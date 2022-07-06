Top-Rated Best Delta 8 Brands

The surge in the popularity of delta 8 THC cannot be ignored. The sales of these products have grown significantly, and brands are coming out with many different ways to consume them and take advantage of the effects. It can help users get the high they would typically find in delta-9 THC products, but it is legal across many more states. Unless the state law is different, the federal law makes the purchase of delta 8 THC products relatively easy.

Without using a product that is specific to delta-8 THC, it simply converts into CBD instead. CBD is known for the therapeutic benefits that it offers, which is why users don’t often feel high or stoned when they use it. The psychoactive properties of delta-8 THC can be isolated with the proper techniques, so many companies offer reliable products nowadays.

This guide shows consumers which brands have the highest quality delta 8 THC products with transparent and reliable practices to deal with the growing supply and demand.

The Top 24 Delta-8 THC Brands

Most companies say that they provide the best hemp and the best delta-8 THC sources, and some are correct. Here are the rankings of the most reliable and best quality brands on the market today.

Premium Jane: One of the premium delta-8 brands Delta Effex: Packs of gummies in different flavors Blue Moon Hemp: Provide the transparency of ingredients and lab reports Diamond CBD: A quality blend of minor cannabinoids and Delta 8 Bearly Legal Hemp: Delta 8 soft gels with high potency 3Chi: Retailer of Delta-8 edibles with a good reputation PureKana: Trustable delta-8 products Boston Hempire: A delta-8 brand that offers products with a moderate dosage for daytime use Vida Optima: Chews and caramels made with Delta 8 ATLRx: Maintain a high-potency supply of concentrates and shatter JustDelta: Gummy and vape options at affordable prices Moonwlkr: Flavors of fruits without an aftertaste Area 52: Providing frequent customers with a rewards program Finest Labs: Ues an extraction method that preserves terpenes Botany Farms: Quality cannabis producers EMPE USA: Combo packages of candy and vapes are available Delta Munchies: An award-winning Delta-8 brand The Hemp Doctor: The brand uses hemp grown in the U.S. organically NuLeaf Naturals: Highest-grade cannabinoid products on the market Eighty-Six: Manufacture in an ISO/GMP-certified facility Budpop: 100% vegan Delta-8 products Caliva: A complete marketplace for delta-8 lovers Vybba: Delta-8 absorption that acts quickly Delta 8 Pro: Flowers and cartridges at an affordable price

Read on below to learn a little more about each one.

Premium Jane

Brand Overview Based in: Arizona, USA Product Range: Oils, Gummies, Capsules, Topicals, Bath bombs, and others Hemp Source: Rural American farms Quality Measurements: Third-party lab Tested Products

Premium Jane provides users with a few delta-8 remedies from organic hemp plants exclusively in the United States. The company produces much more than delta-8 remedies, but all of the formulas they offer are made with the finest-quality processing methods. Plus, the formulas that they offer are leading remedies in the cannabis market today, already showing a significant reputation for their work as CBD product manufacturers. The best part is these products come at affordable prices, and they offer free shipping.

Delta Effex

Brand Overview Based in: CA, USA Product Range: Delta 8 THC shot, Hemp flower, Disposables, and other Hemp Source: Wisconsin, Colorado, Oregon, and Europe Quality Measurements: Non-GMO and Third-Party lab testing

Delta Effex has quite an array of options with delta-8 THC, including their gummies and cartridges. The brand has also developed a few remedies that focus on one particular effect – like the Chill, Balance, and Focus formulas. The best delta-8 brand has excellent customer reviews, giving them more control of the outcome as they use delta 8.

Blue Moon Hemp

Brand Overview Based in: Florida, USA Product Range: Gelcaps, Gabs, Cardigans, Prerolls, Gummies, Hemp flower, and CBD Bundles Hemp Source: United States Quality Measurements: Non-GMO and third-party lab tested

Blue Moon Hemp doesn’t provide users with the same number of formulas that the prior two best Delta-8 brands can, but their gummies are enough to make up the difference. The Blue Moon Hemp had previously launched CBD gummies, which allowed them to transition easily to delta-8 gummies. There are three different options, including bold flavors like Watermelon in a 10-pack. Users can choose their dosage, giving them more control over their experience.

Diamond CBD

Brand Overview Based in: United States Product Range: Diamond CBD offers Vape Cartridges, THC Poppin Gel Capsules, Gummies, CBD oil, and other quality products Hemp Source: USA grown hemp plants Quality Measurements: Third-party lab testing and natural ingredients

Diamond CBD is known for the CBD remedies it offers, but they recently added full-spectrum delta-8 products as well. Users can decide what dosage they want, and there are even remedies for specific experiences (like relaxing or energizing the body). Diamond CBD has established a good reputation, combining CBD and delta-8 benefits in the cartridges offered. However, users can choose lollipops or other high-quality products that only have delta-8 if that’s the experience that they want. The products are effective at maintaining health and overall well-being.

Bearly Legal Hemp

Brand Overview Based in: United States Product Range: Vape tanks and Cartridges, Gummies and Hard Candy, Dabs, Infused hemp joints, and Tinctures Hemp Source: United States Quality Measurements: 99.9% pure in lab test results

Bearly Legal Hemp offers tons of variety on the official website, including everything from hemp joints to tinctures to edibles. The company boasts that it is the top source for delta 8 THC remedies, but they provide many natural flavors that consumers would typically find in dispensaries, like Blue Dream and Girl Scout Cookies. No matter the flavor or dose, Bearly Legal Hemp seemingly has a remedy to suit everyone.

3Chi

Brand Overview Based in: United States Product Range: Vape Cartridges, Gummies, Delta 8 balls, Cookies, Brownies, Delta-8 oil, and other hemp-derived products Hemp Source: California, Oregon, and Colorado Quality Measurements: Third-party lab test reports and free from synthetic additives

3Chi sources all that delta-8 THC from organic hemp farms. It posts all of the third-party lab tests that they put their products through before selling to customers. With full-spectrum hemp as the source, users will get an entourage effect from the other cannabinoids and terpenes present.

The most popular products from the best delta-8 brand are gummies, and users can get delicious flavors like Watermelon and Black Raspberry. However, there are also cartridges and tinctures, depending on the preference of the customer.

PureKana

Brand Overview Based in: Scottsdale, Arizona Product Range: Oral strip, strawberry gummies, Delta-8 tincture, and others Hemp Source: Kentucky Quality Measurements: Tested by third-party labs

PureKana is another best delta-8 brand that is relatively well known for the existing reputation that they have as a CBD provider. Though most of the lineup still has to do with CBD, two delta-8 products are getting some attention – the gummy and the tincture.

The gummies offer 25 mg of delta 8 per gummy, while users will get 1200 mg of delta 8 in every tincture bottle.

Boston Hempire

Brand Overview Based in: Massachusetts, USA Product Range: High-Life vape cartridges, shatter wax, gummies, chocolate bars, and other hemp products Hemp Source: New England Quality Measurements: Processed in a GMP/FDA certified facility

Boston Hempire has a few high-quality products that are somewhat similar to what users find in dispensaries, giving flavors that may be more familiar to recreational users. The vape cartridges provide users with the same taste and experience with Wedding Cake and Northern Lights. Users can also choose waxes and dabs, offering a concentration of 93% delta 8. Chocolate bars and watermelon gummies are just a few edible options, though users will also choose other delta-8 products.

For users who want a more traditional experience, the best delta-8 brand offers CBD flower coated in hemp-derived delta 8 THC.

Vida Optima

Brand Overview Based in: San Diego, California Product Range: Tinctures, gummies, caramel candies, flowers, and pre-rolls Hemp Source: Kentucky, Colorado, and Oregon Quality Measurements: Third-party laboratory testing

Vida Optima is one of the reputable brands that started with the launch of CBD remedies, but the popularity of Delta-8 has led them to expand. The brand has a surprisingly high number of delta-8 formulas. The remedies have the same reliable performance as the CBD products that the brand offers, using reliable hemp that goes through all of the compliance testing required.

ATLRx

Brand Overview Based in: Georgia Product Range: Gummies, tinctures, flowers, and other forms of Delta-8 THC Hemp Source: United States Quality Measurements: Tested with DEA certified Labs

One of the best Delta-8 brands, ATLRx, is based out of Georgia and provides users with many different forms of delta 8 THC to choose from. Users have their choice of up to 1800 mg of delta 8 THC in one bottle, though users can also get as low as 500 mg if they are just starting to use the remedy as well.

This best delta-8 brand stands out because it sells delta 8 THC diamonds, which easily help users get targeted benefits. Plus, the company goes through all of the third-party lab testing necessary to ensure that users can feel confident in the products.

JustDelta

Brand Overview Based in: UK Product Range: Cartridge, Disposables, Gummies, and other highest quality products Hemp Source: United States Quality Measurements: GMP Certified with Third-party lab test reports

JustDelta exclusively offers delta-8 THC products at an affordable price, which is unique amongst these types of products. They are a subsidiary of an existing brand (JustCBD), but there are only two products that users can purchase from the brand right now – the gummies and the cartridges.

The cartridges come in many fruity flavors, including pineapple and strawberry. However, the gummies offer some of the more familiar remedies, like peach rings or sour candies. This brand produces its formulas in the UK, but they still go through rigorous testing to ensure that their formulas are up to customers’ standards nowadays.

Moonwlkr

Brand Overview Based in: United States Product Range: Vapes, Gummies, Disposables, and other hemp products Hemp Source: Colorado Quality Measurements: Third-party lab reports

Moonwlkr was launched in response to the market’s need to add more delta 8 THC to space, helping users improve their chances of finding the right product. The products have the same names as the moons in the Milky Way’s solar system, including Atlas and Europa. The gummies and vapes are the top remedies on the market today, though users will also have a vape kit that they can order to work with it. Since everything is made with full-spectrum hemp, users will get the added benefit of other terpenes and cannabinoids.

Area 52

Brand Overview Based in: United States Product Range: Cartridge, Tincture, THC Gummies, Vape pen, Vape Battery, and THC Honey Hemp Source: California, Washington, and Oregon Quality Measurements: Tested by third-party labs

With lab-tested gummies, Area 52 prides itself on lasting benefits that come with a delicious taste. It also helps users get the benefits that delta 8 THC is known for, using tinctures, cartridges, and other formats. Though there are many best Delta-8 brands, Area 52 is one of the leaders in the cannabis industry.

Finest Labs

Brand Overview Based in: United States Product Range: Vape Cartridge, Gummies, and Tincture Hemp Source: Industrial hemp plant, USA Quality Measurements: GMP and ISO certified

Finest Labs uses organic hemp to create its products, using consistent and clear packaging to ensure that users know exactly what they’ll get. They focus on developing everything with lab results in mind, adopting the benefits that terpenes and other hemp plant compounds offer. Plus, all of the formulas follow the restrictions that require no more than 0.3% delta 9 THC involved, following the requirements of the FDA.

Botany Farms

Brand Overview Based in: United States Product Range: Tincture, Gummies, Hemp Flowers, and more Hemp Source: United States Quality Measurements: Third-party lab tested

Botany Farms includes gummies, offering a combination of delta-8 and delta 9 THC in their gummies simultaneously, though they are still entirely legal. The formula focuses on helping consumers to get the most THC possible, making it one of the most potent remedies on the market today. Users will have a variety of flavors in the Tropical Mix, including mango and peach. Users can even get free shipping by ordering more than $75 worth of products at a time.

EMPE USA

Brand Overview Based in: United States Product Range: Vape Cartridges, Softgels, THC Gummies, Tincture, and Lollipop Hemp Source: Florida Quality Measurements: Non-GMO, GMP quality products with lab reports

EMPE USA Delta-8 THC brand claims to offer remedies free of preservatives, fillers, and other substances that could take away from the effects of this formula. The brand is primarily known for the CBD products they offer, but their entry into delta-8 products has dramatically expanded their clientele. Based out of Florida, EMPE USA offers edibles that are frequently sold out.

Delta Munchies

Brand Overview Based in: Los Angeles, CA Product Range: Pre-rolls, vape pens, gummies, and other types of remedies Hemp Source: United States Quality Measurements: Third-party testing

Delta Munchies provides users with many different delta-8 remedies. The gummies alone come with many different flavors and styles, including peach rings, gummy bears, and sour bites. Users can even choose from their array of vape pen flavors, including options like Grape Ape and Melon Dreams. The pre-rolls are available in a few exciting flavors as well, with Zaza OG and Cherry AK-47.

The Hemp Doctor

Brand Overview Based in: North Carolina Product Range: Initially, this brand was only focused on using this particular cartridge; they have expanded to include chewy candies, gummy bears, and gummy worms Hemp Source: United States Quality Measurements: Third-party tested

The Hemp Doctor has a trendy cartridge to lead the delta-8 products that they offer. The cartridge falls in line with the regulations to only include trace amounts of delta 9 THC, and it is compatible with a 510-threaded battery. Users even choose multiple strain options typical of recreational marijuana, like Blue Dream, Pineapple Express, and Banana OG.

NuLeaf Naturals

Brand Overview Based in: Denver, United States Product Range: Oil, Soft gels, capsules, and others Hemp Source: United States Quality Measurements: Third-party testing and free of heavy metals

NuLeaf Naturals is a premium brand, providing users with soft-gel capsules in multiple dosages for pain relief. The formula offers delta 8 THC oil, ensuring that users get a full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Users can get up to 900 mg per bottle, and it is balanced with organic virgin hemp seed oil and cassava root extract (among other natural ingredients). Plus, organic hemp is processed with green extraction methods.

Eighty-Six

Brand Overview Based in: United States Product Range: The online store offers THC gummies, Disposables, Sugar edibles, cartridges, and other hemp-derived supplements Hemp Source: United States Quality Measurements: Gluten-free and ISO certified with third party testing

Eighty-Six has a little higher price on their products, but their quality may support it. The brand offers cartridges with ceramic heating elements, ensuring that the wick remains unburned. However, when they are emptied, the cartridges can be disposed of without any further maintenance required. Users can try out various flavors, including Blue Dream berry, Fruity Pebbles, and Orange Soda. The included cartridges offer up to 1000 mg of delta 8 THC.

Budpop

Brand Overview Based in: United States Product Range: There are vaping cartridges, infused hemp flowers, and other products that are incredibly helpful Hemp Source: They use Nevada farms to get their hemp extracts Quality Measurements: Certificate of analysis

Budpop has many delta-8 products that consumers can benefit from, including gummies, flowers, and cartridges. They have complete control over the entire supply chain. The gummies come in unique flavors, including Strawberry Gelato. All of the lab results are found on the official website, so users won’t have to search far to learn more.

Caliva

Brand Overview Based in: California Product Range: Caliva has various products like other leading brands, including vapes, edibles, flowers, and other wellness remedies Hemp Source: Organically grown hemp in the United States Quality Measurements: Third-party testing

The brand is based in California, and they offer a unique remedy that isn’t found anywhere else – their carbonated water. The water is flavored with Watermelon Basil, and it is just 25 calories and 4 grams of sugar. The company offers other delta-8 products as well, using high concentrations with different unique custom blends.

Vybba

Brand Overview Based in: United States Product Range: VYBBA Delta-8 Infused Strips Hemp Source: United States Quality Measurements: 100% federally legal and chemical-free hemp

Vybba offers strips to help users quickly feel the effects that they hope for, settling in a matter of 15 minutes without much effort. The maximum potency can be felt within 30 to 60 minutes, giving users the relaxation and energy that they hope for with this kind of remedy. However, it also provides users with a more robust appetite and improved euphoria.

The infused strips are available in up to a six-pack, priced at about $45 in each pouch. Plus, users will get a balance of both CBD and delta 8.

Delta 8 Pro

Brand Overview Based in: United States Product Range: Shatters, gummies, diamonds, moon rocks, and pre-rolls Hemp Source: Colorado Quality Measurements: Third-party tested and free from toxic chemicals

Delta 8 Pro was only created to sell these delta-8 formulas, so the brand is still relatively new. However, they have already developed many remedies that users are already familiar with. Based out of Colorado, the brain also has cartridges and noid bombs, helping users get different options to work with their needs. Users can get free shipping if they order within the United States.

How Were The Best Delta-8 Brands Rankings Determined?

The newness of delta 8 THC companies can lead to a lot of confusion over which brand is best, but the entire purpose of this guide is to sift through the endless knowledge for users. Every company will say that it uses the top processing techniques and the best hemp, but these are the criteria used to separate the good from the bad cannabis brands.

Evidence of Lab Testing with Results

First and foremost, a trustworthy delta-8 brand that can be trusted will offer its lab test results upfront. The test results might be published on their website or available with the scan of a QR code. Dishonest brands, or brands that don’t prioritize transparency, will avoid testing at all costs. It is not enough to simply state that the products go through lab testing – the company must be willing to share the results.

Source of the Hemp

Adding onto the need for transparency, customers deserve to know where the hemp in these best delta-8 brands comes from. The majority of companies are clear about where the growers are located, which was considered in these rankings. Furthermore, to reduce the risks for users, organic growers were prioritized.

Hemp Processing Techniques

To properly get the delta 8 THC that users want, the processing techniques are considered as well. Transparency is necessary at this level, ensuring that users know exactly what the company does to the final product. Premium Jane is a perfect example of this type of transparency, which is why it is so close to the top of the list.

Advertised Benefits

Due to the lack of research, there are many restrictions on companies’ claims about their benefits. They can’t promise to cure anything or act as a treatment, and it is hard for brands to properly adhere to these rules when they aren’t legitimate companies. Part of the reason that advertised benefits are so significant is that users need to know what to expect. On the other hand, these benefits also have to separate the best brands from the competition.

The reputation of the Brand

Delta-8 is still relatively new for the entirety of the hemp industry, and it is easy for consumers to be misdirected with flashy advertisements and significant claims. The brand’s reputation plays a vital role since companies with a more seasoned track record seem to have a more substantial presence in the cannabis industry.

Availability of Potency Options

Potency plays a significant role in delta-8 products because it can determine the experience of the user. Some people want to start small, while others have built up their tolerance to handle much more. The best Delta-8 brands and companies selected for this list had to offer different potency options and directions to ensure they could experience what they offered.

Price & Value

Many companies seek out customers that want a higher quality of the product. Considering that it already costs so much to develop and process delta 8, this list contains products that come with a range of prices to suit the needs of any customer. No matter the cost, the value also had to be worthwhile.

How Does Delta-8 THC Work?

Typical strains of hemp already contain a small amount of delta-8 THC. However, the amount is so tiny that it is quickly converted into CBD in the body, which means it has no more than a therapeutic effect. Optimizing these strains to have a more potent amount of delta-8 THC is how companies have developed other remedies that allow users to take advantage of Delta-8 THC.

What Makes Delta-8 THC Legal?

The 2018 Farm Bill is responsible for the legal status of delta 8 THC. This bill removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act and made it federally legal. The farm bill made it possible for any hemp product that contains less than 0.3% THC to be allowed to be purchased in any state. Every delta 8 THC source comes from hemp and follows these guidelines, making it completely legal federally.

Because delta-8 can make the individual feel high, some people see that as a loophole in the system. After all, hemp itself has no psychoactive properties, which is why individuals can use hemp and CBD for the therapeutic effects exclusively.

Frequently Asked Questions About Delta-8

Q: What is the purpose of Delta-8?

A: When users take Delta-8 THC, they experience a similar high to what they share with Delta-9 THC. It provides about 60% of the same potency, and most consumers report no side effects with its use.

Q: Will users fail a drug test if they use delta-8 THC?

A: The chemical composition of delta-8 is pretty similar to that of delta-9 THC, which users get from standard cannabis. The aim of these drug tests is to know the amount of THC in your body. It is possible to fail a drug test if it checks for THC, much like CBD products can cause this failure.

Q: Is delta-8 legal?

A: Federally, delta-8 is legal. However, many states have restrictions against them.

Q: What’s the best delta-8 brand?

A: All of the brands on this list are excellent choices for individuals that want to see how these remedies can help users.

Q: How should delta-8 THC be taken?

A: These products can be found in many different variations, giving users their choice of consumption. It includes flowers, edibles, vapes, cartridges, and other types of products.

Q: Is it safe to drive after using delta-8 THC?

A: It depends on the person. While delta-8 THC is not as potent as delta-9 THC, users should still treat it like any other mind-altering medication. Users will find that this remedy could impair their ability to drive.

Q: Will delta-8 become fully legal in the future?

A: The future is uncertain. Oregon and Washington have issued regulations against the use of delta-8 THC, even though they allow users to use recreational cannabis legally. Federally, it is okay to use delta-8 THC, but the changing laws may not favor delta-8’s legal status before additional research is done.

Q: Is there a chance that users will get in trouble for buying delta-8 THC?

A: Technically, no. The legal status of delta-8 THC protects consumers from getting into trouble unless they are in a state that prohibits it.

Q: What is the right amount of delta-8 THC to use?

A: Every new user should start small, though the dosage can range from 2.5 mg to 100 mg, depending on their tolerance level.

Q: Why is delta-8 expensive?

A: These types of products are relatively trendy right now, so companies can price them higher than they typically would. The cost of producing this compound is also high, making it more expensive than CBD or THC.

Q: How can users purchase delta-8 THC?

A: The easiest way to order delta-8 THC is through any valid website. The companies available on this list will only sell if the state has not banned them.

The Top 24 Delta-8 THC Brands: Final Thoughts

Delta-8 is an excellent component that can provide you with many calming health benefits. The National Cancer Institute claims that it possesses anti-cancer properties, and humans can use it for medicinal and recreational purposes. Delta-8 THC provides users with a way to get the elevated sensation they love from Delta-9 THC, but it is still legal in most states. Demand is rising for this type of product, so many companies are trying to get involved while the market is still new. However, unless the consumer lives in one of the legal states, it is practically impossible to see its website. Still, these remedies are available online, and all of the brands above are incredibly reputable and reliable.