Chronic pain affects millions of people. Many of these people get relief through CBD salves and balms.

CBD pain creams infuse cannabidiol and other natural ingredients into your skin. You apply the cream topically, and the ingredients soothe pain and inflammation at the source.

There are more CBD pain creams on the market than ever. However, CBD pain creams are not made alike. Keep reading to discover the Best CBD pain creams, salves, and balms available in 2022.

Our Rankings

Every CBD company claims their pain cream relieves pain using high-quality CBD. However, few pain creams live up to that claim. Our editorial team personally tested the pain creams listed below. We contacted manufacturers, checked certificates of analysis (CoAs), and debated endlessly about the best CBD pain creams available. Here are the results of our rankings.

Here are the best CBD creams in 2022 according to our expert analysis and research of the top hemp-derived cannabidiol salves and balms for pain relief:

Charlotte’s Web Topical Formulas

Joy Organics CBD Creams

Sabaidee Relief Rub

CBD American Shaman CBD Topicals

cbdMD Recover

PureKana Topical CBD Cream

CBDFx Muscle and Joint Cream

Receptra Naturals CBD Topicals

EirTree Skin Spray

SolCBD Creams and Balms

CBDistillery CBDefine Skin Cream

Kats Botanicals CBD Cream

Medterra Relief + Recovery Cream

Elixinol CBD Cream

Endoca CBD Cream

Mana Artisan Botanics

RE Botanicals Relief Body Oils

Green Roads CBD Skin Creams

Bloom Hemp Topicals

CBDPure Muscle & Joint Formula

Let’s jump right into the specialties and delicate intricacies of the best CBD creams for pain relief:

Charlotte’s Web Topical Formulas

Charlotte’s Web is one of the best-known companies in the premium CBD space. The company offers a range of topical formulas and CBD creams, including its hemp-infused cream with CBD and its hemp-infused balm with CBD. You can apply the cream via a stick or as an ordinary cream. Charlotte’s Web also offers specialty formulas for back and neck pain, arthritis aches, and general cooling, among other effects. Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused Balm with CBD contains 150mg of plant-based cannabinoids per container for $15. All topical Charlotte’s Web products contain 300mg of CBD per ounce. The formula is also free of allergens, parabens, synthetic fragrances, artificial colors and dyes, and other harmful compounds.

Joy Organics CBD Creams

Joy Organics offers two flagship CBD creams, including its CBD Sports Cream and CBD Cream. The creams contain 250mg to 400mg of CBD per bottle. You apply the cream topically to relieve aches and pains. Like Charlotte’s Web, Joy Organics is one of the best-known companies in the premium CBD space, known for its high-quality products and commitment to better hemp. According to Joy Organics, CBD creams can nourish dry and cracked skin, revitalize muscles and joints, and be applied anywhere for fast results. The CBD Sports Cream is specifically designed to soothe sore muscles after a workout, reaching beyond skin deep to target stiff joints. Joy Organics CBD creams are priced at $33 (250mg bottle) to $40 (400mg) per bottle.

Sabaidee Relief Rub

Relief Rub by Sabaidee is a soothing relief blend of natural botanicals. The balm includes broad-spectrum CBD sourced from hemp. There are no artificial scents or ingredients within the balm. It also has a subtle sweet mint scent without the overpowering odor of menthol – something we see with cheaper balms on the market today. Priced between $36 and $49 per jar, Relief Rub is triple-tested for purity and potency by multiple labs. Each jar contains 250mg of CBD sourced from hemp grown sustainably in Colorado. Sabaidee has also added camphor oil, avocado oil, sunflower oil, jojoba oil, blue tansy, and wintergreen leaf to the formula. The company recommends massaging the balm into your skin and using it as needed for relief.

CBD American Shaman CBD Topicals

CBD American Shaman offers a range of high-quality topical CBD products, including serums and creams. The company recommends using its creams to target specific areas of the body. Like other CBD American Shaman products, the CBD topicals are made from non-GMO hemp grown in the United States. CBD American Shaman has also infused the creams with its proprietary nanotechnology for maximum absorption. CBD American Shaman offers several types of pain cream, including Topical Cream (250mg or 500mg of CBD per bottle), CBD Body Lotion, CBD Face Cream, Terpene Rich Topical Serum (5mL or 15mL), CBD Under Eye Serum, and Topical Serum Roll-On. Whether targeting dark circles under your eyes or soothing pain throughout your body, CBD American Shaman claims its pain relief creams could help.

cbdMD Recover

cbdMD describes its Recover CBD cream as an inflammation formula. Each tub of Recover contains 300mg to 3,000mg of CBD, depending on your desired dosage. cbdMD claims you can relieve minor aches and temporary discomfort while hydrating skin at the same time. The pain-fighting ingredients help with soreness and discomfort, including post-workout recovery, general aches and pains, and other issues. Like other CBD creams listed here, cbdMD Recover does not contain more than 0.3% THC. The CBD cream is made in the United States. In addition to CBD, the formula contains shea butter and essential oils.

PureKana Topical CBD Cream

PureKana’s Topical CBD Cream contains 600mg of CBD per bottle. According to PureKana, the formula can provide a hydrating, refreshing sensation. PureKana uses the same hemp extract in its topical CBD creams as it uses in its CBD oils. By applying the cream daily, you can moisturize while enjoying supple, healthy, and rejuvenated skin. In addition to CBD, other active ingredients in PureKana’s Topical CBD Cream include arnica montana flower, shea butter, capsicum, and olive fruit oil. The skin cream is priced at $80 and backed by a 30-day refund policy. It also comes with one of the easiest-to-use application bottles on this list, making the cream easy to apply anywhere on your body.

CBDFx Muscle and Joint Cream

CBDFx’s Muscle and Joint Cream is a cooling formula with menthol, white willow bark, and CBD – similar to many other creams on this list. However, the formula also contains caffeine – an ingredient we don’t see in other pain relief creams. Each bottle of CBDFx Muscle and Joint Cream delivers 500mg to 3,000mg of CBD, depending on your desired dose. CBDFx claims the formula uses potent anti-inflammatory botanical extracts to target muscle aches and joint pain. The cooling sensation of menthol brings lasting pain relief, while the white willow bark and caffeine are proven natural methods for soothing aches and pains.

Receptra Naturals CBD Topicals

Receptra Naturals offers several CBD topicals, including hemp creams, lotions, balms, butters, salves, and ointments. The company is best known for its Serious Relief lineup, which includes Serious Relief + Arnica sticks, body oils, and creams. Using a combination of CBD and arnica, Receptra Naturals formulated the cream to target irritated areas of your body while promoting speedy recovery. The formula is naturally scented with ingredients like jasmine, ylang-ylang, and camphor, promoting efficient recovery for muscles and joints while opening up pores.

EirTree Skin Spray

EirTree is the first product on this list that is more of a spray than a cream. However, EirTree claims its formula delivers targeted relief to muscles and joints. It’s also endorsed by doctors, chemists, and health experts. EirTree offers five versions of its Skin Spray, including a Hemp version and a CBD version. EirTree’s HYPO CBD comes in a 12mL bottle and sprayer. Each bottle has 900mg of CBD isolate, making EirTree’s Skin Spray one of the highest dosages on this list. Two sprays of EirTree’s HYPO CBD equals 30mg. At $90 per bottle, EirTree’s HYPO CBD Skin Spray isn’t cheap, but it can provide targeted relief across your body.

SolCBD Creams and Balms

SolCBD offers two main CBD creams, and calms, including its CBD Infused Herbal Balm and its Nourish Formula. The CBD Infused Herbal Balm uses 12 herbal extracts and 250mg of organic hemp-derived CBD to penetrate quickly and deeply into muscles and joints. The balm is priced at $41 per bottle. Alternatively, the Nourish formula uses 22 ingredients to offer CBD-infused skincare. Priced at $55 per bottle, SolCBD’s Nourish is marketed as a synergistic blend of herbs and cannabinoids that come together to create the most sophisticated nourishing skincare product on the market.

CBDistillery CBDefine Skin Cream

CBDistillery offers a wide range of CBD oils, gummies, and other products, including its popular CBDefine Skin Cream. The formula gives you 500mg of hemp-derived CBD per jar. In addition to CBD, CBDefine contains active ingredients like extra virgin, organic coconut oil, organic olive oil, organic sunflower oil, and more. The formula is scented with tea tree, frankincense, lavender, and rosemary essential oils. CBDistillery recommends applying a liberal amount of cream to the desired area for maximum relief.

Kats Botanicals CBD Cream

Kats Botanicals offers multiple CBD creams, roll-on products, lotions, and more. Popular Kats Distillery topicals include the CHILL Relief CBD Roll-on, the RENEW CBD Lotion, and the CBD Salve. The CBD Salve contains 500mg to 1,000mg of full-spectrum CBD per jar. There are also essential oils, beeswax, butters, and other ingredients. Overall, it’s a moisturizing salve that aims to leave your skin feeling rejuvenated while helping to restore calm. Meanwhile, the RENEW CBD Lotion contains 150mg of CBD per bottle and an amber scent, providing targeted relief anywhere on your body. The third topical from Kats Botanicals is the CHILL Relief CBD Roll-on, available in 100mg or 1,000mg dosages.

Medterra Relief + Recovery Cream

Medterra’s Relief + Recovery Cream is a topical CBD product that combines CBD with organic ingredients like menthol and arnica. By applying the cream to your body, you can purportedly enjoy a rapid cooling effect while supporting muscle and joints. You can buy Medterra’s Relief + Recovery Cream in strengths of 250mg, 500mg, and 750mg. Key ingredients in the formula include sunflower seed oil, aloe vera leaf juice, safflower seed oil, ginger, and lemon peel, among others. Each batch is third-party tested to verify it’s THC-free. Just apply the cream daily to enjoy the benefits of 99.6% CBD.

Elixinol CBD Cream

Elixinol offers several CBD topicals, balms, and gels. The company’s topicals are made with 100% organic hemp. They’re also plant-based, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and vegan. In addition to using CBD, the creams contain active ingredients like capsaicin, copaiba, and essential oils. Elixinol’s three flagship CBD creams include its Hemp Balm (a full spectrum CBD balm with 500mg of CBD that can be applied anywhere on the body), Sports Gel (a broad spectrum CBD oil with 1,000mg of CBD), and Lip Balm (a full-spectrum CBD oil that can be applied directly to your lips).

Endoca CBD Cream

Endoca offers a full lineup of CBD skincare products, including CBD creams, salves, and balms. The formulas are enriched with full-spectrum hemp extracts. According to Endoca, you can apply creams daily to support healthy skin. Key ingredients include CBD, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, shea butter, vanilla extracts, and coconut oil, among others. The company’s five flagship CBD creams include the CBD Face and Body Oil (30mg of CBD per ml and 300mg of CBD per bottle), the Hemp Whipped Body Butter (with 450mg to 1,500mg of CBD per jar), the Hemp Salve (with 250mg to 750mg of CBD), the Hemp Deodorant (with 100mg of CBD), and the Hemp Lip & Skin Balm (with 20mg of CBD).

Mana Artisan Botanics

Located on the foothills of Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, Mana Artisan Botanics offers a range of CBD oils and products, including a full lineup of skin creams. Like other Mana Artisan Botanics products, the skin creams are artisan, whole-plant hemp extracts infused with Hawaiian botanicals. Mana Artisan Botanics offers two flagship CBD topicals, including its Hawaiian Hemp Massage Oil (a CBD massage oil made from hemp concentrate) and its Hawaiian Hemp Balm (a CBD palm with plantain and comfrey). Starting at $35 to $80 per jar, the Mana Artisan Botanics balms can provide soothing relief to your muscles and joints while delivering 150mg to 300mg of CBD per bottle.

RE Botanicals Relief Body Oils

RE Botanicals offers a range of CBD products made in the United States at USDA Organic certified farms. The company maintains a premium manufacturing process while making some of the best CBD creams and balms in the industry. RE Botanicals’ Relief Body Oil products include roll-on muscle rubs and body oils in multiple dosages. Each bottle contains 200mg or 500mg of hemp-derived CBD. Priced as low as $10 per bottle, the RE Botanicals Relief Body Oils can help relax your body using CBD, lavender, and other natural ingredients.

Green Roads CBD Skin Creams

Green Roads is one of America’s largest CBD companies. The company offers a full lineup of CBD topicals, including roll-ons, muscle and joint creams, and ointments in multiple dosages. The Green Roads Pain Relief Muscle & Joint Cream has 50mg to 750mg of CBD per bottle. In addition to CBD, each bottle contains avocado oil, rosemary oil, menthol, and other ingredients to soothe sore muscles and joints. Other popular Green Roads topical CBD products include the Skin Relief CBD Cream, the Heat Relief CBD Roll-on, and the Cool Relief CBD Roll-on, among others.

Bloom Hemp Topicals

Bloom Hemp offers five types of hemp body lotion, including its Essential Morning Roll-On, Essential Evening Roll-On, Zero THC Relief Balm, Full Spectrum Restorative Lotion, and Zero THC Restorative Lotion. The Zero THC Relief Balm delivers 100mg to 500mg of CBD per bottle combined with jojoba oil, evening primrose, emu oil, sesame oil, and argan oil. And, because it’s a broad spectrum hemp oil, you get the benefits of other cannabinoids and terpenes in the cannabis plant. The formula can purportedly help to rebuild your skin to the best version of itself, according to Bloom. The Essential Morning and Evening Roll-Ons, meanwhile, are roll-on muscle relief formulas that can loosen tight muscles using peppermint, rosemary, and 200mg of full-spectrum hemp extract per bottle.

CBDPure Muscle & Joint Formula

CBDPure’s Muscle & Joint Formula contains 250mg of full-spectrum CBD per tube. CBDPure has added menthol and white willow bark to the formula to boost its effectiveness, helping the formula cool the targeted area and soothe sores, muscles, and joints. The company claims its formula offers laser-focused action with just a pea-sized amount. Apply that pea-sized amount directly to the targeted area, then enjoy fast-acting effects. Each tube is priced at around $40. Other ingredients in CBDPure’s Muscle & Joint Formula include jojoba seed oil, eucalyptus, and apricot extract, among others.

How We Ranked

CBD pain creams all claim to offer similar benefits: they all claim to soothe sore muscles and joints using CBD and complementary ingredients. We tested each of the CBD creams above. Then, we used the ranking factors below to separate the best and worst pain creams available today.

Pain Relief: You don’t apply CBD pain creams to smell better. You apply the creams to soothe the pain. Many people claim CBD pain creams relieve pain on the site like no other solution they’ve used. We used pain relief as one of our biggest factors, separating good and bad CBD creams based on their ability to relieve pain.

Muscle Relaxation: Good CBD pain creams relax sore muscles and loosen tight muscles. Some people apply CBD creams after exercise or athletic activity. Others use CBD creams to target specific joints. The best CBD creams have proven muscle relaxation effects.

Hydration, Inflammation, and Other Effects: CBD has complex effects within the skin. Many people apply CBD creams not just for pain relief and muscle relaxation but also to hydrate the skin, rejuvenate your body, and target inflammation, among other effects. While some of these effects are difficult to measure, we considered all of these effects in our rankings.

Natural Ingredients: Some skin creams use natural ingredients to hold the formula together. Others cut corners using synthetic ingredients or artificial chemicals. We preferred safe, natural ingredients whenever possible.

CBD Dosage: CBD dosage varies widely between skin creams. Some people want a strong dosage of CBD, while others get similar benefits through a lower dosage. We preferred skin creams with a range of dosage options.

Certificates of Analysis and Lab Testing: Nearly one-third of CBD products sold online today do not contain the advertised levels of CBD and other cannabinoids. We preferred CBD pain creams with certificates of analysis (CoAs) and transparent lab testing results to verify the levels of CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids.

Ease of Application: Some CBD creams are greasy or difficult to apply. Others glide on your skin smoothly and absorb quickly. The best CBD cream companies have perfected the viscosity and absorbance of their formula over the years.

Price & Value: Some people want to pay $10 for a bottle of CBD skin cream. Others want to pay $150. We featured CBD creams for all different budgets, including cheap and expensive creams with different dosages.

Company Reputation & Transparency: Some CBD companies have a longstanding and proven reputation for offering high-quality products while maintaining high levels of transparency. Some CBD companies even have medical advisory boards or pharmaceutical divisions. We considered company reputation and transparency in our rankings.

Hemp & CBD Sources: Where does the CBD cream source its hemp and CBD? We considered hemp and CBD sources in our rankings. Products with high-quality, organic, and transparent sources of hemp were rated more highly than products with unlisted sources of hemp.

Scent: Some CBD creams smell downright bad. Others are overloaded with a menthol scent, tricking you into thinking they’re providing powerful pain relief. We personally smelled each CBD pain cream listed above, and scent played a role in our rankings.

Based on all of the factors above, we ranked the best CBD creams available in 2022.

Who Should Use CBD Pain Creams?

CBD pain creams can help target sore joints and muscles. Some people swear CBD pain creams are the only way they get relief from aches and pains. Others have tried everything until enjoying relief using CBD pain cream.

According to research, CBD pain creams could help with the following:

Pain relief

Inflammation

Muscle soreness

Joint pain and inflammation

Body recovery

Skin hydration and moisturization

Some people apply CBD creams for the anti-aging benefits. Others use them as pain creams, targeting specific problem spots on the body. Some apply CBD pain creams to their entire body, while others apply CBD pain creams to their knees or elbows.

Many CBD creams are now advertised as specific solutions for spots on your body. You can find lip balms, for example, that claim to target the sensitive skin around your lips using CBD. Other balms claim to provide targeted relief for joints, arthritis, or muscle soreness.

CBD Pain Cream Dosage

CBD pain creams contain anywhere from 100mg to 3,000mg of CBD per jar. There’s no right or wrong dosage of CBD pain cream. Some claim they need the highest dosages to experience relief. Others experience the same relief with a 100mg product.

Test multiple dosages to find the best CBD pain cream for you. Sometimes, the dosage of CBD matters less than the dose of menthol, camphor, and other ingredients in each formula.

The more CBD your pain cream has, the more CBD your body absorbs. Studies show that CBD impacts your endocannabinoid system. The CBD in pain creams can travel through your skin and into your bloodstream, interacting with the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the endocannabinoid system. The more CBD in your pain creams, the more your endocannabinoid system could be impacted.

Side Effects of CBD Pain Cream

There are no reported side effects associated with CBD pain cream. Most people can apply CBD pain cream without experiencing any significant side effects.

However, some people may experience redness, irritation, or allergic reactions because of other ingredients within the CBD pain cream. You might be allergic to a specific fruit oil or essential oil in the formula, for example.

If you are concerned about a topical CBD pain cream, apply a small amount of cream to your arm, then observe the effects.

In terms of CBD’s safety, studies have shown no link between topical CBD application and significant side effects. Studies also show that it’s safe for most adults to take a very high dose of CBD (1,500mg) per day without experiencing major side effects.

CBD Pain Cream Benefits: What Does Science Say?

Science has validated the pain relief benefits of CBD and topical pain relief creams. Studies show that CBD, menthol, jojoba, and other ingredients within CBD pain creams could provide targeted benefits.

In this 2018 study, researchers analyzed the effects of cannabinoids (including CBD) on pain and inflammation. After analyzing dozens of studies on pain, inflammation, and CBD, researchers concluded that CBD appears to help the body manage pain and inflammation in various ways.

CBD also appears to help specific conditions related to pain and inflammation – including arthritis. In this 2018 study on dogs with osteoarthritis, researchers observed significant improvements in comfort and mobility after the dogs took CBD oil.

As Northwestern Medicine explains, there’s evidence that CBD oil and other CBD products can help with pain, inflammation, and arthritis. Studies have shown that topical and oral CBD products can help with mobility, pain, comfort, and more. Whether dealing with a specific condition or targeting overall mobility and pain relief, CBD may be able to help.

One of the first studies on topical CBD and pain relief was published in 2016 in the European Journal of Pain. In that study, researchers examined the efficacy of transdermal (i.e., topical) CBD for reducing inflammation and pain. Researchers applied topical CBD to rats, then observed the response in immunity in inflammation. Researchers found the CBD gel significantly improved joint swelling, limb mobility, and inflammation. Researchers found the cream worked at doses of both 6.2mg and 62mg per day. Based on these results, researchers concluded that topical CBD has therapeutic potential for relieving arthritis pain-related behaviors and inflammation without side effects.

As Discover Magazine explained in 2020, we know CBD pain creams appear to work – but we don’t really know how they work. Researchers have confirmed that CBD works against pain and inflammation. However, researchers are still finding new ways CBD works in the body.

Most CBD pain creams include ingredients beyond just CBD. Many of the top-ranked CBD creams listed above contain menthol. As this 2014 study explained, topical menthol gels are considered topical analgesics for their ability to relieve pain. In that study, researchers gave menthol cream or a placebo to hundreds of slaughterhouse workers, then found a significant reduction in pain intensity in the menthol group. Based on these results, researchers concluded that topical menthol acutely reduced pain intensity.

In 2012, researchers performed a similar test, comparing the effects of menthol to the effects of ice. 16 subjects received a topical gel containing 3.5% menthol or topical application of ice two days after exercising the area. Researchers found that the menthol-based gel decreased perceived discomfort to a greater extent than the ice.

Despite this research, there are some who doubt the effects of CBD pain creams. In this 2020 study, researchers acknowledged that there was limited research confirming the topical benefits of cannabinoids for pain relief.

However, researchers acknowledged that some studies indicated positive results for skin disorders like eczema, psoriasis, pruritus, and inflammatory conditions. Researchers also acknowledged that endocannabinoid receptors, including the receptors targeted by CBD, can be found in the skin.

Overall, studies show that CBD pain creams can help with pain, inflammation, and mobility. Although researchers don’t fully understand how CBD pain relief creams work, the combination of CBD, menthol and other active ingredients appears to help in multiple ways.

FAQs About CBD Pain Creams

Q: What is a CBD pain cream?

A: A CBD pain cream is a topical ointment that contains cannabidiol (CBD) and other ingredients to soothe sore muscles and joints.

Q: How do CBD pain creams work?

A: CBD pain creams appear to relieve pain by targeting your endocannabinoid system, including the CB1 and CB2 receptors within your skin. These receptors play a role in pain and inflammation. As research on CBD grows, we’re learning more about how CBD pain creams impact the body.

Q: What’s inside a CBD pain cream?

A: Most CBD pain creams contain a full spectrum or broad-spectrum hemp extract mixed with botanicals, plant extracts, and essential oils.

Q: What’s the best CBD pain cream?

A: Charlotte’s Web, Joy Organics, and other companies on our list make some of the best CBD pain relief creams available today.

Q: How do CBD pain creams help?

A: Studies show that CBD pain creams could help with inflammation, mobility, and soreness in a targeted area of your body.

Q: Will CBD pain creams make me fail a drug test?

A: Some CBD pain creams contain trace amounts of THC. However, these trace amounts are unlikely to cause you to fail a drug test.

Q: Will CBD salves or creams get me high?

A: CBD, unlike THC, has no psychoactive properties. There’s no evidence that applying CBD cream to your body will make you high.

Q: What’s the difference between full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD creams?

A: Full-spectrum hemp contains the full plant and all-natural chemicals within the plant, which means there is THC and other ingredients within your CBD product. Broad-spectrum hemp contains many of these same ingredients but without THC. If you want to avoid THC entirely, then you need a broad spectrum CBD cream.

Q: Can I take CBD cream through airport security?

A: Airport security will treat CBD pain relief cream just like any other liquid or gel. You should have no issues taking it through airport security. However, you may be unable to get through customs, as CBD products are illegal in certain countries.

Q: Are CBD pain creams legal?

A: CBD pain creams are legal in all 50 states. To qualify as CBD creams, the creams must contain less than 0.3% THC.

Q: How much THC is in a CBD cream?

A: By law, CBD creams must contain less than 0.3% THC. All CBD creams contain less than 0.3% THC by law. Some creams specifically contain 0.0% THC (manufacturers remove the THC from the finished product).

Q: What’s the difference between CBD cream and hemp cream?

A: CBD salves and hemp salves are used interchangeably. Technically, there’s a difference between hemp seed oil and CBD oils: hempseed oil is made from the seeds of the cannabis plant, while CBD is made from the flower, bud, stems, and leaves of the plant. However, most hemp and CBD pain creams are identical. They’re two terms for the same product.

Q: Are CBD pain creams safe?

A: Studies show that ingesting up to 1,500mg of CBD per day is safe for most people. You’re absorbing significantly less CBD with the pain relief creams above. Even if you coated your body in CBD pain relief cream, you’re unlikely to experience negative effects linked to the CBD dosage.

Q: How do I use CBD pain salves?

A: Follow the recommended instructions on your CBD pain relief cream bottle. Most companies recommend applying a pea-sized amount of cream to a targeted area of your body as needed for pain relief.

Q: What are the side effects of CBD pain creams?

A: Studies have found no major side effects associated with the topical application of CBD. However, it’s possible you could be allergic to certain compounds within the CBD cream, including some of the essential oils or plant extracts.

Final Word

CBD pain creams can help target sore muscles and joints. Some manufacturers claim their products can reduce inflammation, soreness, and pain.

Today, there are more CBD pain creams available than ever. Many of these creams promise to offer similar benefits. Apply any of the topical skin creams and balms above to enjoy the effects of CBD pain creams.

Again, here is the list of the best CBD pain relief creams, salves and balms to choose from in 2022 today: