Top-Rated Best Male Enhancement Creams

Have you been struggling with a weak erection? Many men suffer from this problem once they are above 30. While this might be a normal phenomenon, to some, it can be very embarrassing as they might not be able to meet the sexual needs of their partners. Consequently, this leads to low self-esteem and poor relationships, among other problems.

Thankfully, plenty of male enhancement products can help keep such issues at bay. Today we’re checking out topical male enhancement solutions for those of you who may already be on a supplement regimen and simply wish to supercharge the results, or even for those who aren’t interested in an ingestible.

With male enhancement creams, you will not only have a stiffer erection but also increase your sexual stamina over time without the potential digestive side effects of an ingestible supplement. This will make you better in bed and even boost your overall confidence in public.

Since there are many male enhancement creams on the market, we shall look at some of the most popular ones and how they work alongside other related issues.

What Are Male Enhancement Creams?

These are topical creams or gel-like liquids that can help stimulate a man’s manhood to give you bigger, fuller erections. Besides this, these creams can help boost your libido, allowing you to get stiffer erections and thus enable you to better satisfy your partner in bed. Therefore, if you have difficulties maintaining a firm erection for more extended periods, consider investing in male enhancement creams.

How Male Enhancement Creams Work

Typically, these creams work through osmosis via a hypertonic solution. In simple terms, osmosis refers to how a liquid passes via a semipermeable membrane. Eventually, this liquid ends up being absorbed in the area of application.

Remember that a hypertonic solution is a highly concentrated liquid and is fond of diminishing cellular ions. This goes a long way in enabling the liquid to be absorbed where it has been applied.

The male enhancement cream works using the same principle. To get all the benefits of this cream, you have to apply it to your penis and then wait for its ingredients to be absorbed directly into your organ via transdermal osmosis. If you follow the correct dosage, you will get the much-desired results and thus get the value of your hard-earned money.

The Top 3 Best Male Enhancement Creams in 2022

With the proliferation of male enhancement creams in the market, the chances are that you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting these products. The good news is that we have compiled some of the best male enhancement creams for you to know them better. The best male enhancement creams include:

Erectin Stimulating Gel VigRX Oil ProSolution Gel

1. Erectin Stimulating Gel

Erectin Stimulating Gel is one of the all-natural male sexual enhancement formulas that can help alleviate sexual-related issues such as weak erection, low sexual stamina, and early ejaculation. Once you apply this gel to your penis, you will be able to get bigger or stiffer erections over time.

Also, your orgasm intensity will no longer be the same. You will now be able to last much longer in bed while you enjoy sexual satisfaction. Due to such benefits, this gel has become one of the most preferred products by men facing sexual-related problems.

Who Manufactures Erectin Stimulating Gel?

Leading Edge Health Inc. is the company behind the Erectin brand, which manufactures Erectin Stimulating Gel. This company has been in business for over 20 years and focuses on creating natural health products based on science-backed data.

Erectin Stimulating Gel Ingredients

Some of the ingredients that have been used to make this male enhancement cream include:

Saw Palmetto Berry

Muira Pauma Bark Extract

Chinese Hawthorn

Ginkgo Biloba

Tribulus Terrestris Seed Extract

Damiana Extract

Korean Red Ginseng Extract

Cuscuta Chinensis

Epimedium Extract

Bioperine black pepper extract

How the Erectin Stimulating Gel Works

This product enhances the production of nitric oxide, which can be attributed to the presence of L-Arginine. Remember that nitric oxide is responsible for giving you a stiff erection anytime you want to make love to your partner. Also, this compound helps increase your sex drive whenever you are ready for sexual intimacy.

Apart from having the L-Arginine, this product also has several ingredients that help improve sexual performance in bed. Since these ingredients are herbal extracts, be sure that they will work magic for you. It also has algae and Aloe Vera extract that plays an instrumental role in skin absorption.

With these herbal extracts in place, your skin will have an easy time absorbing all the contents of the Erectin stimulating gel. You will start to feel the effects of some of the ingredients used to make these products instantly.

The product also contains Vitamin C or Ascorbic acid, which helps boost your overall energy levels. With this component in place, you will have intense power during long sex sessions.

This product also contains menthol and mango butter. The former is known for its stimulating ability as it helps to warm and cool the skin. On the other hand, the latter is a natural aphrodisiac and lubricant. As a result, it will help get you stimulated sexually.

Benefits of Erectin Stimulating Gel

Unlike other male enhancement creams, this one comes with tons of benefits. These include:

It helps you to attain firmer erections

It increases your libido and sex drive

This gel offers fast results

It enhances sexual pleasure

It enables you to get long-lasting erections.

The gel contains several clinically proven natural ingredients

It is designed or made for optimal absorption

Since no side effects have been reported, it is safe to use.

Drawbacks of Erectin Stimulating Gel

Although this product has several benefits, as illustrated above, it is not immune to some setbacks here and there. Some of the drawbacks of this gel include:

It might be more expensive than its peers

This product does not come from free trial bottles

How To Apply The Erectin Stimulating Gel

The process of applying this gel is generally straightforward. All you need to do is to follow these steps:

First and foremost, test this gel on a small area of your skin and see if there will be any reaction. In case you notice that there is a rash or some inflammation, cease using it. However, if none of these effects is imminent, the time is ripe to get started.

Start applying this gel on your manhood as indicated on the product’s package. Ideally, you should use light movement and engage your index finger and thumb to cover your penis.

Avoid stroking your penis with this gel, as it will defeat the primary purpose. Also, this might affect the osmosis process, which is the sole principle that makes this gel offer the much-needed benefits.

As you apply this gel, ensure that your hands are warm so that you do not touch your penis with cold fingers. In case the weather is cold, you can warm your hands first.

Do not be quick to wear your pair of trousers or shorts. Instead, let the gel penetrate the penis’s inner region via the osmosis process. A duration of 10 to 15 minutes will be enough.

Once you have applied the gel to the penis, there is no need to clean it. It can remain in your penile region for the better part of the day, SINCE it has no side effects.

Is Erectin Safe To Use?

Yes. As we have illustrated above, this product is safe to use. The good news is that it has been testified by many and proved to be a lifesaver for men who want to improve their sexual performance in bed.

Since it has no side effects, you can readily purchase it and start using it on the go. You do not need a doctor’s prescription to start using this gel. As long as you follow the illustrations mentioned above, be sure that you will get the best results.

The Pricing For Erectin Stimulating Gel Package

The product mentioned above comes in several packages, which are priced differently. For instance, a one-month supply package retails for $59.95, but it is on sale on ErectinGel.com for $49.95. If you want a three-month package, the sale price is $109.85. Finally, you can choose to buy a six-month supply package that goes for only $209.80, a bargain compared to supplements.

Does Leading Edge Health offer a money-back guarantee policy?

Yes. This company is one of the few companies that deal with male wellness products and offers its customers a 67-day money-back guarantee if the product does not meet their needs.

2. VigRX Oil

By the makers of VigRX Plus, VigRX Oil has been specifically formulated to deal with sexual-related issues such as low libido and poor performance in bed, among others. Since this oil is made using natural ingredients, be sure that you will be able to safely and naturally achieve firmer erections anytime you want to make love to your partner. You need to apply it to your penis, and you will be good to go.

Ingredients in VigRX Oil

VigRX Oil contains several well-known, 100% natural ingredients. Thankfully, men have used these ingredients and have improved sexual performance. Even if you consume these ingredients without engaging in sex, your body will benefit greatly. Some of the elements that have been used to make this product include:

Epimedium fallen leaves

Cuscuta seed

Ginkgo Biloba

Asian Red Ginseng

Catuaba Bark

L-Arginine

Shea butter

Aloe leaf extract

Hawthorn Berry

Muira Puama

How VigRX Oil Works

To put this into perspective, here is how this product works:

It Helps Increase Blood Flow Around The Penile Region. This oil contains ingredients that play a critical role in improving the supply of nitric oxide in the body. As a result, blood flow will be increased to the penile area and thus enable your organ to remain erect for longer.

Blood will flow to the penile region and other parts of the body. Once all your body tissues receive oxygen and other nutrients from the blood, you will become more active during the entire sex session.

Helps To Boost Testosterone Levels In The Body: The good news is that VigRX oil will increase blood flow in your body and increase your testosterone levels. If you have the right amount of testosterone levels in the body, be sure to have a healthy sexual life.

Some of the factors that affect your testosterone levels include:

Age

Diet

Certain health conditions,

Exercise

This oil will help increase your current testosterone levels by providing your body with vital building blocks. With an increased testosterone level in your body, you will have healthy sperm cells and thus be more fertile.

Like the Erectin stimulating oil, this one also works using the transdermal application. Once this happens, you will be able to achieve a harder erection that can last for several minutes or even hours.

How To Use VigRX Oil

You must apply the VigRX Oil to the penile region at least once a day to get optimal results. Better still, you can use it twice a day. This should occur regardless of whether you are making love to your partner or not.

If you want to apply it moments before having sex, consider doing so a few minutes before you get started. Once you massage your penis with this oil, it will be absorbed better. You can gently apply more on the penis head and then the rest of the shaft.

However, if you are a beginner, you need to try this oil first on a small section of your skin. If it does not make you have rashes, redness, or inflammation, be sure that it is safe to use on your penis.

Benefits of VigRX Oil

The above-mentioned male enhancement cream comes with many benefits. Some of them include:

It helps increase the sensitivity of the penis

This oil helps to boost your appetite or desire for sex

It allows you to get stronger erections.

The oil helps you to sustain stiff erections for more extended periods.

It offers quick and excellent results

It is made from natural ingredients and thus has no side effects

The oil can help boost your testosterone levels

Cons of VigRX Oil

Despite having many benefits, this male enhancement cream has its drawbacks. These include:

The oil can only be bought online

Compared to its counterparts, it is pretty expensive.

Does VigRX have any side effects?

Unlike other conventional male enhancement creams, this one is devoid of side effects. This can be attributed to the fact that it is made from 100% natural ingredients. As a result, it can be used safely and offer the much-desired results.

What is the proper dosage for VigRX Oil?

There is no rule of the thumb when it comes to the dosage of this product. However, if you want to get optimal results, consider pouring a few drops of this oil on your genitals daily and then massage it gently until your penis skin absorbs the entire oil.

If you have never used this oil in the past, you can start with a few drops daily and then increase this amount over time. Moreso, if you feel like you are not getting the effects that you want, you can consider adding the quantity of this oil to your penis. Once you discover the proper dosage for yourself, stick to it and be consistent.

Where can I buy VigRX Oil?

This oil can only be purchased via the official website. Once you visit this site, you will get several packages that will work for you. More importantly, you will enjoy more discounts if you buy in bulk. Fill in the necessary details and then wait for your order to be delivered. Remember that it will be delivered to the address you used during the ordering process.

If you are not pleased with this product, do not panic, as you can now return it and get your money back. This can be attributed to the fact that this product comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee. As a result, you have about 67 days to try this product and decide if it meets your sexual needs or not. If it doesn’t, you are at liberty to return it within this period.

3. ProSolution Gel

Another great option to enhance your pleasure and erections is ProSolution Gel, the same great manufacturer that makes ProSolution+, the natural supplement for men suffering from premature ejaculation. ProSolution Gel is a great natural solution for you; this is like Erectin Stimulating Gel in a gel format.

Unlike other male enhancement creams, this one uses gel as the delivery mechanism, which some men prefer as it’s less sticky than a cream. ProSolution Gel comes with a myriad of natural ingredients that ensure that all your sex-related issues are kept at bay. From not being able to last in bed to having weak erections, this gel can offer several sexual health benefits to your body.

Ingredients Used To Make Prosolution Gel

This male enhancement gel contains an active formula made up of 7 ingredients. Apart from the seven ingredients, eight others are equally natural and offer the much-needed artificial flavor to the lubricant.

The active formula of this gel contains preservatives that give it taste, appearance, and consistency to the ProSolution Gel. Remember that each of these ingredients has been carefully selected by a team of medical experts to enable you to achieve the much-needed stiff erections.

More importantly, this gel increases nitric oxide production in your body and thus increases blood flow to the penile region and the rest of the body. Here are the seven main ingredients that constitute the active formula of ProSolution Gel:

L-Arginine

Aloe Vera

Bearberry extract

Mango butter

Algae Extract

Vitamin C

Menthol

How The ProSolution Gel Works

As we have previously illustrated, this gel comprises seven natural ingredients. The primary role of these ingredients is to improve the overall sexual performance. Since it contains components such as L-Arginine, it can boost the production of nitric oxide, which in turn increases blood flow in the body.

Once you apply this gel to your penis, it will start working almost immediately. You will not have to wait for the conventional 30 to 40 minutes to start experiencing its effects. If you apply this gel daily on your penis, be sure that you will be ready for unplanned sex at any time of the day.

Some of the effects that you will start experiencing include:

Better orgasms

Improved and stiff erections

Increased libido

Increased sexual stamina

Since this gel contains aloe Vera, be sure that all the active ingredients will have an easy time penetrating your penis. On the other hand, the algae extract in this gel will offer a much-needed smooth and gliding feel. Once you apply this gel to your organ, you will be able to get a warm sensation. Consequently, your erections will be rock-hard and thus make you last longer in bed.

How To Use Prosolution Gel For Best Results

Like the male enhancement creams discussed above, this one is easy to use. All you need to do is apply it 5 minutes before you start making love to your partner. More importantly, remember to apply this gel to the shaft of your penis and then massage it gently. Within a minute or so, you will be able to start feeling its effects. As far as the quantity is concerned, consider taking 1 to 2 drops of this gel and then applying it to your penis.

Benefits of ProSolution Gel

The above-mentioned male enhancement cream comes with many benefits. These include:

It offers instant results

It can make you have strong and stiff erections

The cream enables users to get intense orgasms.

No side effects as it is made from natural ingredients

It can help boost your overall confidence, thanks to the increased sexual stamina.

Cons of ProSolution Gel

The product can be expensive for some, but more extensive packages offer better discounts.

Some men claim that they did not get the much-needed effects.

Does Leading Edge Health Company Offer Money Back?

Yes. If this male enhancement cream does not offer the much-desired results, do not panic as you will get your money back, thanks to their industry-leading 67-day money-back guarantee policy. As long as you return the gel within 67 days from the date of purchase, be sure that you will get your cashback on the go.

FAQs About Male Enhancement Creams

Q: How Long Does It Take To See Results With Topical Male Enhancement Solutions?

A: The duration in which one might see results varies from one individual to another. Although most topicals give immediate results, they intend to get better the longer you use them. As a result, there is no rule of the thumb to achieve the best results. However, if you are consistent and follow the correct dosage, you will surely get great results.

Q: Is It Safe To Purchase Male Enhancement Creams Online?

A: Unless you are purchasing from the company’s official website that makes that product, it is not advisable to buy these products as there are a lot of counterfeits in the market. So be sure to buy only directly from the manufacturer.

Q: Does The Sustained Use Of Male Enhancement Creams Contribute To Any Adverse Effects?

A: Not really. Since most of these male enhancement creams are made from natural ingredients, even if you use them for several months, be sure that you will not experience any adverse effects. This makes such products a go-to option for men who want to improve their overall sexual performance in bed.

The Top 3 Best Male Enhancement Creams in 2022 Final Words

Gone and never to come are those days when you had to panic and have low self-esteem due to low libido and erectile difficulties, among other sexual-related problems. With the inception of these male enhancement creams, such issues remain a thing of the past. Men who have used either of these products have received excellent results. Currently, they can meet the sexual needs of their partners, have unplanned sex and thus sustain their relationships or marriages. Invest in any of these top male enhancement creams, and you will give your sexual life a total overhaul today.