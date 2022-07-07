Top-Rated Best Fat Burners

Everyone struggles to change their body sometimes, but using a fat burner makes weight loss much more manageable. The correct remedy triggers the natural processes in the body to use fat as the primary energy source, though every supplement is a little different.

Finding a way to break through when typical workouts don’t work anymore is easier with a fat burner. Some formulas cleanse the body of toxins, while others set a foundation for better digestion. They can trigger a new start, or they work when used before starting in the first place.

With so many options, consumers get overwhelmed quickly in their journey to find the right one for them. This guide aims to showcase the top products on the market today to burn through fat, offering actual results and natural weight loss. The process included reviewing lab reports, clinical studies, and the reviews of customers, but this guide breaks down what the top fat burners provide users.

The Best Fat Burner Supplements in 2022

With plenty of criteria to measure against, here are the top fat burner supplements available in 2022.

Java Burn

BioFit

PhenQ

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Meticore

Beyond 40 Lean Belly 3X

Leanbean

Burn Lab Pro

NitriLean

Hunter Burn

Cellucor SuperHD Fat Burner

Powher Fat Burner

cAMP Boost

Instant Knockout Cut

PhenGold

CircadiYin

Resurge

CarboFix

Biotox Gold

KetoCharge

To understand everything that these products can do, take a look below.

Java Burn

Java Burn is relatively new to the weight loss world, available in a reasonably easy powder to dissolve in anything. It doesn’t have a taste, but the ingredient profile is made in a way that is perfect for a cup of coffee to make a normal part of the day into a fat-burning time. The formula includes many ingredients, including green tea.

With regular use, consumers should expect to lose a lot of weight. The purpose is primarily to improve the user’s health, but the creators say it also improves the metabolism and targets the fat in the most problematic areas. To get a single bottle of Java Burn, the total cost is $49.

BioFit

BioFit triggers significant weight loss, though the amount of time it may take is not specific. The creators state that it only takes a little bit of time to lose up to 72 lbs. but they focus on improving the digestive tract to set the right tone for digestion. There are no stimulants, but the ingredients used focus on the user’s health to regulate the natural weight that they could be without any extra effort.

Developed by Chrissy Miller, this formula comes with a money-back guarantee for the first 180 days of use. If the user doesn’t experience at least a 50-pound loss, they can get a refund for their order. The total cost of a single bottle of BioFit is $69.

PhenQ

PhenQ’s popularity is primarily due to combining the power of five different weight loss in one product. Along with preventing new fat from being stored, it also reduces the appetite, burns stored fat, improves the mood, and enhances energy levels. Take PhenQ daily to enjoy these effects, and over 190,000 bottles have been sold so far for $69 each.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is inspired by the longevity of the natives that live on a Japanese island that has more people who live to be 100 years old than any other place in the world. The remedy created from this inspiration ensures that users reduce their weight while fighting inflammation that occurs at all ages. It even improves digestion and metabolism, though users should take it before 10:00 am to get the results that they want.

This exclusive remedy has a wealth of superfoods, natural extracts, and nutrients that consumers would otherwise find in a multivitamin. The total cost of one bottle is $89.

Meticore

Meticore has quite a reputation that precedes it. For the last few years, it has maintained a place as one of the favorite fat burners on the internet today. The top ratings seem to come from the boost it offers the user’s metabolism, theorizing that users struggle to lose weight due to a low core body temperature. It says that weight loss is possible for anyone, and there’s no need to change eating habits.

So far, Meticore has no reported side effects, and users only need to take a capsule each day to trigger this healthier body immediately. One bottle costs $59.

Beyond 40 Lean Belly 3X

Beyond 40 Lean Belly 3X focuses on a group often forgotten about in the weight loss industry – the “over 40” crowd. When the body ages, maintaining the same body as before is almost impossible. The metabolism naturally slows down, and it is hard to keep up the same energy as before. By taking this supplement, older consumers get the chance to relieve inflammation, improve the health of the arteries, ease high blood sugar, and keep the metabolism where they’d prefer it.

This formula includes a few unique ingredients – like conjugated linoleic acid and black pepper extract. Though black pepper doesn’t directly impact weight loss, the use of the extract makes other ingredients more potent and bioavailable for users. Covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee, users can get a bottle of the formula for $59.

Leanbean

Leanbean is only available for women who want to get in shape and lose weight, providing them with a necessary 3 grams of fiber. The fiber, glucomannan, helps users eliminate the natural toxins that build up in the body over time. However, it is highly beneficial to individuals that want to shed weight as well. Without any stimulants, the entire recipe is entirely natural. One bottle is priced at $59.

Burn Lab Pro

Burn Lab Pro does not affect the muscles, but it helps users single out their ability to lose fat. Other products will help users take on the overall weight of their body, but this type of solution doesn’t benefit individuals who work hard to keep their muscle tone. The remedy is safe and natural, but the biggest perk is no stimulants (like caffeine).

Instead, this remedy includes forskolin, capsaicin, HMB, and chromium to create the desired effects. For one bottle, the total cost is $59.

NitriLean

NitriLean works fast, and they make sure to tell their customers upfront what to expect – 1.8 lbs. lost every 36 hours. The formula is meant for individuals who need to shed weight right now, helping them deal with problems like food cravings, issues in blood flow, and reduced longevity.

The key to the success of this formula is that it promotes better nitric oxide production. Nitric oxide, or NO, is used to relax the blood vessels and improve circulation. In doing so, it combines the power of beetroot, organic green tea, hawthorn extract, and other ingredients to ensure that weight loss is easy for the user. To get a bottle of NitriLean, the cost is $59.

Hunter Burn

Hunter Burn markets itself as a fat burner with targeted benefits for the fat along the belly and waist. With six capsules to take a day, users primarily get the support of konjac root, green tea extract, L-theanine, cayenne pepper, vitamin D, and white kidney beans, which all are linked to weight loss. The improved fiber in the body reduces the number of calories the user takes in because the appetite feels suppressed. Users can also purchase this remedy under the name Burn by Hunter Evolve for $75 per bottle.

Cellucor SuperHD Fat Burner

Cellucor SuperHD Fat Burner combines multiple functions in one daily serving to ensure that users stay energized during their weight loss program. This formula uses caffeine, green tea, amla fruit extract, dandelion, capsaicin, and others. This formula is available to individuals who want to build up strong muscles. It has established itself as one of the top products for bodybuilders and the average consumer alike. The total cost of the remedy is $28.

Powher

Powher is a remedy created just for women with ingredients that quickly improve fitness and reduce the cravings that often take them down a path of new gains. It also triggers better caloric intake, restores the normal metabolism of fat, and increases energy with a significant fiber boost.

With glucomannan, users feel more satiated after meals and snacks, though it also promotes waste elimination. Other ingredients in this remedy include natural caffeine, choline, chromium picolinate, and related fat burners. Though it has a proprietary blend that may leave some consumers guessing, the affordable $65 price tag for each bottle is pretty user-friendly too.

cAMP Boost

cAMP Boost helps users lose weight without requiring a bunch of changes for the user. The key is how it targets PDE-4, an enzyme in the body that prevents fat burning. It inhibits the cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP), so the brain and the rest of the body don’t receive the signals.

The ingredients found in this formula are somewhat unique, offering grapefruit extract, guarana seed extract, and grains of paradise. These ingredients and others promote a better digestive process and allow the brain to receive the signal to release fat cells. For one bottle, the total cost is $67.

Instant Knockout Cut

Instant Knockout Cut shows strength to users by offering a bottle with a fist-like shape. Initially launched in 2014, the creators updated the formula recently to give even more significant effects for users. Right now, the remedy contains vitamin D3, vitamin B6, L-theanine, caffeine, green tea extract, and other ingredients to trigger weight loss. The key to the success of this formula is the increased metabolism, though many antioxidants stimulate the release of fat cells as well.

This remedy is one of the few that helps users to lose weight while promoting better muscle mass. To get a bottle, the total cost is $59.

PhenGold

PhenGold uses a recipe for their supplement that reduces the appetite, improves fat-burning power, and enhances metabolism. While there are other benefits, this entire remedy is made up of ingredients that support scientists and researchers, even though it comes with a money-back guarantee. It prioritizes all kinds of users, ensuring that anyone can lose weight effectively.

PhenGold doesn’t have a specific routine that users have to follow. Instead, it triggers weight loss for any endeavor with green tea extract, green coffee beans, and L-tyrosine. Each bottle is available for $59.

CircadiYin

CircadiYin helps users to regulate their circadian rhythm. The circadian rhythm is a natural cycle in the body that reacts to daytime and nighttime. Individuals who don’t get enough sleep at night often have difficulty losing weight because of stress. The remedy includes several ingredients with a proven impact on triggering the cycles of the body.

Based on current reviews, the average user loses anywhere from 30-65 lbs. while taking this formula consistently. To get a bottle, the total cost is $69.

Resurge

Resurge helps users improve their metabolism for weight loss, but it also benefits individuals with fat-burning needs. The studies about this formula show the potential for human growth hormone production due to how Resurge helps with sleep. Sleep is crucial to the health of every person, especially considering the studies that show the high risk of obesity without sleep.

This formula includes ingredients that specifically target hormone production, offering a 60-day money-back guarantee for anyone who doesn’t get the weight loss benefits they hope for. The total cost of a bottle is $49.

CarboFix

CarboFix helps consumers that may consume far too many fruits and vegetables in their weight loss regimen. While these foods are healthy, they load the body with starches and carbohydrates, adding more glucose to the bloodstream. Instead of filling every plate with some kind of salad, the remedy helps users safely reduce hunger and balance blood sugar. As a direct result of these changes, users inherently lose more weight and promote longer life.

To entice customers, the company’s official website states that the origins of this supplement come from a village in Ecuador. Allegedly, the remedy came from a 99-year-old woman who discovered natural ingredients while she was working to lose weight. Users that want to stock up on this formula may pay as little as $49 per bottle.

Biotox Gold

Biotox Gold has a unique delivery system for users. Instead of being available in capsule or powder, it is offered as a liquid tincture. With 20 different ingredients, this remedy prioritizes detoxification, using plant extracts and other essential nutrients. Plus, the brand uses a facility that already has FDA approval (even though the FDA doesn’t approve or deny supplements.

The reviews claim that this remedy works to help users lose up to 50 lbs. of weight without needing much time to accomplish it. The formula is meant for daily use, and there have yet to be any reported side effects. The total cost of a bottle of Biotox Gold is $79.

KetoCharge

KetoCharge is for consumers who want the benefits of a keto diet without dealing with all of the work involved. Though users still can follow along, this formula doesn’t require that they make the same sacrifices because the ingredients already raise the user’s blood ketone levels. With this transition, the body enters ketosis without going through the fatigue that the diet causes. The total cost for this formula is $59 per bottle.

Determining the Rankings of the Best Fat Burner Supplements

Every brand will promise the same rewards – massive weight loss. However, that wasn’t enough to get a place in this guide. Instead, multiple criteria had to be met even to be considered. Here are the ranking factors used to decide if the fat burner was good enough to get a place on the list.

Proven Fat Burner Ingredients & Dosages

With all of the research in the scientific community today, the ingredients found in supplements have to offer proven benefits. Caffeine is a significant trigger for weight loss today, helping consumers everywhere to increase their metabolism. However, it is just one of many different formulas that help. Consumers that want to lose weight should always check the ingredients of a product to get an honest picture of what it allows.

Honest Benefits

Anytime a supplement claims to help users lose 30 lbs. or more at a rapid pace, turn the other direction quickly! These brands try to entice consumers with the promise of fast results or other exaggerated benefits. In creating this list, supplements with big promises or targeted benefits didn’t make the grade because of their lack of honesty.

Manufacturer Reputation

In any lucrative endeavor, scams arise. The weight loss supplement industry is no exception; bad actors enter this industry all the time. However, the guide only includes manufacturers known for their quality and effectiveness, no matter how new or old.

Ease of Use

What’s the point of a supplement that makes users jump through hoops to achieve any effect? While some products include beneficial ingredients, others require users to take multiple scoops of powder of several capsules a day to get an impact. The remedies chosen for this list made taking the formula and losing weight easy for users rather than adding more to their list of daily tasks.

Price, Value, and Overall Cost

For the sake of losing weight, most people will pay just about anything to drop the extra pounds. However, fat-burning supplements won’t likely cost users hundreds of dollars. Instead, these valuable products found in the guide range from about $20 to $100, ensuring that users get a good deal on whichever remedy they choose.

Backed by Medical Advisory Board or Medical Professionals

When misused or created ineffectively, a fat burner can be unsafe for users. After all, certain ingredients – including phentermine – are so aggressive in weight loss that manufacturers aren’t even allowed to include it anymore. Having a medical advisory board on staff is an easy way to instill confidence in the brand and gain consumers’ trust.

Transparent Ingredients with Honest Labeling

Weight loss supplements have been around for decades, and there are always a few that manage to sneak through loopholes. Phentermine is a common drug for weight loss, but a supplement that includes this prescription-strength substance gets into a lot of trouble. Other formulas create a jittery feeling with caffeine to trick the user into thinking that the remedy is working, though it isn’t. The brands with a higher ranking on this list had transparent ingredients with honest labeling, showing every element included.

Money-back Guarantee

Despite working effectively for many consumers, some people struggle greatly to get these supplements’ benefits. This guide preferred the companies that offered a money-back guarantee for precisely this reason. While some brands offered 30 days to return the item, others offered up to a year, giving the buyer a reasonable amount of time to decide.

Who Should Take a Fat Burner?

Realistically, anyone can use a fat-burning supplement to help them with their health goals. Some of the best candidates for these types of products are:

Anyone that wants to overcome the roadblocks they have in continuing weight loss

Individuals who wish to launch a new weight loss program with great success

Anyone who decides to get involved with a detox or cleanse

Bodybuilders and other athletes who want to keep their muscle tone while reducing fat

Anyone who is trying to reach a certain weight at a designated date

Anyone who tries to lose weight at all

Some people integrate these types of supplements to help them move closer to their goals. This type of supplement is crucial to the success of many consumers, making it even more critical to take consistently.

Scientific Support for the Benefits of Fat Burning Supplements

The idea that a capsule or a powder can provide the body with enough support to erase weight issues may sound unlikely. However, studies back up the use of many of the ingredients used. The right product increases how many calories the body goes through while resting, and science shows that some of the fat burners on the market today do exactly that. The only addition they need is the right ingredients.

Caffeine is one of the top ingredients used in the market today. As a stimulant, studies repeatedly show how much easier it is to lose weight with it due to the increased metabolism during activity. A survey over four decades ago even verified that users still get the benefits of burning extra calories for over three hours when caffeine is ingested. Plus, it oxidizes fat, promoting weight loss effectively.

Green tea is another substance with a positive effect on the body. Natural caffeine and other bioactive compounds help users reduce their body max index, body weight, and blood pressure (even with just eight weeks of use).

Some people like to include cold seaweed in their regimen. According to current research, using kelp extract or brown seaweed extract increases the ability to burn fat exponentially. It has a high antioxidant content, helping to stimulate thermogenesis to improve lipid metabolism.

One amino acid – L-carnitine – is a particularly effective ingredient. Free of stimulants, it helps athletes, bodybuilders, and professionals to keep their muscles strong and healthy during the recovery process after a workout. It reduces the effects of muscle damage and eases soreness that occurs after the routine is over. Without this pain, most users find it much easier to stick with their program.

Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which has a fatty acid much like omega 6, helps users lose fat from their bodies. Studies back up the use of CLA for individuals who are already overweight or obese to reduce their overall BMI.

One of the best ways to naturally stimulate fat loss is with a plant extract like yohimbine. Sourced from the bark of a Yohimbe tree, this extract has already helped many people lose weight. One study discovered the positive effect on weight loss for trained soccer players.

Anyone that wants to correctly and effectively shed extra weight needs to consider reliable ingredients. With a massive research study in 2012, scientists found that there are currently hundreds of supplements on the market that have no evidence or provable components when it comes to weight loss. Some of the ingredients found had horrible effects on the body, but the ingredients stated here, like green tea and fiber, were helpful. Even low-fat supplements with dairy have done the trick, as well as beta-glucans, glucomannan, and guar gum), capsicum, chromium, forskolin, and Garcinia cambogia, and raspberry ketones. Though they don’t have magical results, they all have a substantial impact on weight loss success.

All fat-burning supplements have a way to improve fat loss, but triggering a heightened metabolism is even more helpful. Metabolism controls many functions, including breathing, circulation, and other bodily functions. While the metabolism of one individual may be fast, people who have slow metabolisms often struggle to lose weight or keep weight off.

Anyone who incorporates exercise with these methods is bound to lose more weight than expected as well. Even if the individual only works out for 45 minutes every day, the metabolism continues to reap the benefits for 14+ hours after the workout is done. That means that the metabolism gets a boost for most of the day, and that effect simply cannot be mimicked by a supplement.

Recommended Fat Burner Dosage

Every fat-burning formula is different so that the dosage instructions will vary. These supplements vary in the overall concentration of each substance, and the ingredients primarily are used in therapeutic amounts.

Individuals who take fat-burning formulas with caffeine should check how much caffeine is used in a dose. While some of these doses are just a few milligrams, using 200 to 300 mg in each serving is enough to equal what they’d get from 4 cups of coffee simultaneously.

Fat Burner Side Effects

Even with the powerful effect that a fat burner provides the user, consumers are more likely to deal with side effects by taking this type of weight loss formula over any other. They often contain caffeine and other stimulants, which may cause a bad reaction in users.

The typical side effects associated with this type of remedy include:

Anxiety

Sleeplessness

High blood pressure

Mood and behavioral changes

Digestive and stomach issues

Constipation

Diarrhea

The majority of healthy people who use these formulas won’t experience any adverse reaction when they take the dose correctly. Still, anyone who wants to engage in this routine may want to speak with a doctor first, especially if they are currently taking medication or have a medical condition to consider.

Frequently Asked Questions About Fat Burners

Q: What is a fat burner?

A: A fat burner refers to a type of supplement that improves how quickly the body oxidizes fat cells. It can be used by individuals with a sluggish metabolism or someone who wants to lose weight.

Q: How do fat burners work?

A: A fat burner allows the body to jumpstart the metabolism, telling it to source the natural energy it needs from fat cells. It may help with other weight loss methods as well, like reducing the appetite or improving energy.

Q: What do fat burners do?

A: Fat burners help users improve multiple processes, primarily focusing on how the body uses the stored fat inside. They trigger weight loss by oxidizing fat during exercise, preventing the body from absorbing fat, and changing how the body expends energy.

Q: What ingredients do fat burners use?

A: Caffeine is one of the most common ingredients to promote a faster metabolism, ensuring that the body quickly burns through fat. Other stimulants can be incorporated as well, ensuring that users have a gentle but effective remedy. These supplements also include vitamins, minerals, extracts from plants and herbs, and green tea to create the desired effect.

Q: Will users need to diet or exercise to lose weight with a fat burner?

A: The primary way these fat burners help with weight loss is by increasing the number of calories the body uses. However, integrating exercise and healthy eating habits will ensure that users get the boost they need for better results.

Q: Can users eat whatever they want while taking a fat burner supplement?

A: Ultimately, creating a calorie deficit is the only accurate way to release the weight that consumers attempt to overcome. Keeping up with healthy eating habits is a tried-and-true method, but using a supplement improves how many calories the user demands a deficit naturally.

Q: Do fat burners work?

A: When companies include the right ingredients with the proper dosages, studies support fat burners to promote better weight loss.

Q: How much weight can users lose with a fat burner?

A: Every product makes different promises for users. Some remedies promise up to 10 lbs. of fat loss within the first two weeks of use. Others say to use the product for a few months to lose 50 lbs. or more. The physiology of the user’s body plays a significant role, as do the ingredients.

Q: Are fat burners safe?

A: Generally, yes. The reliable formula uses standard dosages of many ingredients to make them safe for users. If the user takes more of the supplement than what is recommended, unpredictable side effects may occur.

Q: Is caffeine a fat burner?

A: As a stimulant, caffeine often supports users as a natural fat burner. Some of the common effects include weight loss, burning stored fat, and more.

Q: Is green tea a fat burner?

A: Along with caffeine, green tea provides the user with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can help users improve their weight loss efforts.

Q: What are the side effects of fat burners?

A: If the fat burner includes a stimulant (like caffeine), jitters and anxiety are the most common side effects. However, healthy individuals don’t ordinarily experience any side effects at all. The easiest way to avoid issues is by following the directions provided.

Q: What is thermogenesis?

A: Thermogenesis is a natural process that involves metabolism. Instead of using additional calories, this process causes heat to improve how many calories the body burns.

Q: What is lipolysis?

A: Lipolysis is another process used to get its energy, sourcing from fat cells. Fat cells break down with enzymes and water in another procedure called hydrolysis to achieve this state.

Q: How much of a role should fat burners play in weight loss?

A: As helpful as a fat burner can be, the diet that a user chooses should be primarily credited to the user’s diet. Exercise is also necessary, but only about 10% of weight loss should select a fat burner supplement.

Q: Are fat burners legal?

A: Yes. Customers can purchase fat burners online or in person. However, for a formula that requires a prescription, users must first go to a doctor.

Q: What is ephedra?

A: Ephedra comes from the shrub plant, and it is used as a fat-burning supplement. Initially, it was exclusively the work of traditional Chinese medicine, but ephedra became much more popular in the 1990s and after. Ephedra, though once legal, was banned in 2004 after it became associated with strokes and heart problems.

Q: Is protein powder a fat burner?

A: It is possible to use protein powder as a fat burner since the body has to push harder to digest it. Protein powder requires more calories to digest, though some formulas include ingredients like yohimbine and caffeine to give a more potent effect as a fat burner.

Q: Is fiber a fat burner?

A: It can be. The body cannot digest fiber, but it mixes in the intestines to help the waste move along through the body. It also promotes fullness, allowing users to stop eating sooner and consume fewer calories.

Q: What’s the best fat burner?

A: The fat-burning supplements on this list are great options for customers, including Java Burn, BioFit, and PhenQ.

Q: What are the best natural fat burners?

A: The top ingredients that naturally burn through fat include caffeine, green tea extract, fiber supplements, and protein powders.

Q: What is ketosis?

A: Ketosis is a digestive state that allows the body to switch from carbohydrates to fat as the primary energy source. Many supplements help the user reach this state, though the keto diet also improves how well the body converts. The diet usually takes a few weeks to achieve the desired effect. However, using a supplement helps the body transition quickly to eliminate the risk of fatigue and tiredness.

The Best Fat Burner Supplements in 2022 Final Thoughts

Fat-burning supplements are one of the most popular types of accessories in the health industry today. These formulas contain ingredients like caffeine, green tea, and other substances that can improve the user’s weight loss efforts to reach their goals. With the right ingredients and dosages, all brands featured on this list offer users a new chance to improve their bodies.