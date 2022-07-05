Top-Rated Best Male Enhancement Pills

Performance anxiety is one of the main reasons behind premature ejaculation. And when it comes to erectile dysfunction, poor blood circulation is the leading cause. These two can seriously impact the sex life of males.

However, there are people out there that do not have any of those two. They just want a boost in testosterone production which leads to increased muscle mass. For that reason, there are plenty of male enhancement supplements out there that can supposedly increase sexual satisfaction and enhance sexual performance.

Upon testing, we found out that most sex pills claimed to be the best male enhancement supplements are only regular vitamin supplements. They offer little to no benefit at all in people’s sex life.

So, our writing and editorial team got in touch with manufacturers and read through the endless number of trials to compile a list of the best male enhancement products that work.

The 18 Best Male Enhancement Pills

Our goal was to be as transparent as water. That is why we tested out the popular male enhancement pills that the market has to offer. And we included the sexual health supplement that worked and provided benefits in our list below.

VigRx Plus: Enhances overall sexual performance and maintains erections Prime Male: These sex pills for men are formulated by a highly reputed brand in the dietary supplements industry Male Extra: It offers improved erections, better orgasms, and better performance during sexual acts Performer 8: A male enhancement supplement to improve sexual performance naturally Niagara XL: This natural male enhancement supplement combines all-natural and effective ingredients PrimeGENIX Testodren: Increases free testosterone for up to 72.87% ExtenZe: With the transparent ingredients in ExtenZe, your male body can perform better sexually ProSolution: Made with organic and proven ingredients Semenax: The product contains herbs and supplements to support men’s sexual health Ultra Boost Juice: This juice formula is more effective and better than buying male enhancement pills or sprays Erectin: It can minimize the symptoms of erectile dysfunction Savage Grow Plus: One of the best male enhancement pill brands Rock Hard: One of the most preferred male enhancement formulas Drachen: A spray solution that can enhance sexual performance naturally Max Performer: Enhance the strength and fullness of your erections with natural ingredients Ultraload: Increase testosterone levels and sperm quality Barbarian XL: A doctor-formulated supplement Volume Pills: These sex pills can benefit men who wish to enhance the quality of their sexual life

To know about them in brief, give the male enhancement supplements reviews a read:

VigRx Plus

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Improves sexual stamina by increasing blood flow to the penis Fixes sexual arousal problems by ensuring proper blood circulation Can lower erectile dysfunction symptoms Has the ability for enhancement of sexual pleasure Ingredients: The blend of VigRX Plus contains ginkgo Biloba, damiana, saw palmetto extract, ginseng, and other natural extracts Price Per Bottle: $69.99 Guarantee: 67-day money-back guarantee

The VigRx Plus is one of the top male enhancement supplements that are on our list made by Leading Edge Health. It is probably the most accessible male enhancement supplement. But the real question is, what makes it so unique? Well, to find out, you need to go through the male enhancement pill reviews.

Firstly, you can purchase this male enhancement supplement from major retailers. That includes Amazon, Walmart, and others. However, to get a good deal on these penis enlargement pills, you need to go through the official website of VigRX Plus. That is, on the Silver Blade Nutrition limited website.

These penis enhancement pills claim to support healthy blood circulation. In comparison, the other male enhancement supplements will usually claim to supercharge the testosterone levels and deliver some unrealistic benefits. And this claim of VigRx Plus is what caught our attention in the first place.

Nonetheless, we found the claims to be valid. VigRX Plus does contain premium natural ingredients that can surely increase blood flow and increase libido.

All of these natural ingredients of VigRx Plus are proven to increase blood circulation. And they can increase the flow to the penis as well. Also, better blood pressure and increased libido have a direct link with better sexual performance. These two can even improve athletic performance and overall energy.

Prime Male

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Increases testosterone levels Capable of enhancing sexual stamina Enhances sexual desire and sexual function Optimizes the sexual health Enhance your sexual pleasure Ingredients: Korean Red, Black Pepper Extract, Vitamin B6, Ashwagandha Extract, Luteolin, Magnesium, Nettle Root, and Zinc Price Per Bottle: $69 Guarantee: 90-day money-back guarantee

If you were looking for one of the popular male enhancement pills to improve testosterone production, you need to look at this male enhancement pill from Prime Male.

So, what makes this one the best male enhancement pill to increase testosterone levels? The ingredients! These natural male enhancement pills contain nothing but natural ingredients. Each of them is full of herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Those will naturally increase the testosterone levels of the body.

This male sexual health pill can also offer some benefits that most male enhancement pills cannot provide. The brand claimed that by taking male enhancement pills daily, one could shed excess weight, build lean muscle, overcome fatigue, improve sexual desire, and improve mood.

Unlike the other male enhancement pill manufacturers, this one is pretty transparent about its blend. And all of the claims of these natural male enhancement pills are true. We saw plenty of improvement in sexual health. There was a significant improvement in testosterone production as well.

There are some other unique benefits of this best male enhancement supplement that you will not generally see on the other male enhancement pills list of benefits. And the benefits that we are talking about here are tighter skins, optimal prostate function, stronger bones, and others.

Male Extra

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Enhances sexual health Significantly improves sexual performance Help for dealing with erectile dysfunction issues Ingredients: These sexual enhancement pills include amino acids, MSM, L-arginine, L-methionine, and other natural ingredients Price Per Bottle: $65 Guarantee: Money back guarantee of 100 days

One of the most popular male enhancement pills that we have on our list is the Male Extra. And in this review, we will precisely tell you why the Male Extra is so popular.

To start with, Male Extra claims to offer what different penis enlargement devices can not provide. This penis enhancement pill can give better erections using its unique blend of natural ingredients. And it does that by increasing the blood circulation to the penis. It will ensure proper nutrition and oxygen delivery.

On that note, by enhancing the oxygen and nutrient levels, these penis enhancement pills can significantly improve sexual stamina. The sexual performance will even see a significant rise for that. These are unlike most penis enlargement pills, as each pill can widen the blood vessels, they can mitigate erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.

Now, you might be wondering what these male enlargement pills contain. Well, Male Extra has elements that are directly linked to the production of nitric oxide. That is why it is a good pick as the best penis enhancement pill.

Nonetheless, Male Extra can also provide other benefits. By widening up the blood vessels, it will optimize blood circulation. And that will offer increased libido and increase the semen volume. Also, it will make your sexual life enjoyable and make your sex drive optimal.

Performer 8

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Can prevent premature ejaculation Treat the symptoms of erectile dysfunction Offers better climaxes Ingredients: These male enhancement pills claim to contain elements that complement the active ingredients. It has ashwagandha, vitamins, Muira Puama extract, and other herbs that are highly capable of improving sexual performance Price Per Bottle: $65 Guarantee: Lifetime money-back guarantee

On the lookout for a male enhancement pill that can increase semen volume? Look no further because these best male enhancement pills are probably the one for you! If you are using it, you don’t need any penis enlargement devices.

The blend of Performer 8 is unique with a lifetime money-back guarantee. It has powerful and natural ingredients that will work together to offer a higher sex drive, improved sexual energy, sexual satisfaction, and high sexual stamina and is considered one of the top male enhancement pills. Also, the blend is highly capable of increasing motility and semen volume.

Aside from increasing the sperm count and avoiding premature ejaculation, these male enhancement pills work exceptionally well to provide a stronger erection. As a result, you will have better climaxes, and the orgasm intensity will increase to the max. And it will also fight premature ejaculation and lower the chances of erectile dysfunction.

Additionally, all of the ingredients that these male enhancement pills contain improve male sexual performance without a need for penis enlargement surgery. There are no fillers, nor are there any other less effective elements. Also, the ingredients have the strength that is recommended by drug administration.

Niagara XL

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Contains natural ingredients Prevent premature ejaculation Capable of enhancing sexual performance Ingredients: Horny goat weed, Maca, Korean Red ginseng, Solomon’s seal, L-Arginine HCL, L-Citrulline, Zinc, ucuna Pruriens, and Pine Bark extract Price Per Bottle: $67 Guarantee: 365 days money-back guarantee

Niagara XL is the best penis enhancement pill to choose from when trying to increase male sexual stamina naturally. The male enhancement pill improves your performance in bed and increases your sexual desire. It is one of the most effective products to deal with erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.

The male enhancement product aims to improve your sexual function by increasing blood flow to the penis. You’ll also notice an improvement in your erection quality with this male enhancement product. You will enjoy more intense orgasms as you begin taking Niagara XL compared to other popular male enlargement pills.

PrimeGENIX Testodren

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Boost sexual performance and stamina Deal with sexual dysfunction problems like premature ejaculation and erectile dysfunction Build lean muscle mass Boost confidence during sexual intercourse Ingredients: Furosap Price Per Bottle: $34.97 Guarantee: 67-days money-back guarantee

Testodren is a highly effective way to increase testosterone levels in men. In terms of testosterone boosters, Testodren uses the most potent ingredients to make men more masculine and sexually healthy.

The testes and adrenal glands produce mass amounts of testosterone when these natural male enhancement pills stimulate testosterone production. A high free testosterone level can aid the body in the treatment of erectile dysfunction, low sperm counts, low semen volume, excess body weight, weak muscles, low endurance, etc.

Furosap, an extract from fenugreek seeds, is the main ingredient in this pill, which increases testosterone production. Several studies have demonstrated the supplement’s effectiveness in improving male sexual health.

ExtenZe

Supplement Details Key Highlights: It contains loads of herbal extracts, minerals, and minerals Increases blood circulation by widening up the blood vessels Has different active ingredients, such as horny goat weed Ingredients: The formula relies on other vital ingredients, including L-arginine, Yohimbe, and horny goat weed, to extend the sexual performance Price Per Bottle: $45 Guarantee: Money back guarantee of 67 days

Another pretty popular natural male enhancement pill that is available in this list is the ExtenZe. And compared to the other top male enhancement supplements, this has a lot to offer for the price.

Firstly, it is highly accessible. You can get these best male enhancement pills through major retailers. That means you will not have to worry about the limited stocks of the official website. And, unlike the other average male enhancement supplements, it offers ingredients to the body that improves the sex drive.

The formula contains a dozen herbal extracts, minerals, vitamins, and other natural components that will improve both the testosterone levels and the sexual health of the male. Also, it fights erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation to offer a better sex life.

In addition to that, the blend holds power to improve the blood flow by widening up the blood vessels. That will uplift sexual desire and satisfaction. Also, higher blood circulation will ensure that the erections are stronger and long-lasting. The ingredients can also increase the production of nitric oxide.

Also, you can purchase this supplement in both liquid and pill form. We have tried the pills and saw a good improvement in terms of sexual performance.

ProSolution

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Significantly improves the sexual performance Offers intense orgasms It relies on all-natural ingredients Ensures a healthier sex drive Ingredients: The blend includes Korean ginseng, Solidilin, Butea Superba, apigenin, Momordica, arjuna, cordyceps, horny goat weed, and amla. As you can see, all of the elements are natural. And the best part is each of the ingredients is at the right amount, which increases the formulas effectiveness Price Per Bottle: $60 Guarantee: 67-day money-back guarantee

We have already covered a supplement from Leading Edge Health. And ProSolution is another of their male enhancement pills that offer loads of benefits. Want to know about them all? Read through the review.

The male enhancement supplements that are from this brand are usually top-rated. And the same case is applicable for this one. It is backed up by thousands of users who have attained better sexual performance and erectile function after taking the male enhancement pills daily.

But the question is, how does it improve sexual performance? Well, it relies on proven ingredients to offer an intense level of orgasm. And the blend also holds the ability to make the erections harder and bigger. It will also ensure that the sex drive is healthier and that sexual desire is at its peak.

Semenax

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Increases blood flow Ensures better erections Fights premature ejaculation Increases the volume of semen Offers improved sexual performance and a higher level of orgasms Ingredients: It relies on effective ingredients such as L-arginine, L-lysine, Muira Pauma, and other proven elements. These ingredients will feed the reproductive system the nutrients it requires and turbocharge the semen production ability Price Per Bottle: $60 Guarantee: 67-day money-back guarantee

Are you on the hunt for male enhancement pills that can offer longer orgasms? Well, look no more because Semenax might be the one that you were looking for all this time!

To start with, it improves the blood flow by taking care of the blood vessels. And as you know by now, improved blood flow means that the erections will be naturally harder and larger. And it will also mean that the testosterone levels will be on point.

When it comes to sexual performance, it will ensure that you have better control over the orgasm. And that will eventually offer better sex life and lower the chances of premature ejaculation occurring. So, you will have more confidence while getting involved in sexual activities.

Furthermore, the supplement can increase the volume of semen.

On that note, when semen production increases, the intensity of orgasms will naturally climb up. Also, better semen production will make sure that the sexual performance is pleasure-filled. Your sex drive will also see a significant improvement after taking these male enhancement pills daily.

Ultra Boost Juice

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Boost your sexual desire Enhance sexual arousal Quick and easy to consume Ingredients: Congo carrot, Banana, Spirulina, Kale, Camu, Asparagus plant extract, Beet plant, Alfalfa grass, Korean ginseng root, and Indian Ashwagandha root Price Per Bottle: $69 Guarantee: 60-day money-back guarantee

Have you tried every type of male enhancement pill out there? If that is the case, you may want to try a juice that contains male enhancement supplements. Since Ultra Boost Juice is the best male enhancement supplement, you don’t have to take multiple enhancement pills at once. As well as possibly boosting your sexual function, this male enhancement supplement also has the power to deal with erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and other sexual dysfunction issues.

Regardless of how good a male enhancement pill is, it may not be able to match the efficacy of this supplement for its remarkable approach of providing multiple sexual health benefits. The supplement helps you enhance your sexual satisfaction and live a more fulfilling sex life. Unlike most male enhancement products, this product is made with organic and natural ingredients.

Erectin

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Offers results within the first few weeks Increase the testosterone levels Provides intense orgasms Ingredients: Damiana, Ginkgo Biloba, Muira Puama, Hawthorn berry, Catuaba, Saw Palmetto, Tribulus Terrestris, and others Price Per Bottle: $59.95 Guarantee: 67-day money-back guarantee

Erectin isn’t stingy about advertising its benefits. The Erectin makers say the formula is clinically proven to be effective in strengthening erections, increasing sex drive, promoting harder erections, increasing orgasms, and improving control during sexual intercourse, among other benefits. Doctor Dave David endorses the supplement for its ability to boost sexual performance, making it one of the few dietary supplements on this list backed by a real doctor.

The ingredients in Erectin are similar to those used in other male enhancement products. Erectin, however, is unique due to its use of enteric coating (EC) technology. During digestion, the acid in your stomach breaks down the enteric coating of the capsule, protecting the ingredients. This means that more of the active ingredients make it into your body, which supports sexual function.

Savage Grow Plus

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Increases testosterone production Fights the issues related to erectile dysfunction Improves sexual performance Ingredients: Inosine, Cayenne, Damiana Leaf, Vitamin B3, Saw Palmetto, Hawthorn, and Tribulus Terrestris Price Per Bottle: $69 Guarantee: 60-day money-back guarantee

We have yet another male enhancement supplement that claims to increase the length of the penis. And unlike the other male enhancement pills, this one has a fascinating history behind it.

The brand claims that they developed Savage Grow Plus by basing on the penis elongation ritual that the people in Africa perform. That specific ritual can purportedly increase the length of the penis from 12 inches to 18 inches. In other words, it can add up to 6 inches in length.

Moreover, the ingredients that the formula relies on can effectively support erections. It will make them long-lasting and more rigid. The blend will also support sexual health by offering the body the nutrition to support reproductive health.

In addition to that, it will fight erectile dysfunction by increasing the production of nitric oxide. The blend also works like a charm in terms of increasing T-levels. You will have a better sex life and be highly sexually active after regularly taking these male enhancement pills.

Rock Hard

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Increase blood flow to enhance male sexual health Relieve anxiety before sexual intercourse Increase testosterone levels for better male reproductive system Ingredients: Tribulus Terrestris, Eucommia bark, He Shou Wu, Goji berry, Cistanche, Nettle root, Horny goat weed, and Salvia root Price Per Bottle: $97 Guarantee: 90-day money-back guarantee

The majority of male enhancement pills fail to deliver the results they claim. However, Rock Hard does the same as promised.

You can easily increase your erection size with Rock Hard, unlike other male enhancement products. As you start using this product, you’ll also see your stamina and overall sexual function improve massively. Several studies have shown that this supplement can reverse premature ejaculation and improve sexual arousal.

It is one of the best natural sexual performance enhancers that use only natural ingredients to deliver the promised effects with little chance of side effects, which are what most users are concerned about.

Drachen

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Ensure that sexual function is healthy Ingredients that are scientifically proven Simple spray application Ingredients: Moomiyo, GABA, L-Dopa, L-Glutamine, L-Arginine, L-Tyrosine Price Per Bottle: $69 Guarantee: 60-day money-back guarantee

The natural and clinically-tested formula is what makes Drachen one of the best male enhancement products available.

This supplement may even surpass the best male enhancement pills in terms of its beneficial effects. The product can help you regain the fun in your sex life without the effort of taking daily male enhancement pills.

This male enhancement formula can be of great help if you’re concerned about premature ejaculation issues. It’s time for you to try this product and gain back the thrill of your sex life you used to have.

Max Performer

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Enhance sexual function and performance Boost penile blood flow All-natural male enhancement formula Ingredients: Cordyceps, Zinc, Maca, Red Korean Ginseng, Horny Goat Weed, Selenium, and Bioperine Price Per Bottle: $69 Guarantee: 100-days money-back guarantee

When someone experiences stress, difficulties ejaculating, anxiety, or low self-esteem, their sexual pleasure, and confidence can be profoundly affected during sexual intercourse.

You will be able to overcome your fears and achieve your dream of becoming an athletic stallion by using Max Performer sex pills.

The sex pills contain ingredients that claim to improve penis health and performance. These pills dilate blood vessels and increase penile blood flow. A greater blood flow will result in more blood, resulting in thicker and ultimately stronger erections.

Ultraload

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Provides relief from the symptoms of erectile dysfunction Increases sexual arousal Makes you more sexually active Ingredients: L-Citrulline, Zinc, Bioperine, Vitamin B6, Black Maca, Shilajit, Pine bark extract, and Vitamin B12 Price Per Bottle: $69 Guarantee: 100-days money-back guarantee

This product promises to increase the volume of semen and power of the ejaculate. The supplement promises to enhance your libido, orgasms, and stamina, as well. As a result of its action, it raises nitric oxide levels and dilates blood vessels. Both of these effects result in stronger erections and increased sexual desire.

Due to its powerful formula made up of 100% organic ingredients, UltraLoad has achieved enormous success. Each of the ingredients has been thoroughly tested.

Barbarian XL

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Boost your confidence and overall sexual performance Increase testosterone levels Make your sex life interesting Ingredients: Boswellia extract, Korean Red ginseng, Shilajit, Ashwagandha, Tongkat Ali, Vitamin D, Magnesium, and Zinc Price Per Bottle: $49 Guarantee: 6-month money-back guarantee

Designed to keep testosterone levels at their optimum level, Barbarian XL supplement helps to maintain testosterone levels.

With Barbarian XL’s formula, you’ll be able to support your immune system, boost your sexual desire, and enhance your cognitive functions, sex drive, and vigilance.

Unlike many sex pills, Barbarian XL works without causing unwanted side effects. Typical male enhancement pills contain harmful ingredients that only provide short-term results.

Volume pills

Supplement Details Key Highlights: Erections that last longer and are stronger Strong and frequent orgasms An increase in testosterone levels Ingredients: Solidilin, Zinc Gluconate, Hong Hua fen, Dong Chong Xia Cao, Tian Men Dong, Xi lan rou gui, Drilizen, and Fucus Vesiculosus Price Per Bottle: $65 Guarantee: 67-days money-back guarantee

The purpose of Volume Pills is to treat the conditions that contribute to low sexual pleasure. A natural mixture of ingredients is used to make this supplement, and it has health benefits as a result.

Specifically, these sex pills for men are said to increase your levels of nitric oxide and testosterone, resulting in firmer, sturdier, and more lasting erections. Studies have shown that the ingredients in the supplement are effective in increasing sex drive and sexual arousal.

It has been noted that Volume Pills have been highly rated for their ability to enhance male erectile function.

How We Ranked The Best Male Enhancement Pills

As we have mentioned earlier, there are plenty of male enhancement scams each day in the market. Most male enhancement products will claim loads of things, but they will hardly deliver all of them in reality. To rank the best male enhancement pills, we have kept these crucial factors in our minds:

Ingredients

The first thing that we considered is the ingredients, precisely, the quality of the ingredients. Most of the top-rated and effective male enhancement supplements will utilize the same type of ingredients. And the thing that most of the high-quality ones apart is the quality of the ingredients.

We did not consider the pills that included low-quality or unusual herbal extracts. Instead, we prioritized only the best male enhancement pills that had high-quality elements in their blends.

Effectiveness of the Ingredients

Apart from just considering the quality of the ingredients, we took the effectiveness as well. A male enhancement pill might contain all of the proven ingredients and still can be less effective in offering the actual benefits. The reproductive system requires higher strength elements for growth.

That is why the options with the elements in the effective strengths got the highest positions in our list.

Transparency

Another thing that plays a crucial role is the transparency of the brands. Plenty of brands out there claim that their pills contain the “most effective” elements and have gone through plenty of clinical trials. But they will not provide any information regarding the tests or the blend. Those are usually a hit or miss.

Advertisement

Yes, the advertisement tells a lot about the effectiveness of the formula. There are male enhancement pills out there that will claim for penis enlargement by 12 inches, which is not possible at all! Some even provide a guarantee of treating erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. You must know that no supplement can treat erectile dysfunction permanently. Many male enhancement pills brands will even go ahead and claim ridiculous sexual health benefits.

Price and Value

The last thing that was on our priority list was the value proposition. Yes, we know that some of the supplements on our list are around $100. The thing that we considered, in that case, was the value proposition. If any male enhancement pills had a higher value proposition, they got a higher position on our list.

What Does Science Say?

According to a recent statistical report, about 40 percent of men over the age of 40 face mild to moderate erectile dysfunction symptoms. And after each of the years, a male will have a higher chance of developing ED. And ED is pretty natural and will happen because of age. It can even occur before the 40s.

However, different studies have proved that taking effective supplements can lower the chances of erectile dysfunction occurring at an earlier stage of life. To understand what these supplements do to your body, you need to know the effects of each ingredient first.

Yohimbe

Most of the male enhancement pills that are on our list contain Yohimbe. It is a natural herbal extract and has been used for an extended amount of time to treat issues related to sexual performance.

Different studies show that this ingredient works by blocking out the alpha-2 adrenergic receptors. Now, you might be wondering what these receptors do? Well, they can prevent you from having a hard erection. And they also play a crucial role in the production of nitric oxide.

By blocking out the receptors, Yohimbe will increase nitric oxide production and improve the blood flow to the penis. Eventually, the erections will be long-lasting and more rigid.

L-Arginine

Many bodybuilders will take supplements that contain L-arginine to pump more blood flow. More blood flow means more energy. And more energy means more stamina. Eventually, you will perform better on the bed and have a pleasurable orgasm during sexual activities.

There are plenty of studies related to L-arginine too. Some studies proved that the ingredient is effective in its high dosages. That is why the best male enhancement pills must contain the component at a higher strength.

Horny Goat Weed

The PDE5 stands for phosphodiesterase type 5, which can stop the arteries of the penis from widening. And that would eventually prevent you from having a hard erection. Well, the horny goat weed takes care of that. It will also do a proper job of mitigating the symptoms of ED.

Zinc

One of the common ingredients of most male enhancement pills is zinc. This ingredient is widely used in other health supplements too. And it plays a vital role in terms of improving sexual performance. First, it will increase testosterone production and then muscle mass. However, it does not have a direct link to testosterone level.

This study, for example, found that 30mg of zinc per day was enough to keep the testosterone level up to the mark.

Vitamin D

The element zinc gets its full potential when combined with vitamin D. Different researches have already proved that it holds a higher power of sexual enhancement in many ways. Your body will struggle to keep up the testosterone level if it has a deficit of vitamin D.

This 2011 study showed a strong connection between testosterone levels with vitamin D. A group of men was in the test. Half of them were given a placebo, and half had supplements that had vitamin D. The first half did not show any improvement in the testosterone level at all.

Tribulus Terrestris

One of the less common herbal extracts that some of the supplements will contain is the Tribulus Terrestris.

Through recent studies, researchers have found out that the element can undoubtedly positively impact sexual performance. A study regarding the component involved women that were facing different issues regarding their performance. One of the groups was given a placebo, while the others got pills that had Tribulus Terrestris.

After a couple of dosages, the group that got the actual ingredient had better sexual desire, proper lubrication, and sexual arousal.

A similar study revolving around male rats showed that the ingredient helped a ton improve sexual functions.

Other Ingredients

Apart from the ingredients discussed above, the male enhancement pills will also utilize other elements. The ones that usually claim to increase the semen volume, improve sperm production, and orgasm intensity will usually contain zinc and D-aspartic acid.

Studies proved that when combined with other natural extracts such as maca root, ashwagandha, and fenugreek, those two elements can affect the semen volume.

Natural Ways of Enhancing Male Sexual Health

Don’t want to take any pills or supplements? Well, you do not have to if you can make these fit into your lifestyle:

Exercise

Optimized flow of blood will go a long way in this case. And for that, regular exercise is a must. Different studies have proved that exercising just 20 to 30 minutes a day can optimize your body’s blood flow. And after that, the flow to the penis will also get optimized, resulting in better and long-lasting erections.

Strength Training

Apart from just exercising, you can try training your body for strength. That will increase testosterone production. It will also help you to stay in shape and maintain the right BMI. And if you can prevent yourself from being overweight, your performance regarding sex will naturally get better.

Anxiety and Stress

As we have mentioned earlier, performance anxiety is your biggest enemy in terms of performance in bed. Studies have shown that stress can raise cortisol. And cortisol is a hormone that makes your body shut down different functions. This 2017 review on men with depression and anxiety problems states a strong connection of sexual drive with anxiety and stress. And by reducing stress, you can perform better.

Balanced Diet

Your eating habits can have a massive impact on your performance. A proper diet will support the body in multiple ways. And from a balanced diet, you will get all of the nutrients that different functions of your body demand, including sexual function.

Frequently Asked Questions About Male Enhancement Pills

Q: How quickly does a male sexual supplement output result?

A: Taking male enhancement pills depends on the ingredients of the blend and the strength of each of the components. A pill can offer positive results in just 30 minutes of ingestion with the correct elements at the right dose. However, other ones will work at a slower pace. But if they are effective, they will indeed offer noticeable effects.

Q: What is nitric oxide, and what does it do?

A: Nitric oxide, otherwise known as NO, is a compound that helps with blood flow. It widens the vessels and makes it easier for the blood to flow through. In terms of sexual supplements, NO will ensure that the penis is getting the proper flow, which will offer hard and long-lasting erections.

Q: Is it possible to permanently increase the length of the penis?

A: Stretching the penis can indeed impact the length and the girth of the size. However, there is no scientific evidence regarding that. But some of the male enhancement products can surely help. They will provide the reproductive system with the required amount of ingredients to promote growth.

Q: How should I use a male sexual supplement?

A: The majority of male enhancement formulas will come in capsule or pill form. All you need to do is ingest them daily at the correct dosage. However, there are liquid forms available. You need to mix those into a drink.

Q: Is the male enhancement pill safe?

A: These male enhancement products will depend on the ingredients and the strength of the blend. If the brand is following the guidelines of the FDA and utilizes the safe elements, it should be 100 percent safe for consumption.

Q: Can I buy male enhancement pills without a prescription from a doctor?

A: Yes! These are dietary supplements, and the FDA does not approve them. However, in case of serious health issues, talk to your doctor before using any of the supplements.

Q: Can male enhancement pills work to treat erectile dysfunction?

A: No, treating erectile dysfunction with these supplements is not possible; neither is any company allowed to make such false claims. The penis enhancement pills only work as long as you take them.

Final Words

We can not stress enough how vital proper blood flow, the right level of testosterone, and stamina are for getting better sex. The best male enhancement pills can ensure all of these factors. In comparison, the regular ones are just going to fill up your body with random vitamins and nutrients.

And we ensure that all of the supplements we took a look at will provide you with nothing but genuine benefits. So, get one of them without overthinking!