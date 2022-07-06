Top-Rated Best Ashwagandha Supplements

The use of Ashwagandha has grown significantly in popularity for its role as an adaptogen. Most people include it in their diet to help with stress, anxiety, inflammation, and other issues, especially since customers can use the remedy daily without any real dangers. However, others use it intermittently to help them deal with high stress and pressure.

Despite the benefits, there seem to be quite a few different options on the market today. What’s the difference between them? How do consumers know which one to go with and which one will help them? This guide aims to break down the top products on the market today.

The Best Ashwagandha Supplements in 2022

After careful deliberations, the top ashwagandha supplements of this year include:

Xwerks Ashwa: Supports the body in coping with stress – helping to restore balance Simple Life Nutrition Ashwagandha: These premium ashwagandha root capsules are designed to improve your sleep quality and overall health Oweli Ashwagandha: This holistic formula is natural ayurvedic support against stress and low energy levels Goli Ashwagandha: The multi-flavored and delicious gummies reduce stress and provide quality sleep Nuzena Ashwagandha Pure +: This ashwagandha supplement reduces stress-related anxiety and helps to support mood & mental health Essential Elements Organic Ashwagandha: This formula offers optimal adrenal function, balances mood, stress, and energy levels, and supports overall mental and emotional health Sovereignty Purpose: One of the best ashwagandha supplements for overall well-being Flat Belly Shake: This ashwagandha supplement help you lose belly fat and maintain a healthy body weight Nutraville Helix-4: A potent stimulant-free ashwagandha supplement that reduces food cravings, helps relieve stress and anxiety, and supports weight loss Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train: A unique blend of 19 powerhouse ingredients that enhance energy, focus, and cognitive function and help build muscle mass UpWellness Rest & Recharge: This physician-formulated ashwagandha product is a natural, non-drug solution for a healthy night’s sleep Zhou Ashwagandha: This is a max-strength adaptogen blend combined with black pepper to enhance the absorption of Ashwagandha and other ingredients Wejoy Balance: Wejoy Balance is a well-balanced blend of adaptogen and phytoestrogen that targets Estrogen & Cortisol to manage stress hormones and healthy brain function Sleep Guard Plus: This ashwagandha product is a combination of the best natural ingredients that support sleep and battle against toxins and the chemical in our bodies Amy Myers MD ZenAdapt: ZenAdapt is an adaptogenic herbal blend for fast-reacting, herbal ingredients TestoPrime: One of the best ashwagandha supplements for boosting testosterone hormone production Organixx Turmeric 3D: This natural remedy deals with the root cause of pain and boosts antioxidant levels Adimin: Adimin is a natural detoxification formula that eliminates toxins from your body and helps you feel better all day long PhenQ Meal Shake: This is a complete meal replacement formula that provides your body with essential nutrients and ingredients Prime Male: One of the best natural testosterone boosters that boost sexual function and vitality Longevity Activator: A scientifically proven dietary formula that deals with age-related memory loss and provides anxiety relief Noobru Advantage: A delicious and natural blend of nootropics that provides mental clarity and focus Vital Plan Brain Boost: Made with five unique botanical ingredients, You can rely on Brain Boost to keep your brain functioning at peak capacity even when faced with daily challenges Barbarian XL: Boswellia resin extract is one of the key ingredients in this cutting-edge dietary supplement to support healthy testosterone levels Testo Lab Pro: This science-backed ashwagandha product offers you more muscle mass and stamina and boosts your masculine performance Harmonium Sleep Support: Harmonium Sleep Support is an herbal sleep support powder that can be easily dissolved into the water just 7 seconds before bed Slim Leaf: Slim Leaf aids the body in balancing blood sugar levels, helping to reduce the weight of the user Sleep Slim Tea: Apparently, PureLife Organics’ Sleep Slim Tea can aid in deep sleep recovery as it contains extra-strength ingredients Over 40 Thyroid Detox Formula: This fat burning shortcut is a perfect solution for people over the age of 40 years Vista Clear: This daily supplement uses 26 different natural ingredients to improve the health of your eyes Unity: A non-GMO scientifically proven Ashwagandha capsules burn body fat and rejuvenate your body to make you feel better Performer 8: A combination of 9 powerful natural ingredients enhances your overall sexual health, self-confidence, and bedroom performance Ikigai Weight Loss: One of the best ashwagandha products to help you lose weight and maintain a toned physique Ultra Boost Juice: This powerful juice formula improves libido in men to enhance their sexual experience in the bedroom Golden Superfood Bliss: It is made with a turmeric and superfood blend that is good for both brain and overall body functioning BioTrust Ageless Body: A daily supplement formulated by doctors to help restore youth

Read on below to learn more information about how this remedy helps users.

Xwerks Ashwa

Key Details Formulation: Ashwagandha gummies Basic Ingredients: Ashwagandha, spinach powder, Sodium citrate, vegetable oil, citric acid, and more Right Serving: Take 2 gummies every day Refund/Return: 30-days money-return guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $19.00

Ashwa from Xwerks is the purest form of Ashwagandha on this list, and it is already known amongst consumers as one of the best-rated options on the market today. Ashwagandha has been used for 5,000 years, and the high concentration is helpful to individuals who want to fight their stress.

Along with the benefits for individuals dealing with stress, Ashwa helps individuals to increase their physical performance and promotes higher testosterone levels. These benefits go far beyond the typical expectations of an ashwagandha supplement since it can also improve sleep and regulate the release and cortisol levels.

Instead of being offered as a capsule, Xwerks has Ashwagandha gummies that provide the exact dose necessary for daily support. Users only need to take one gummy serving a day to make a difference. The total cost of this Ashwagandha gummies supplement is $19.

Simple Life Nutrition Ashwagandha

Key Details Formulation: Ashwagandha Capsules Basic Ingredients: Organic black pepper extract and Ashwagandha extract Right Serving: Two pills every day Refund/Return: Not mentioned Pricing Per Unit: $16.19

Ashwagandha by Simple Life Nutrition offers an incredibly refined version of the herb to get the most out of what this remedy can offer. Users get a total of 1,300mg in every serving, helping users reduce stress, support their cardiovascular system, and improve immunity.

This formula is helpful because it includes black pepper extract, which improves absorption of these ingredients while supporting their survival through digestion. Rather than being offered as a gummy, users will get this formula within a high-quality vegan capsule, which is much healthier and safer than the gelatine-based ashwagandha supplements used.

Oweli Ashwagandha

Key Details Formulation: Ashwagandha Capsules Basic Ingredients: Black pepper and organic ashwagandha root powder Right Serving: Two capsules Refund/Return: 100 days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $19.99

Oweli Ashwagandha focuses on improving the user’s stress and supporting a better mood. Users only need to take two capsules a day to make sure they sleep better, improve cognition, and reduce stress on the body.

Along with the reduced stress on the mind and body, this formula can improve the user’s mood and help them feel better overall. It improves body composition and is lab-tested to ensure potency and purity.

Goli Ashwagandha

Key Details Formulation: Gummies Basic Ingredients: KSM-66® Ashwagandha, Vitamin D, and others Right Serving: Two gummies Refund/Return: 100% risk free trial Pricing Per Unit: $19

Goli Ashwagandha is another big name in the supplement industry that offers this herb in the form of a gummy. The ashwagandha and apple cider vinegar gummies are the popular ones. Ashwagandha gummy formula comes from a combination of vitamin D and KSM-66, a type of Ashwagandha that is more bioavailable than other versions.

This supplement helps users with stress and calmness, helping with the user’s quality of life. While taking the supplement, consumers can expect to relax and feel restored.

Nuzena Ashwagandha Pure +

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Users get a total of 1,300 mg of Ashwagandha with 10mg of organic black pepper extract in every dose of this best ashwagandha supplement Right Serving: Two capsules a day Refund/Return: Not mentioned Pricing Per Unit: $35

Nuzena Ashwagandha Pure + provides users with a way to reduce stress using the title ingredient and pepper, much like Simple Life Nutrition’s formula. The remedy is used to help consumers with their mood and thyroid health, though there are many other health benefits to this formula.

Essential Elements Organic Ashwagandha

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Ashwagandha, vegetable cellulose capsules, and black pepper to help absorb Ashwagandha better Right Serving: Three pills Refund/Return: 90 day money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $17

Essential Elements Organic Ashwagandha provides users with 1,950 mg of ashwagandha plus black pepper extract, making it one of the most potent options on this list. It also supports better concentration. Users will need two capsules each day to get the desired effectiveness, helping users to improve their mood, boost energy levels, and provide anxiety relief. Unlike cheap gelatin capsules, these capsules are natural and easily digested.

Sovereignty Purpose

Key Details Formulation: Powder form Basic Ingredients: Grape Seed extract, beet juice, Bacopa Monnieri, Schisandra Chinensis, cordyceps mushroom extract, and others Right Serving: Single packet Refund/Return: 180 day money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $54

Sovereignty Purpose helps users improve their balance without jitteriness or massive crashes like when consumers drink too much coffee. The formula includes more than Ashwagandha, however. Instead, users get a total of seven ingredients to improve their energy levels and maintain focus.

According to the creators, using Purpose can help users increase their nitric oxide levels by 230%, easing stress and improving energy by four times their typical level. It also reduces stress by over 70%, boosting cognition by almost 500%.

Flat Belly Shake

Key Details Formulation: Powder Form Basic Ingredients: Mangosteen, Indian Ginseng, Cinnamon Bark, and others Right Serving: Single scoop Refund/Return: 365-days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $69

Flat Belly Shake is a product by Lanta, providing users with a superfood remedy that triggers a faster metabolism that can take away excess fat. The many active ingredients work synergistically to ensure a healthier body. The whole formula is based on plants, ensuring that users have a clean and easy way to promote better energy levels, reduce cravings, and increase healthy digestion.

Nutraville Helix-4

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Organic ashwagandha extract Right Serving: Two capsules Refund/Return: One-year money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $49

Helix-4 by Nutraville helps users to lose weight and start improving their wellness. Users will need to take two capsules of this formula every day to get the purported benefits, helping them stop absorbing the carbohydrates and fat they consume. In doing so, consumers will stop gaining weight and could potentially improve their weight loss efforts.

The creators specifically say that Helix-4 is beneficial for individuals who want to achieve their weight loss goal by inhibiting lipase. Users will notice other changes in their body with this regimen, including reduced cravings, more energy, and a better mood.

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train

Key Details Formulation: Powder Basic Ingredients: L-arginine, Organic Ashwagandha powder, L-tyrosine, L-taurine, Betaine anhydrous, and others Right Serving: Single scoop Refund/Return: 60 days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $39.99

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train provides a blue raspberry flavor in this ashwagandha supplement that users can take before going to the gym. While most people don’t usually think of this ingredient as a workout supplement, the complementary elements help users improve their energy levels at the gym without worrying about jitteriness. The reduced stress helps consumers improve their focus and avoid crashing right after leaving the gym.

UpWellness Rest & Recharge

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Organic Ashwagandha root powder, Glycine, 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP), and Magnolia Bark Extract Right Serving: Two capsules a day Refund/Return: 60 days return guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $47

UpWellness Rest & Recharge helps users sleep. It isn’t a medication or a treatment, but the remedy includes multiple ingredients that make it easier to sleep without stress and remain sleeping. It even has the support of doctors to create it.

Several other ingredients are included to help, considering the dangerous effect of sleep deprivation on the body.

Zhou Ashwagandha

Key Details Formulation: Pills Basic Ingredients: Ashwagandha root extract, holy basil extract, black pepper extract, Reishi mushroom, and more Right Serving: Two pills a day Refund/Return: 60 days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $15

Zhou Ashwagandha provides plenty of adaptogens to help consumers cope with physical and mental stress that can overwhelm their bodies. The formula combines Ashwagandha with black pepper extract and a proprietary blend. The blend consists of Reishi mushroom and Rhodiola (among others) to reduce stress. It offers one of the best values of any formula on this list, and it includes a total of 60 capsules in every bottle.

Wejoy Balance

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Green tea extract, organic ashwagandha root extract, turmeric, and fenugreek extract Right Serving: Two capsules Refund/Return: Complete satisfaction guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $49

Wejoy Balance focuses on the effect that ashwagandha and complementary ingredients can have on menopause. This remedy is marketed for women to help women who want to fight back against their weight gain, insomnia, hot flashes, and mood swings that come with age. Some customers say that this remedy works quickly, eliminating these issues in days. However, the effects are not short-term because they last as long as the user takes them.

So far, over 100,000 people have found success with Wejoy Balance.

Sleep Guard Plus

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Passionflower, L-tryptophan, Ashwagandha, Vitamin B6, Goji Berry, and GABA Right Serving: Two capsules every day Refund/Return: 60-day money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $69

Sleep Guard Plus helps users alleviate the damage of stress to promote better sleep at night. The formula fights against anxiety with multiple proven ingredients that deal with stress, anxiety, and other issues. It focuses on supporting problems like imbalance in gut bacteria and in blood sugar levels, which can prevent users from getting enough sleep during their day.

Amy Myers MD ZenAdapt

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Organic Ashwagandha root extract, Venetron, PEA, and saffron extract Right Serving: Four capsules daily Refund/Return: 90-day money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $40

Doctors formulated ZenAdapt by Amy Myers MD to help users with their cortisol levels directly correlated to stress. The formula offers Ashwagandha with saffron extract, PEA, Venetron, and other ingredients to calm overstimulated nerves. It also helps with anxiety, giving overall balance to the body for $39.92 per bottle.

TestoPrime

Key Details Formulation: Pills Basic Ingredients: Panax ginseng, Zinc, Vitamin D, pomegranate extract, D-Aspartic acid, Fenugreek, and KSM 66 Ashwagandha extract Right Serving: Four pills a day Refund/Return: Lifetime satisfaction guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $59.99

TestoPrime is a remedy designed to improve testosterone levels for men, though they will need four capsules a day to get the desired reaction. TestoPrime can help the body increase testosterone production by reducing the amount of cortisol that the body produces. As mentioned above, cortisol is the stress hormone, and any efforts used to minimize it can positively affect the body.

Organixx Turmeric 3D

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Organic KSM-66 Ashwagandha root extract, Organic Turmeric, Vitamin D3, and others Right Serving: Serve two capsules a day Refund/Return: One-year money back policy Pricing Per Unit: $46.71

Organixx Turmeric 3D takes the benefits of Ashwagandha and mixes it with turmeric, resulting in a powerful antioxidant that reduces inflammation and nourishes the joints. While other remedies on this list help users combat stress or anxiety, this product minimizes the user’s pain and inflammation. The relief happens rapidly, which is one of the reasons that so many consumers appreciate it.

Adimin

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Vitamin B-12, Schisandra, Bladderwrack, Iodine, Molybdenum, L- Tyrosine, and more Right Serving: Two capsules Refund/Return: 60-day money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $69

With Adimin, consumers get another remedy that helps them lose weight with antioxidants, using the formula to eliminate toxins from the body that could be clogging up metabolism. Adimin has already worked for thousands of people globally, playing on the idea that this formula can help users shed weight efficiently. The remedy goes far past the benefits that weight loss allows, assisting the users in improving their heart health, energy levels, and even vitality.

PhenQ Meal Shake

Key Details Formulation: Powder Shake Basic Ingredients: CARB10™, KSM— 66 Ashwagandha®, Coconut Oil MCT Powder, Pea Protein, Linseed Flour, whey protein concentrate, and many others Right Serving: Single scoop Refund/Return: 60 day money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $53.85

The PhenQ Meal Shake follows the trend of using Ashwagandha and supporting ingredients to promote weight loss, allowing the user to get rid of at least one meal whenever they use the shake. PhenQ Meal Shake is plant-based and even balanced in a safe way for keto dieters to include, offering 16 grams of vegan protein with all the vitamins and minerals they need. Users will also find many complementary ingredients that are relatively well known in the weight loss industry, like pea protein, MCT coconut oil, InnoSlim, and others.

Prime Male

Key Details Formulation: Pills Basic Ingredients: Ashwagandha plant Extract, Calcium Chelate (D-AA-CC), Korean Red Ginseng, D-Aspartic Acid, and others Right Serving: Four pills a day Refund/Return: Unavailable Pricing Per Unit: $69

Prime Male focuses on the benefits that Ashwagandha can provide men, improving their testosterone levels. Prime Male is meant to help users reach new levels of testosterone production, which Ashwagandha has been proven to do in many studies. By using Ashwagandha, multiple studies show that testosterone production can quickly increase.

Longevity Activator

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Turmeric root extract, Korean Ginseng Root Extract, taurine, Resveratrol, Cordyceps, Pure Ashwagandha, and more Right Serving: Single capsule per day Refund/Return: Money back guarantee of 180 days Pricing Per Unit: $49

Longevity Activator specifically helps consumers to live a longer life with the use of Ashwagandha. While there are a lot of symptoms associated with aging, the use of the Longevity Activator is meant to help users experience less fatigue and pain in their day. It also supports a healthier memory and improves libido.

Noobru Advantage

Key Details Formulation: Powder Basic Ingredients: With pure Ashwagandha, users will get L-theanine, vitamin B5, choline, huperzine A, and alpha GPC Right Serving: Single packet Refund/Return: 30 day satisfaction guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $64.51

Noobru Advantage helps consumers who want to improve their focus, cognition, focus, sharpness, and other aspects of their mental health. The creators only launched the remedy in 2020, but it is currently one of the most popular remedies available for ashwagandha use. It is a helpful nootropic remedy, though it includes a lower concentration of Ashwagandha at 100mg. Most people use this remedy to deal with stress, cognition, physical performance, and anxiety.

Vital Plan Brain Boost

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Along with Ashwagandha, consumers get the support of Cat’s claw, Bacopa Monnieri, Ashwagandha, Ginkgo Biloba, and the lion’s mane Right Serving: Four capsules Refund/Return: 90 days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $48

Vital Plan Brain Boost helps users improve their cognition with Ashwagandha, thanks to Dr. Bill Rawls, MD. His efforts have made it possible for this remedy to improve clarity and focus while enhancing the immune system and gut. The idea is that this formula helps users to alleviate the mental stress and toxins from the brain, which could otherwise cause severe fatigue and other issues.

Barbarian XL

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Tongkat Ali, Shilajit, Boswellia resin extract, Ashwagandha root, Korean Red Ginseng, and more Right Serving: Two capsules Refund/Return: 100% satisfaction guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $49

Barbarian XL provides men with a way to boost testosterone levels. It is made by Zenith Labs, which has a long history of producing high-quality supplements. According to the creators, there’s a “silent male plague” that causes men over age 45 to deal with issues in their sexual function. However, it should be easier to overcome the problem with daily use.

The entire website is flooded with customer reviews of men who have allegedly already tried this formula and found success in their sexual performance.

Testo Lab Pro

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Along with using the patented KSM-66 Ashwagandha, this remedy includes luteolin, D-aspartic acid, Mucuna Pruriens, and other vital ingredients Right Serving: Four capsules Refund/Return: 30-days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $69

Testo Lab Pro allows users to increase their testosterone levels as they release stress. The remedy focuses primarily on the men who want to see their testosterone levels go up, inherently improving their virility and sex drive with other natural ingredients. Ultimately, continuing the use of Testo Lab Pro ensures that men can gain more strength, muscle, stamina, confidence, and control at the gym.

Overall this best Ashwagandha supplement is great for boosting testosterone. However, if you are taking prescription medication, you must talk to your health expert before taking pure Ashwagandha of Testo Lab Pro.

Harmonium Sleep Support

Key Details Formulation: Powder Basic Ingredients: Ashwagandha, GABA, 5-HTP, Asian Ginseng Extract, and more Right Serving: Single scoop Refund/Return: 90-days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $49.95

Harmonium Sleep Support uses the stress-relieving qualities of Ashwagandha to promote better sleep at night. Thousands of satisfied customers already use the formula to help them reach the deep sleep they need nightly for better mental and physical performance the next day. Allegedly, users of this formula will be able to get to sleep within just a few minutes rather than lie in bed for hours.

Slim Leaf

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: GABA, Ashwagandha, Baical skullcap, L-Theanine, Lemon balm extract, and more Right Serving: Two capsules Refund/Return: 180-days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $59

Slim Leaf takes advantage of the weight loss benefits that Ashwagandha provides, activating the metabolism to lose weight quickly by targeting carbohydrates. The best Ashwagandha supplement advertises itself as a shortcut for individuals who want to lose weight quickly, stating that users won’t have to give up their favorite foods for the sake of slimming down.

Sleep Slim Tea

Key Details Formulation: Powder Basic Ingredients: It offers magnolia bark extract, magnesium, turmeric, calcium, ginger root powder, and Ashwagandha Right Serving: Single scoop Refund/Return: 60-days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $59

Sleep Slim Tea is a nightly beverage that uses Ashwagandha as a soothing ingredient for better sleep. It is entirely organic and gluten-free and stimulates the sleepy hormones in the body. Plus, users will notice that they can quickly lose weight and maintain a healthy metabolism, helping them regain their overall wellness with this newfound sleep.

Over 40 Thyroid Detox Formula

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Ashwagandha herb, magnesium, schizandra, copper, kelp, vitamin B12, molybdenum, cayenne, and other active compounds Right Serving: Two capsules Refund/Return: 60 days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $59

The Over 40 Thyroid Detox Formula works for both men and women over age 40 who struggle to get rid of excess fat. Consumers of this age don’t have the same metabolism as they used to, which is why most ashwagandha products for the “average” user don’t cover their needs. The Over 40 Thyroid Detox Formula blend gives users the vitamins, minerals, herbs, and plant extracts needed to create more successful weight loss.

Vista Clear

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: This best Ashwagandha supplement has Chamomile, Bacopa Monnieri, Lemon Balm, Skullcap, and others Right Serving: One capsule a day Refund/Return: No mentioned Pricing Per Unit: $79

Vista Clear takes a much different benefit for consumers, helping them to improve their eyesight. The remedy is meant to purge the toxins from the body, specifically in the eyes, to help users achieve a clearer and sharper vision. Along with Ashwagandha, there are 25 other ingredients used, so the lead ingredient is more of a background player than anything else.

According to the creators, this remedy has been used for thousands of years in some capacity to improve eyesight.

Unity

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: L-Tyrosine, Cayenne Pepper, Ashwagandha extract, Kelp, Schisandra, and others Right Serving: Two capsules Refund/Return: 60 days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $69

Unity, a weight loss supplement, pairs Ashwagandha with a few other ingredients to help the user get through stored fat, heal the body, and regenerate cells. The best ashwagandha supplement is also known for increasing energy levels and improving the user’s heart health, making it an all-around beneficial formula for any goal.

Though this formula makes a few claims about what it can do, the website lacks information about how Unity can help users. The elusive creators don’t mention what’s inside (other than Ashwagandha, obviously) or what it can do.

Performer 8

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Along with using Ashwagandha at 500mg per serving, this formula also uses ginseng, maca root, pine bark extract, grape seed extract, iron, and other ingredients to get the best results Right Serving: Three capsules Refund/Return: Lifetime money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $64.99

Performer 8 helps men who need to up their game in the bedroom, taking away the stress preventing them from achieving such a goal. Performer 8 is the best ashwagandha supplement that requires that the user take two capsules daily to improve their sex drive and stamina. It can also allegedly increase the hardness of their erections, promote better motility in their sperm, and give them greater control over their climax.

Ikigai Weight Loss

Key Details Formulation: Capsules Basic Ingredients: Bacopa monnieri, L-theanine, Ashwagandha, Rhodiola Rosea, skullcap, chamomile, lemon balm, and others Right Serving: Single capsule Refund/Return: 60 days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $99

Ikigai Weight Loss is an all-in-one formula that claims to take only 10 seconds to reboot metabolism. The creation is the work of Dr. Hiroyuki Ichikawa, who combines Ashwagandha with ingredients like L-theanine and chamomile to get the weight loss effects. The remedy is allegedly already used by 150,000+ people and is sold in 27 countries.

Along with the weight loss results, this formula also helps users reduce stress by inhibiting the production of cortisol.

Ultra Boost Juice

Key Details Formulation: Powder Basic Ingredients: Organic India Ashwagandha extract, Eleuthero root extract, Korean ginseng root, Congo Carrot, and more Right Serving: Single scoop Refund/Return: 60-days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $69

Ultra Boost Juice is meant for men who want to increase testosterone production and improve sexual performance. The formula uses a combination of Ashwagandha and other ingredients to create this “banned penis plant juice,” which can potentially increase a man’s size by 35% or more. This benefit is in addition to improved sexual performance.

Golden Superfood Bliss

Key Details Formulation: Powder Basic Ingredients: Amla Fruit, Ashwagandha, Cinnamon Bark, Coconut milk, MCT, Ginger Extract, and more Right Serving: One scoop Refund/Return: 60 days money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $49.99

Golden Superfood Bliss is famous for using turmeric to improve overall health. It deals with most issues in the body, like stress relief and better sleep. However, since turmeric is the dominant force, most users include it in their routine for inflammation relief and soothing pain.

Every serving only introduces 25 calories per serving, and users are meant to include it daily. Users only need to measure out one scoop of the formula to get the desired results. Users can mix the scoop with water or any other beverage.

BioTrust Ageless Body

Key Details Formulation: Pills Basic Ingredients: Ashwagandha, curcumin, glutathione, CoQ10, and vitamin C Right Serving: Two pills Refund/Return: 60-day money-back guarantee Pricing Per Unit: $69

One of the best ashwagandha supplements, BioTrust Ageless Body, is an anti-aging remedy that uses all-natural and proven ingredients to help reduce the damage that aging does. Essentially, this formula is made to improve longevity.

The remedy comes with a money-back guarantee for anyone who may not get the desired results. The total cost of this remedy is $69.

How the Best Ashwagandha Supplements Were Ranked

Since every ashwagandha formula claims to have substantial doses and has different benefits that are important to users, the top ashwagandha supplements must meet specific criteria to have a place on this list. Read on below to see what considerations were made for these remedies:

Ashwagandha Dosage

If you are wondering how much Ashwagandha you should consume, the total ashwagandha dosage is one of the essential factors in these remedies. All of the best ashwagandha products on this list range from 25mg to 2,000mg because users want to ensure that they get the best dosage possible.

Quality & Concentration

All top ashwagandha supplements are made with varied qualifications and concentrations. The top ingredient for purity is KSM-66, boasting excellent bioavailability and potency. The majority of the formulas on this list include this patented version, and any product that contained it was also assumed to be of higher quality. Most ashwagandha supplements on our list are made with certified organic Ashwagandha extract.

Advertised Health Benefits

The health benefits of ashwagandha supplements are still being extensively researched, but there are a few common ways this substance can help. Many ashwagandha supplements online tend to overpromise, saying that they can do much more than what other ashwagandha supplements ordinarily can. Some make promises that they simply cannot keep up with. The preferred best ashwagandha products for this list are only advertised honestly.

Complementary Ingredients

Though the star player in many of these formulas is Ashwagandha, complementary ingredients helped take it to a new level. The remedies that had a place on this list had to include elements that work well with this remedy to make a difference, like black pepper extract. All the best ashwagandha supplements on our list have this ingredient.

Doctor Formulated

As manufacturers create these remedies, employing a team of medical professionals to consult with them is incredibly helpful. Some ashwagandha companies include certified nutritionists, doctors, and other experts, rather than just using a marketing team. If the brand noted the professional experience, the remedy was placed higher on the list.

Includes Black Pepper Extract

Black pepper extract is found in many pure ashwagandha extract supplements because it helps the ingredients have higher bioavailability. This remedy can help users achieve their desired reaction to get the most out of the supplement with higher bioavailability.

How Does Ashwagandha Work?

When consumers take Ashwagandha, the natural chemicals help the brain to feel calmer as they absorb. The natural chemicals reduce blood pressure, improve the immune system, and help the body manage stress more effectively.

The entire purpose of Ashwagandha is to help with the body’s stress response. When there is a threat, the body naturally goes into a “fight or flight” response, but an adaptogen like Ashwagandha can help users respond differently.

When an individual consumes Ashwagandha, it controls heat shock proteins and stress. It can also influence c-Jun N-terminal protein kinase, activated by stress. All of these substances are natural biomarkers for stress, and the use of Ashwagandha can reduce these substances naturally to reduce anxiety.

Individuals who take Ashwagandha each day use it to help with aging, anxiety, insomnia, etc.

Using the Proper Amount of Ashwagandha

The majority of ashwagandha supplements use between 100mg and 2,000mg to provide an adequate response from the body. This amount is often used in clinical trials, allowing the ashwagandha supplements to replicate the effects. Most studies use between 250mg and 500mg daily to examine the results. Users instructed to take this dosage often experience stress relief, better sleep, and other effects.

More research is needed to learn the best dosage for specific benefits.

Potential Side Effects of Ashwagandha

Even though there are a few ways that Ashwagandha can negatively impact users, most people have no bad reaction. Individuals concerned about combining Ashwagandha with their medications should speak with their doctor before taking any of these formulas.

Scientific Evidence Behind the Benefits of Ashwagandha

Ayurvedic medicine has supported Ashwagandha for hundreds of years, but researchers now see the evidence behind what the ingredient can do. With double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies, consumers can understand how safe and effective this ingredient can be.

Cortisol, the stress hormone, is directly related to high blood pressure and weight gain, among other effects. In one 2019 study, researchers discovered that just 125 mg per day could help users reduce their cortisol levels. However, this trial specifically used a lower dose than most herbal supplements offer. Other studies use higher doses to see a more substantial effect. Adding 5,000mg of Ashwagandha to the daily diet of the participants could reduce cortisol levels by 32% or more.

In this 2012 research, scientists studied the effect of ashwagandha supplementation on elite Indian cyclists. At the end of the study, they concluded that Ashwagandha improved cardiorespiratory endurance in elite cyclists.

In 2009, researchers found that ashwagandha root extract improved the user’s immune cell activity. Many people include this remedy to help themselves fight infection and inflammation. Inflammation is one of the most common reasons consumers have this ingredient in their everyday lives. Many studies show that using as little as 250mg of Ashwagandha each day can reduce inflammation by 30%.

Users can potentially improve sexual performance with the use of an ashwagandha supplement. In a study involving infertile men, researchers discovered that using 5,000mg of Ashwagandha daily helped enhance their sperm count and motility.

Regarding recovery, researchers gave participants 500mg daily for eight weeks. The researchers found that the individuals who took the ashwagandha supplement (instead of the placebo) only saw a difference of 1% in their muscular power.

The final benefit that Ashwagandha is known to offer is longevity and anti-aging support. The use of Ashwagandha each day can potentially reduce cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease (which has been validated in several studies). These changes can quickly help consumers to improve their health to live longer.

Frequently Asked Questions About Ashwagandha Supplementation

Q: What is Ashwagandha?

A: Ashwagandha is an herb that has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, helping with multiple areas of the body. It can improve the user’s health and wellness by eliminating inflammation, subduing the stress response, and more.

Q: How does Ashwagandha work?

A: As users take Ashwagandha, they’ll alleviate stress and improve muscle recovery. It also eases anxiety, though the full effects of this herb are still being studied.

Q: What are the side effects of Ashwagandha?

A: So far, there aren’t any side effects directly associated with Ashwagandha. However, additional research is the key to exposing potential issues in the safety of regular use.

Q: Why do people take Ashwagandha?

A: There are plenty of different reasons that consumers might take Ashwagandha. The primary role of this substance is as a stress reliever, though it can also reduce inflammation, promote immunity, increase recovery after exercise, support the sex drive, and improve performance. Ultimately, Ashwagandha also acts as overall support for wellness.

Q: Is Ashwagandha good for joint health?

A: Some studies suggest that Ashwagandha can help joint health due to its effect on inflammation and the immune system.

Q: Is Ashwagandha good for sleep?

A: Yes. Since Ashwagandha is continually linked to reduced stress and anxiety, there’s a chance that consumers will experience better sleep. It is conducive to individuals who struggle with stress and anxiety because it can prevent the mind from thoroughly relaxing.

Q: What is KSM-66?

A: KSM-66 is a patented ashwagandha extract created by Ixoreal Biomed, but it is found in many different dietary supplements today. Their product represents a culmination of 14 years of research, which is why so many brands trust it in their formulas.

Q: What are withanolides?

A: Withanolides are the active compounds that naturally exist in Ashwagandha, giving it the impressive effects that the herb is known to offer.

Q: What’s a good concentration of withanolides?

A: Between 2.5% and 10% is the optimal concentration of withanolides in any ashwagandha remedy.

Q: Does Ashwagandha really work?

A: While more extensive studies are needed to have a definitive answer, most studies show promise with how Ashwagandha can deal with inflammation, anxiety, stress, muscle recovery, and immunity. Though there are potentially many benefits, consumers should consider that the current studies are pretty small and do not represent a large group.

Q: How do users take Ashwagandha?

A: Most ashwagandha formulas on the market condense the remedy into a capsule, requiring the user to take 1-2 pills a day to get a total dosage. There are also powders and other variations, so it is best to follow the instructions provided to ensure that the remedy works.

Q: Can Ashwagandha boost testosterone?

A: Ashwagandha can increase testosterone production and is the reason it is included in several pure ashwagandha extract supplements to boost this hormone.

Q: How does Ashwagandha boost testosterone?

A: The key to improving testosterone levels with Ashwagandha is the reduction of cortisol. With high cortisol levels, most consumers struggle to maintain proper testosterone levels.

Q: Does Ashwagandha help with inflammation?

A: According to several studies, Ashwagandha is beneficial for individuals with inflammation, mainly when used daily to deal with muscle inflammation from exercise.

The Best Ashwagandha Supplements in 2022 Final Thoughts

With centuries of use to back it up, it is clear that Ashwagandha is a valuable ingredient for traditional medicine and supplements. The majority of people who include it will experience reduced stress, improved sleep, less anxiety, and less inflammation. Since so many ashwagandha products are offered today, choosing the one that could deliver on these purported benefits would be highly beneficial to users. Using any of the best ashwagandha supplements on this list would greatly help users see what the herb can do for them.