacea.

Q: What is the difference between tonic and herbs?

A: Tonic refers to any drink that contains herbs. Tonics usually come in the form of tea, juice, or syrup. Herbal teas are one example of a tonic.

Herbs are the actual botanical parts of a plant. They’re not necessarily added to drinks or foods. For instance, aloe vera is an herb, while aloe gel is a product derived from the aloe plant leaves.

Q: Can I take adaptogenic herbs with other medications?

A: While adaptogenic herbs are generally considered safe, discussing them with your doctor is still important. They can advise you on whether or not you should be combining different medications.

Q: Is there anything else I should know about adaptogens?

A: Adaptogens are great for helping the body adapt to stressors such as exercise, illness, and sleep deprivation. It’s recommended that you start slowly when using adaptogens. Start by taking 1-2 capsules per day. Gradually work up to 5-10 tablets daily.

Lost Empire Herbs Final Verdict

Lost Empire Herbs seem like one of the most genuine companies to provide all-natural and herbal supplements for the customer’s benefit is a for-profit organization. The contact details provided by the company are valid, and the reviews act as testimonials for the same. They come in budget-friendly packages or solo products with a wide variety. All policies have been linked in the contact us section on the website.

The brand has a solid social media presence on various platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, etc., which gives them the visual identity they need. Everything from its logo to the website template reflects the brand and its mission.

The target audience being both men and women, child and adult, the products seem to have a significant impact on life which is Lost Empire Herbs’ aim. We can see it being achieved slowly and steadily, without a doubt.