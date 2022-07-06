Top-Rated Best Phentermine Alternative Diet Supplements

When it comes to weight loss, nothing quite has the reputation adventure. This prescription weight loss drug is used by thousands of people, helping them move away from an otherwise unhealthy body. Due to the positive impact, it should be no surprise that supplement companies aim to replicate the effects for more effortless weight loss success.

While these formulas can be incredibly effective, the main reason they are so appealing is the lack of prescription required. Supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, allowing these products to use natural ingredients to create a similar effect. Still, every product is not created equal. Some consumers may need a little guidance to find the right components to work for their needs.

Read on to find out more about phentermine and what it can do for consumers.

Ranking the Best Phentermine Alternative Supplements in 2022

After reviewing the many products on the market today, this guide dwindled the phentermine supplement alternatives to the following products.

PhenQ

PhenGold

Phen24

PhenAprin

Phena-Lean

Read on to learn more about what each one can do for individuals that want to lose weight.

PhenQ

PhenQ is one of the most popular products today to help individuals who want the weight loss success offered by phentermine. Instead of using the prescription, this remedy contains five different ingredients to trigger weight loss, including a proprietary ingredient called alpha-Lacys Reset. This ingredient helps the user to burn through more calories when the body is resting, though it also includes:

Capsimax, which combines caffeine, piperine, capsicum, and niacin

Chromium

Caffeine

Nopal

Carnitine

Only with this combination can the PhenQ formula help users to lose weight drastically. With over 190,000 happy customers, this product has quickly become one of the bestsellers of the weight loss industry, reducing the appetite and promoting a better mood. Plus, it increases energy levels and increases how much fat the user burns through. One of the customer reviews on the website says that they managed to shed 44 lbs. in a matter of 3 months.

While PhenQ is available for $69.95, consumers can double down on their progress by adding PhenQ’s meal replacement shakes.

PhenGold

PhenGold offers many of the same benefits that consumers find from PhenQ and other remedies. It works to push the body into a state of weight loss that lasts rather than gaining the weight back immediately. The formula also helps users ease their cravings in the way that phentermine does, as it increases the user’s metabolism and improves their mood.

The formula specifically targets individuals that want to get started on their weight loss right away instead of remaining stagnant through their plateaus. It pushes the user to reach their target weight, though most customers lost about 20-30 lbs. with consistent use for three months.

Rather than relying on a reduced appetite, PhenGold triggers the natural fat-burning hormones that the body already has. To do so, it includes caffeine, L-tyrosine, Rhodiola Rosea, green tea, and capsaicin. Every formula is produced in the UK by Swiss Research Labs Limited, but anyone who doesn’t get the desired results can get a refund of the $74.99 price tag.

Phen24

Phen24 targets the user’s core body temperature by triggering thermogenesis. The only way to reach thermogenesis is by working out, helping the body continue burning calories for hours. However, incorporating Phen24 allows users to trigger the metabolism for all-day use of those calories. Phentermine is notable for the appetite suppression it induces, but this is hardly the first phentermine alternative supplement to go after the user’s metabolism instead.

With regular use, the formula helps individuals with either a slow or high metabolism, eliminating the buildup of stored fat for a leaner body. It includes many ingredients that users have already seen from other products on this list, like caffeine (which is used as a stimulant). It also offers guarana extract and cayenne powder.

Phen24 offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, users will pay $74.99 per box.

Top Phentermine Alternative Supplements on Amazon

Though there are many phentermine supplements on their websites, Amazon’s third-party services for merchants allow users to shop for other options as well. Here are a few of the best options that Amazon has to offer for phentermine alternative supplements.

PhenAprin

PhenAprin is a product by Sutra Health, reducing the appetite as phentermine does. It is highly affordable for nearly any budget, and it works for men and women alike. As the PhenAprin formula reduces the appetite, it also improves the mood and promotes better focus for targeted weight loss.

The ingredient profile is unique, providing users with L-phenylalanine, theobromine, caffeine, L-taurine, L-carnitine, and other substances. Everything is condensed into a proprietary blend, so users won’t see how much of any ingredient is included. Still, it is available for $39.95 to anyone who wants to see the effects.

Phena-Lean

Phena-Lean, created by Anabolic Warfare, has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon.com already. With a 3.8-rating out of five stars, it is one of the top options for consumers today from the retail platform. After all, a rating of even four stars would be practically unattainable why a weight loss supplement.

With 60 servings in each bottle, users get the power and support of vitamin B3, L-theanine, L-tyrosine, and ginseng. Instead of phentermine’s active ingredients, users take in caffeine as the stimulant, and they only need two capsules a day to make a lasting difference. As the user incorporates the formula, they should experience a lower appetite, more energy, and significant weight loss.

Individuals that take the Phena-Lean formula won’t have to worry about their muscle loss. While they shed the unwanted pounds with each serving, Anabolic Warfare advertises that their remedy preserves the current sculpting of muscle. This benefit isn’t advertised for any other product on the market today, which makes the $57.99 price tag even more impressive.

Ranking the Top Phentermine Alternative Supplements

All of the phentermine alternative supplements on the market today help users shed unwanted weight. However, every product doesn’t perform as it promises. Rather than taking these products at face value, here are some criteria considered in narrowing down the list.

Science-Backed Weight Loss Ingredients

Though many people prefer to turn to medications or other remedies, many natural ingredients have powerful weight loss effects with scientific support. While some are proven to help with the metabolism, others focus on the reaction of the appetite. Coffee is one of the most reliable and legal stimulants found in the industry today.

Effective Dosages

The right ingredients are necessary for anyone that wants to make a difference in their weight loss. However, the formula completely misses the mark when those ingredients fall short or significantly exceed the needed levels. Though there are plenty of weight loss ingredients, those substances are required to maintain the correct dose to make a difference.

Realistic Weight Loss Claims

As good as many of these products might be, this guide needed realistic brands about what they could do. Losing 20-30 lbs. in a single week is not realistic or healthy. Supplements that promise to help the user lose weight without any commitment are likely the wrong match. The best phentermine alternatives have to work with a diet and exercise routine to make a lasting difference.

Advertised Benefits

Though the Food and Drug Administration is not responsible for approving or rejecting supplements, their regulations specifically state that supplements can’t say that they treat or cure anything. Otherwise, they would be classified as medicine and would be regulated by the entity. Companies that claimed to cure or treat anything – including obesity – did not earn a place on this list.

Manufacturer Reputation

Every manufacturer has a reputation that precedes it. Companies didn’t have to be in business for decades to earn a place, but they needed to have positive rapport and a good reputation with the customers that they serve.

Price & Value

When it comes to purchasing a high-quality weight loss supplement, some people will pay any amount. While some consumers only want to shell out $10, others are willing to put out $150 or more to get to their goal weight. All of the products listed above had to offer value that was equivalent to the quality.

Lab Testing and Third-Party Verification

Having a quality product usually means that a company isn’t afraid of being transparent with its customers. Some companies go to great lengths to show that they are as good as they say with lab testing and verification by third-party entities. Other brands err on the side of saving money, avoiding this testing that could otherwise benefit their customers. Lab testing shows that users get exactly what they pay for. Since so many brands attempt to sneak in ingredients (like authentic phentermine), finding a company that puts their products through testing will help to avoid unhealthy combinations.

Medical Advisory Board on Staff

There is no one more suited to advise weight loss than medical doctors, nutritionists, and dieticians. These individuals are often included on the staff of reputable companies to use their experience in creating these products.

Money-back or Satisfaction Guarantee

When it comes to weight loss, every person is different. Companies that aren’t just looking to scam customers offer money-back guarantees and fair refund policies if the products don’t work for their needs. While some policies last about a month, others will cover a refund within a year of the purchase.

What is Phentermine?

Phentermine is a medication that specifically helps consumers with weight loss. Available via prescription from a doctor, it has been available to the public with the FDA’s approval since 1959. However, the substantial rise in notoriety happened in the 1990s when the biggest trend was to slim down. When the FDA discovered many reports of heart issues, two medications that used phentermine were quickly banned and pulled from public circulation.

How Does Phentermine Work?

When consumers take phentermine, the primary purpose is to reduce their appetite. While it doesn’t block out hunger entirely, it helps the user keep their consumption under control. If the individual is less hungry, they are less likely to consume more calories than they need, creating the deficit required for weight loss.

To create this reduced appetite, phentermine triggers certain neurotransmitters known for their correlation to the appetite. The actual interaction with the neurotransmitters isn’t clear, but current research indicates that the affected hormones include serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine.

Getting a Phentermine Prescription

Since the main reason for phentermine use is to lose weight, the most likely reason that a doctor might prescribe it is obesity. However, some doctors are hesitant to prescribe it at all because of how similar it is to the chemical makeup of amphetamine, which is highly addictive.

Individuals with health issues related to their weight, like high cholesterol or high blood pressure, are the most likely candidates for phentermine use. Individuals that want to get their prescription should speak with their doctor get a prescription.

Who Should Take Phentermine Alternative Supplements?

Anyone who wants to take control of their figure and shed some weight is a good candidate for phentermine or a phentermine alternative supplement. Some of the most common users include:

People who are trying to lose weight.

Someone who is stuck in a plateau with their successful weight loss.

Anyone who wants to reach a particular goal in their weight loss.

Individuals that want to feel healthier and lighter.

Side Effects of Phentermine Alternative Supplements

One of the main concerns of someone who uses phentermine is the possible side effects, but phentermine alternative supplements don’t carry the same risks. Most healthy adults don’t have any adverse effects when using one of these formulas, which seems to be due to the ingredients’ restrictions.

The FDA states that the only way companies can offer a supplement to the publish is by using the dosages of each ingredient that are generally recognized as safe (GRAS). Still, depending on the individual, it is possible to experience:

Nausea

Headache

Constipation

Diarrhea

Having any side effects is uncommon because the ingredients are primarily natural and have no chemicals that cause a tolerance issue. They also are not prescription drugs (which would otherwise be regulated by the FDA.

Anyone who takes medication or has a medical condition may want to speak with their doctor before starting any weight-loss supplementation.

Dosage of Phentermine Alternative Supplement

The average dose of phentermine that seems to work for consumers is 27.5 mg. By using this amount, consumers typically lose almost 14 lbs. (on average) after three months of use.

The main difference with the phentermine alternative supplements is that they don’t use the chemical construction of medication. Instead, they use natural ingredients that vary in the total concentration used.

Caffeine seems to be the mutual ingredient among most (if not all) phentermine alternative supplements because it acts as a stimulant. The stimulant is necessary to trigger a faster metabolism and to burn through calories. These supplements typically require that the user take at least one capsule a day for their serving, though some remedies are available as a powder instead.

Users with a sensitivity to caffeine or a heart issue exacerbated with stimulants will need to check the total caffeine found in their formula. Most people are used to the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee (up to 120 mg), but some supplements provide anywhere from 200-300 mg of caffeine in just one dose.

How Much Weight Can You Lose?

The average weight loss for consumers with phentermine is 5% to 10% of their starting body weight. With 13 weeks of use, most studies show that a loss of 13-14 lbs. is expected. While some people hope to lose massive weight, a loss of 20 lbs. is generally only typical for individuals at least 200 lbs. to start.

Since these supplements aren’t medications, consumers won’t have the same results. Luckily, the ingredients used typically have a track record of impressive success. Users should be wary of exaggerations in these weight-loss claims, but the science-based ingredients could make a significant difference.

Studies indicate that users could potentially amplify phentermine weight loss effects with topiramate. However, this medication is primarily used as an anti-seizure drug. The combination helps with reduced hunger, but there are other options that users can benefit from.

Benefits of Phentermine

The prescription benefits of phentermine primarily come down to weight loss. However, based on clinical studies, there are a few other reactions in the body.

Some of the other benefits include:

Better sensitivity to insulin

Reduced waistline

Improved control over glucose levels

Reduced toxic cholesterol

The diet pills for phentermine aren’t necessarily associated with these benefits. However, using diet and exercise with any supplements or phentermine directly helps to maintain the progress on weight loss.

The Science and Clinical Trials on Phentermine

Since phentermine has been around for over 80 years, researchers have had plenty of time to see all that is medication can do. Researchers have consistently proven that users who only need to keep up the formula for about 12 weeks can lose 10% of their body weight fairly quickly. A dose of 27.5 mg for 13 weeks is proven to trigger an average of 13.9 lbs. lost.

When prescribing phentermine, most doctors will recommend combining the medication with others – like topiramate. Topiramate, which goes by the brand name Qsymia, helps the body’s reaction with phentermine to support further weight loss.

When using phentermine by itself, research supports the reduced waste, improved insulin sensitivity, and better glucose levels that users experience. In one study, the participants in this regimen even saw that they reduced their cholesterol levels.

Sometimes, doctors choose to help individuals with eating disorders by prescribing phentermine to them. For individuals with a binge eating disorder, researchers engaged participants for 12 weeks to see the reaction. When combined with topiramate, users ended up losing weight and reaching a lower BMI score than they did before. Plus, binge eating went from 16 days out of a month to between 4 and 5 binge eating days, helping to break the dangerous cycle of overconsumption.

The best way to get the most from phentermine or a phentermine alternative supplement is to keep up with a healthy diet and exercise plan. Generally, doctors and nutritionists alike recommend the following changes for weight loss, regardless of phentermine use.

Reduce calories by 300-500 daily to create a deficit.

Choose foods that are low in calories with high nutritional value. Fruits and vegetables are incredibly beneficial, giving users greater satiety after meals with vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Exercise for at least 150 minutes with moderate aerobic exertion each week. This type of exercise is beneficial for anyone who wants to lose weight, even if they take no more than a phentermine supplement.

Watch how much and how frequently meals occur. Keep a log of physical activity and prioritize greater awareness of healthy habits.

Most of the time, phentermine is safe for consumers. Some people experience side effects when taking the medication, including dry mouth, sleeping issues, fatigue, irritability, constipation, flushing of the skin, and even heart palpitations. However, these side effects are rare.

Individuals that have been diagnosed with heart disease or hyperthyroidism may not get the desired reaction.

How Do Phentermine Alternative Supplements Work?

While phentermine has to be prescribed to users, the supplements available in this guide have no actual connection to phentermine. The ingredients are not the same, and the requirements for use are much different. These supplements don’t need approval from a doctor, but they are helpful in weight loss.

These supplements’ most common weight loss boosters are green tea, caffeine, capsaicin, and oleuropein. However, some supplements have fiber to help with appetite suppression, making the stomach feel fuller after meals. Caffeine is easily the most popular ingredient, and most people already use caffeine in their daily routine.

Caffeine triggers the metabolism, helping the user get through more calories when it isn’t active. The majority of phentermine supplements have nearly three times the caffeine found in the average cup of coffee.

In a 2019 review of the current studies available, researchers examined how caffeine helps users with weight loss. The researchers discovered that these studies supported reduced weight, BMI, and overall fat loss. In comparison with the placebo treatments, participants lost between 17% and 28% more weight. Individuals that doubled their caffeine during the trials lost twice as much over the same period.

Capsaicin is the active compound found in cayenne pepper, and it is frequently linked to thermogenesis and heightened metabolism. Back in 2017, researchers found a correlation between the consumption of high capsaicin levels and a reduced risk of obesity. This study was further supported in a separate study the following year, discovering the reduction in users’ body fat. While it is difficult (and almost impossible) to get enough capsaicin from consuming cayenne peppers, having the concentrated extract is much more effective for people who want to lose weight.

When individuals consume fiber, they feel fuller than they are because the water is soaked up in the stomach. Fiber supplements easily combine with phentermine to reduce the appetite. According to studies in 2019, adding enough fiber to the diet makes it easier for consumers to maintain a calorie-restrictive diet.

Frequently Asked Questions About Phentermine Alternative Supplements

How much weight do you lose the first week on phentermine?

Though users do have to account for their physiology, most studies show that a loss of 7 lbs. within the first week is typical.

What are the best possible results for someone who uses phentermine?

Most people lose up to 10% of their body weight if they stick with this regimen for three to four months.

How long will users have to take phentermine to see a change?

Since it acts relatively quickly, most users start seeing the effect within three to five hours after taking the supplement or medication. Appetite suppression is typical at this time, though users are encouraged to stick with a healthy diet and maintain regular physical activity to make the best situation for their weight loss. Weight starts to come off within the first few days, which is why most users lose 7 lbs. in the first week.

Is it safe to drink caffeine while using phentermine?

It depends on the person. Since both substances are stimulants, they can experience insomnia, jitters, and increased heart rate. Individuals who currently have a heart problem should not use either one to help them with weight loss. If the user believes that their tolerance is sufficient, they may want to speak with the doctor to ensure their safety.

Is it possible to lose 20 pounds a month by incorporating phentermine?

Since the typical weight loss is between 5% and 10% of the user’s body weight, individuals who started the higher weight are more likely to lose more. Losing 20 pounds will be a possible change if the individual is over 200 lbs. to start.

Does phentermine change the user’s sense of taste?

For some people, yes. One of the common side effects of using phentermine is an unpleasant taste. Luckily, research shows that this is just a temporary change for the body.

What are the side effects of phentermine?

The most common side effects that consumers experience, dry mouth, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and constipation.

Is it safe to exercise while taking phentermine?

Yes. Individuals who exercise are more likely to succeed in their weight loss effort than those who do not.

Why are consumers often more hungry or still hungry after they take phentermine?

The point of the substance is to function as a suppressor for the appetite. However, it does not eliminate the need to consume food. Individuals that are still hungry may need to address the nutrients that they give themselves while taking phentermine.

Is it safe to use two doses of phentermine each day?

Users should explicitly follow the instructions given to them in their treatment plan. Taking two doses at the same time can be incredibly unsafe.

What is phentermine?

It is a weight loss medication that is only available by prescription. The purpose of its use is the appetites, inherently helping the user consume fewer calories to create a calorie deficit. It is the easiest way to shed weight.

How does phentermine work?

When consumers take this medication, they increase hormones like dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine. These neurotransmitters are directly connected to the part of the brain that deals with hunger.

Is a prescription required to use phentermine?

Yes. That is the reason that so many people turn to supplement alternatives instead.

How much does phentermine cost?

To purchase a one-month supply with a prescription, the total cost is about $36. Insurance companies do not often cover this price.

What is fen-phen?

Initially, Fen-phen provided users with an off-label concoction that used fenfluramine and phentermine for a heightened reaction to the latter. However, the FDA quickly pulled it from the market due to the reports of heart failure.

Is phentermine legal?

Yes. However, due to the strength and the effects, the only way to get it legitimately is with a prescription.

Why is a prescription necessary for phentermine?

The chemical composition is somewhat similar to amphetamine. Since there is a risk of abuse and tolerance, it is regulated to protect consumers.

Is phentermine addictive?

Previously, many consumers believed that this medication had addictive properties. However, based on recent studies, patients generally do not experience withdrawal symptoms, suggesting that it is not as addictive as some may think.

How do users take phentermine?

Most often, it is either offered as a capsule or tablet.

Is phentermine good for weight loss?

Yes. With the popularity and effectiveness of this substance, it is one of the top medications for prescription weight loss formulas.

What is a phentermine alternative supplement?

These alternative supplements help users get a similar effect to that of phentermine without the ingredients regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

How do phentermine alternatives work?

The alternatives to phentermine provide the user with natural ingredients and other nutrients to promote weight loss through similar methods to prescription medication.

What do phentermine alternative supplements do?

Typically, these supplements keep the appetite under control, reducing the number of calories that the user takes in. It also increases the metabolism, prevents the user from feeling as hungry as they often do, and promotes weight loss.

Are phentermine alternative supplements legal?

Yes. Like any supplement, these alternatives to phentermine are legal. Users that take the supplement (instead of a prescription) do not need prior approval or a prescription from a doctor.

Where are phentermine supplements available to purchase?

While a doctor can only prescribe phentermine, alternative supplements can be found in stores or online, depending on the product users want.

What are the brand names for phentermine?

Phentermine has several brand names, which include Adipex-P, Suprenza, and Lomaira.

The Best Phentermine Alternative Supplements in 2022 Final Word

No other weight loss drug has ever gotten the notoriety that phentermine maintains. It triggers an average loss of 10% of the user’s body weight within a brief amount of time, and it is relatively easy to keep up with for 12 weeks or more. Using a phentermine alternative supplement is easier on consumers who don’t have a prescription for the weight loss drug or who want to avoid potential side effects.

Top 5 Phentermine alternative supplements:

Though there are many options online today, the five products outlined in this guide will likely give the best performance.