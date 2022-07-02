Top-Rated Best Meal Replacement Shakes

Using a meal replacement shake gives users an easy way to fill their bodies with the nourishment they need each day. While they work for weight loss, they also allow users to grab a quick meal without spending the extra time to prepare one. However, every meal replacement shake is made differently, making the decision of which one to use even more difficult.

Best Meal replacement shakes often include proteins and superfoods, but these powders as standalone supplements may not have enough nourishment. Finding suitable replacements for a meal have the calories, carbs, fiber, and other nutrition that the average meal has. Most meal replacement shakes need to leave users feeling satisfied instead of still hungry.

Our research and editorial team have illustrated a few supplements and have listed this guide with reviews of the top meal replacement shakes of the year to narrow the user’s options.

The 19 Best Meal Replacement Shakes of 2022

PhenQ Shake Act as a natural appetite suppressant and boosts energy levels Golden Superfood Bliss Work as a complete meal to reduce intake of extra calories than required Exante Help to maintain a calorie deficit and boost metabolism Lanta Flat Belly Shake Allow a person to get rid of stubborn belly fat and aid in increasing energy levels Instant Knockout Complete Suitable option for athletes and bodybuilders to build lean muscle mass Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Help an individual to have flat belly and reduce overall body fat Ikaria Flat Belly Juice Reduce fatigue and high uric acid to target weight gain Organifi Complete Protein Help one to stay fuller by promoting the feeling of satiety Green Regimen Elite Protein Help to build lean muscle mass and reduce extra pounds effortlessly Vegan Protein Smoothies A perfect guide of weight loss recipes 21 Day Smoothie Diet Provide 21 smoothie recipes to burn excess fat Ladder Nutrition Shake Provide essential nutrients to the body and assist in losing weight Garden of Life Raw Organic It is a perfect meal replacement shake that keeps you energetic throughout the day Vega All in One All Shake One of the top male replacement shakes that can be made in 15 seconds Orgain Organic Meal Shake Natural and effective meal replacement shake formula NatureFuel Keto Meal Replacement Boost ketone levels to induce ketosis and help one to burn extra fat cells Fit&Lean Meal Shake Promote slimmer body and lean muscle mass RSP TrueFit Suitable for achieving weight loss goals and healthy body Ka’Chava Tribal Superfood Boost digestion and weight loss regime

After reviewing the different meal replacement shakes and related products on the market, the meal replacement supplements on this guide includes:

Let’s take a look at each of these formulas for consumers to see what makes them so effective that they earned a spot on this guide.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake

The PhenQ brand is one of the top companies in the weight loss industry, and their reputation precedes every supplement they make. Their Complete Meal Shake, for example, helps users to improve their weight loss by replacing one full meal per serving with an array of beneficial ingredients. Led by InnoSlim, this formula contains 24 vitamins, minerals, and adaptogens (including MCT oil and ashwagandha).

Though most other meal replacement powders use whey protein, every ingredient in this meal shake is plant-based. Plus, the remedy works for individuals who currently eat the foods recommended in the keto diet. Users often experience improved energy levels and reduced food cravings with one scoop per serving. Mix with water or milk to prepare the shake and use it as a replacement for any meal. So far, this product has been one of the top meal replacement shakes of the year.

Ingredients Whey protein concentrate, Ashwagandha, InnoSlim, vitamins, minerals, proteins, adaptogens, KSM-66, and healthy fats from natural MCT oil Key Highlights It is a perfect powder that aid in losing weight Vegan meal replacement shake Provide various health benefits like regulating blood sugar level, supporting good cholesterol level, energy levels, and many more. Suppress appetite and reduce calorie intake Price $49 Money Back Guarantee 60 days

Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss

Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss provides users with a meal replacement option with a rich number of superfoods and turmeric. Other ingredients include coconut milk, black pepper, amla fruit, cinnamon bark, and ginger root, but cinnamon bark helps trigger weight loss and blood sugar control. The formula allows the user to get the necessary nutrients each day while relieving inflammation in the gut and body. Plus, they work synergistically to support improved immunity, sleep, and metabolic speed.

Developed by Danette May, the diverse ingredient profile makes relieving stress much more accessible for customers. Plus, the brand already has a reputation for its high-quality products in the supplement industry. This is one of the only formulas on the list that includes turmeric, giving customers the ability to eliminate inflammation. With 12 superfoods to eliminate hunger cravings and provide incredible nutrients, it is a value-worthy price.

The powder needs to be mixed with water or an existing smoothie to get the vanilla latte flavor for which it receives such praise. The creators at Earth Echo recommend drinking it each day to enjoy the benefits.

Ingredients Turmeric, black pepper, coconut milk, MCT Oil, Organic Amla fruit extract, Cinnamon, Ginger root, Ashwagandha, and 4 mushroom blend Key Highlights Vegan meal replacement formula Provide all essential vitamins and minerals to support overall mental and physical health Assist in losing weight by controlling hunger Best meal replacement shake that can be taken as a perfect alternative of breakfast, or lunch Price $50 Money Back Guarantee 60 days

Exante Meal Replacement Shakes

Exante Meal Replacement Shakes has quite a few options for meal replacement shakes for consumers that want low-calorie meal replacement drinks. With a creamy texture and tasty flavors, users choose what meal they want to replace with it. Plus, every serving of Exante meal replacement contains 25% of the total vitamins and minerals that consumers need each day. As long as they spread out the remaining 75% through snacks and other meals, Exante is an ideal fit.

Every serving offers no more than 120 calories, which is a bit less than most consumers already have in their meals. However, researchers show that reducing calories is an effective way to promote weight loss. Users need to get enough calories in the rest of their diet with these shakes alone to ensure that they lose weight safely. Luckily, they are rich in protein, reducing hunger quickly.

Ingredients Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Powder, Inulin, Vitamin & Mineral Blend (Dipotassium Phosphate, Potassium Citrates, Calcium Carbonate, Choline Bitartrate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Oxide, Sodium Ascorbate, Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Ferrous Sulfate, Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin A Palmitate, Cholecalciferol, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Gluconate, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Sodium Molybdate, Biotin, Phytonadione, Folic Acid, Pyridoxine HCL, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Sodium Selenite, Chromium Chloride, Cyanocobalamin), Natural & Artificial Flavoring (Natural & Artificial Flavor, Modified Food Starch, Caramel Color), Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Potato Extract (Proteinase Inhibitors, (P12) (tubers), Potato Maltodextrin), Sucralose, Silicon Dioxide, Caramel Color, Acesulfame Potassium, Bromelain, Papain, Digestive enzymes and healthy fats Key Highlights Fat burning meal replacement shake that induces the fat-burning state of the body naturally Help to lose weight and achieve optimal health with better metabolic rate Provide healthy fats and essential nutrients to the body Boost energy and reduce cravings Price $30 Money Back Guarantee 30 days

Instant Knockout Complete

Instant Knockout Complete is one of the popular fat burners and act as a daily remedy to help athletes, bodybuilders, and many other fitness freaks to boost their metabolism and lose weight effectively. The manufacturer of Instant Knockout Complete promises to create this formula with exclusively natural ingredients, making it safe and effective for every person who consumes this.

Although many professional athletes know their best about how to train and better muscle mass, somehow they need extra support to build lean muscle mass, Instant knockout is a perfect choice. This comes under the category of popular meal replacement shakes, as it comes in powder form that can be mixed in every liquid beverage.

With a handful of proven ingredients, the entire body burns extra calories by taking this meal replacement formula. The composition also triggers energy level and help an individual to be in better shape without starving themselves. While you are not willing to spend hours at the gym or crave your favorite food, consider taking this meal replacement shake. In only a few seconds, the drink is ready and it makes a huge difference in the muscle mass and overall body. This powder is specially made to help athletes and bodybuilders to achieve their weight loss goals easily.

Ingredients Green tea extract, Cayenne pepper seeds, Glucomannan, Caffeine anhydrous, Vitamin B, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, L-Theanine, and Piperine Key Highlights A perfect meal replacement formula to increase energy and metabolism Contains essential vitamins and minerals to support overall nutrition Unlike other meal replacement, Instant Knockout Complete contains muscle-building ingredients Suppress appetite and aid to intake fewer calories Price $59 Money Back Guarantee 60 days

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Okinawa is a powder-based weight loss formula, comes under the category of the top-ranked meal replacement shakes as it supports the internal fat burning process. A well-known nutritional expert, Mike Banner has introduced this formula. Mike Banner has invented various effective and natural weight loss programs, hence, Okinawa Flat belly Tonic is another best formulation by him. The main idea behind Okinawa Flat belly tonic is derived from the Okinawa region of Japan where people use a blend of special herbs and spices is used for a healthy diet and better physique.

This meal replacement shake is made up of all-natural ingredients originated from Japan that offer amazing health benefits and do not possess any side effects. This powder-based weight loss product is 100% Safe and effective in losing weight.

However, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic not only helps in weight loss but also supports overall health with better cardiovascular health by regulating blood sugar levels and blood pressure. The formula is also effective in increasing energy levels and eliminating stored fat cells of the body. With multiple benefits, this powder supports overall health and well-being. However, in reality, many people find it hard to lose belly fat but with the help of this powder, you can get rid of stubborn abdomen fat.

Okinawa flat belly tonic is a unique solution, the makers of this supplement state that CRP of the body affects the metabolic rate of the body which leads to an inadequate fat-burning state. To discard CRP this flat belly tonic is a perfect formula.

Ingredients EGCG, Hibiscus Sabdariffa, Inulin, Piperine, Aronia Berry, Momordica Charantia, Acai Berry, and Mulberry Key Highlights Burns excess fat to build lean muscle mass and get rid of stubborn belly fat Reduce cravings to further assist in weight loss process Improve cardiovascular and liver functioning Improves mood, self-confidence, self-esteem, and mental clarity Price $70 Money Back Guarantee 90 days

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice

Ikaria Lean Belly Juice is a perfect blend of superfoods proven to support your metabolic function. It is a great morning meal replacement formula that supports a weight loss regime by increasing metabolism, reducing cravings, and promoting healthy blood flow of the body. The manufacturer ensures to add only scientifically proven ingredients in the lean belly juice to make it one of the effective meal replacement shakes.

According to the manufacturer of Ikaria Lean belly juice, it can fix the root cause of weight gain. Each serving of this belly juice delivers the body with superfoods that fight fat cells in different ways. The official website of this formula claims that uric acid is the primary cause of weight gain. When there is excessive uric acid, it becomes tougher to get rid of body fat, along there are many indicators of high uric acid like fatigue, joint pain, high blood sugar levels, high blood pressure, and more.

This formula targets stubborn body fat by addressing high uric acid. The ingredients added in this formula are responsible for stabilizing hormone levels which results in better glucose levels. Although, this morning beverage increases the oxidation of fat cells into energy to aid in losing weight effectively.

Ingredients Japanese knotweed extract, Korean ginseng, dandelion, citrus pectin, black pepper, kelp extract, turmeric, African mango, hibiscus root, beetroot, and acai powder Key Highlights Increased energy levels and help to reduce chronic fatigue Fortify immune system and fight against free radical damage Support joint health for better mobility Improves digestion to further aid in weight loss Price $69 Money Back Guarantee 180 days

Lanta Flat Belly Shake

Lanta’s Flat Belly Shake is a relatively new and best meal replacement formula, available in powder. However, one of the biggest reasons it secured a spot on this list was the refund policy that lasts for an entire year after the purchase.

This formulas ingredients help individuals promote a more robust metabolism, better energy, and improved fat oxidation based entirely on plants. All of these changes contribute to better digestion, which is the key to eliminating hormonal weight gain. The elements have no side effects, but they promote weight loss and improve how users lose fat. Ultimately, the point of these ingredients is to reduce the cravings that users often have while dieting, making the shake an excellent alternative to indulging in a meal.

This Flat Belly Shake offers a scientifically proven remedy to improve the user’s metabolism and weight loss efforts. The creators recommend at least three months of use to start seeing results.

Ingredients Green Vegetables, berries, fruits, and herbal extracts like Panax ginseng, mangosteen, cinnamon bark, ashwagandha, amino acids, and ECGC from Asian green tea Key Highlights Help to lose stubborn belly fat along with overall body fat Increase energy levels and metabolism Reduce hunger and work as a complete meal One of the best meal replacement powders that can be mixed with tea, coffee, water or any of your favorite beverage Price $69 Money Back Guarantee 365 days

Organifi Complete Protein All-in-One Mix

Organifi’s Complete Protein All-in-One Mix already has a reputation for being delicious and healthy, though some customers might shy away from it with the higher price tag. Still, users get exclusively plant-based protein that only uses organic sources. In total, every serving comes with 20 grams of protein, paired with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. It also supports the user with a digestive enzyme blend to make the formula less harsh on the stomach.

Users currently follow the keto diet with no dairy, gluten, or soy to get what they need from this mixture. It is somewhat dense, but only one large scoop offers enough support per serving. Many other products on this list require two scoops, meaning users aren’t getting as much nourishment from other products.

Ingredients Pea Protein, Quinoa, digestive enzymes, and pumpkin seeds Key Highlights Used as one of the best meal replacements that come in two delicious flavors Provide essential vitamins and minerals for overall health and wellness Gluten-Free and vegan meal replacement shake Natural and safe weight loss formula that aid to lose extra pounds effortlessly Price $80 Money Back Guarantee 60 days

Green Regimen Elite Protein

Elite Protein by Green Regimen offers a chocolate flavor and a plant-based list of ingredients, topping it off with 25 grams of protein in every serving. To sweeten the deal, users get the support of superfoods and a complete amino acid profile, supporting individuals who use this formula to work out effectively as well.

The body needs natural nutrition to work at its maximum capacity, which is why Green Regimen includes no sugar, stevia, or artificial flavors that otherwise cheapen the formula. An added benefit is the 4 grams of organic fiber and digestive enzymes, which users only need one serving to get. It promotes better digestion with every single serving.

Ingredients Complete plant-based protein complex, Phytonutrient dense greens, prebiotics and fiber, Digestive enzyme Matrix and natural chocolate flavor Key Highlights Support better digestion and gut health It is a protein meal replacement shake Work as a complete meal and keeps you full for a longer period Build lean muscle mass and aid to lose weight Price $52 Money Back Guarantee 30 days

Vegan Protein Smoothies

The Vegan Protein Smoothies isn’t a meal replacement shake, but it is a massive digital guide that shows users the different recipes they can use. The manual works for individuals with or without a vegan diet, helping them to use natural ingredients to build muscle and lose weight.

The guide is a collection of three different books – the quick-start guide, a book of recipes, and a recipe book for acai bowls. The recipes are unique, but there’s something available for everyone. They include everything from superfoods and berries to fiber and nuts. The total cost to access this content from the official website is $34.

The Smoothie Diet

The Smoothie Diet is another program (rather than a shake), showing users what they need to do to lose weight for improvements in their health. The program has a few different smoothies that are relatively easy for home cooks of any skill level to prepare, and users see a boost in their energy levels and a drop in their stored fat.

Designed to be a 21-day program, users should expect to see a substantial decrease in their weight in a matter of three weeks, though the actual results are unclear. Still, individuals that need to shed some weight at a rapid pace may be interested in what this program can offer them for a one-time charge of $37.

Ladder Plant-Based Nutrition Shake

The Plant-Based Nutrition Shake by Ladder offers users the chance to choose from individual packets or an entire bulk bag. Every serving delivers 20 grams of protein with over two dozen vitamins and minerals for the user. Users get nutritious pea protein without sugar or fillers to destroy it. However, they still get 7 grams of fiber for digestive health.

While other supplements might prioritize the inclusion of other ingredients, this formula is all about delivering the necessary protein to keep users on track with their health and fullness between meals.

Ingredients Saturated fat, Vitamin D, 20 grams of protein, Vitamin E, Magnesium, Calcium, Theanine, Niacin, and other essential nutrients Key Highlights Good meal replacement shake that promotes the feeling of satiety Support better digestion and immune function Help to build lean muscle mass and lose weight effectively Support overall health and wellness Price $67 Money Back Guarantee 30 days

Garden of Life Raw Organic Meal

As one of the best meal replacement shakes online, Garden of Life’s Raw Organic Meal is among the many remedies available on Amazon.com. Garden of life raw organic meal replacement is one of the best-selling products, only using USDA Organic certified sources for each ingredient. They don’t use whey or any other animal-based protein; instead, they turn to plant-based remedies.

With each serving, users get 20 grams of plant-based protein powder. They also get the support of superfoods, greens, digestive enzymes, and probiotics that a meal replacement powder requires to honestly give users what they need in their breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

The entire formula is sold in a 20-serving tub of the powder, giving users the choice of Chocolate, Lightly Sweet, Vanilla, and Vanilla Chai.

Ingredients Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Niacin, Biotin, Folate, Theanine, Selenium, Magnesium, and Chromium Key Highlights Enhance better digestion and overall health Provide various health benefits for optimal health Best meal replacement formula that suppress appetite and boost energy levels Act as a complete meal and keeps you full for a longer period Price $30 to $40 Money Back Guarantee 30 days

Vega One All-in-One Shake

Vega One’s All-in-One Shake is one of the top options for individuals who desire to keep a vegan diet. Raw Organic Meal Vega formula uses vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to support the user, though it is loaded with hemp, pea, Sacha Inchi, and flax proteins to make up a 20-gram dose for each serving. Considering the many vegetables used (like broccoli, kale, and spinach), users get half of the total vitamins they need for their daily nutrients in just one serving.

Users that want to pay a little less for their supplement won’t find what they need from this one. Still, users have access to nine different flavors with the Vega One shakes, and users can get their choice for $50 to cover 20 servings. Some of the flavors include unsweetened, berry chocolate mint, and coconut almond.

Ingredients 20 grams of protein, Daily Fiber, pea protein, vitamins and minerals, veggies and greens and probiotics Key Highlights It is like traditional protein powders that enhance muscle mass and support overall health Increase lean muscle mass and loses stubborn body fat Good meal replacement shake that act as a complete meal Help in detoxification of the body with better digestion Price $50 Money Back Guarantee 30 days

Orgain Organic Meal All-in-One Nutrition Powder

Orgain’s Organic Meal All-in-One Nutrition Powder is another formula that exclusively uses vegan ingredients, just like Garden of Life and Vega One. It includes vitamins and minerals, but the 20 grams of protein comes from brown rice protein, pea, and chia seeds. Plus, there are 8 grams of fiber in every serving.

All plant-based ingredients in this formula are USDA Organic certified, including garbanzo bean sprouts, kale, bananas, blueberries, and organic stevia (for sweetness).

Ingredients Pantothenic acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Riboflavin, and Vitamin B6 Key Highlights Can be used as a complete meal as it promotes the feeling of satiety Boost energy and metabolism to further aid in losing weight Assist in keeping you full for a longer time and suppressing appetite Known as best meal replacement shake, comes with multiple health benefits Price $40 Money Back Guarantee 30 days

NatureFuel Keto Meal Replacement

NatureFuel’s Keto Meal Replacement may not be well-known yet, but the value with all of the nutritious ingredients could be a game-changer. In every serving, users get 15 grams of healthy fats and about 90% of the micronutrients that users need each day.

Unfortunately, users won’t get that much protein from using these meal replacement shakes at just 8 grams, even by measuring out two scoops of the powder. Individuals who need to improve their protein intake may choose one of the other top products on this list. However, if the user wants to have low-protein and high-fat shakes, then this remedy could help.

The formula includes MCT oil and a protein blend to get the desired results.

Ingredients Chromium, Selenium, Zinc, Magnesium, Iron, Pantothenic acid, Folate, Coconut milk, MCT Oil, Biotin, Chromium, thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin and vitamins, and minerals Key Highlights It is the best meal replacement shake that provides all vitamins and minerals to the user It is a keto formula that boosts the production of ketones in the body to support ketosis state. Gives you a kick to start your day deliciously and easily Help the body to burn stored fat cells Price $28.92 Money Back Guarantee 30 days

Fit & Lean Meal Shake Fat Burning Meal Replacement

Fit & Lean Meal Shake Fat Burning Meal Replacement focuses on improving fat-burning power using a meal replacement. With two scoops of the powder, users get 20 grams of protein from whey protein isolate, pea protein isolate, micellar casein, milk protein isolate, and sodium caseinate. With a fiber blend and a fat blend, users have the added support of probiotics, extracts, digestive enzymes, and more.

Some of the specific ingredients used include green coffee bean extract, green tea leaf extract, and Garcinia Cambogia fruit extract, which are relatively common in weight loss. Plus, a little bit of caffeine is used, triggering thermogenesis and improved energy with each shake.

Users need to be aware that they only get about ten servings in every tub.

Ingredients Green coffee bean extract, Green tea, Garcinia Cambogia, Protein blend (plant-based protein, whey protein isolate), 26 vitamins and minerals, whole vegetables and fruits, and digestive enzymes Key Highlights Due to weight loss ingredients, it is considered as a perfect formula to lose weight effectively It is a protein meal replacement powder that contains protein blend and help to build lean muscle mass Gluten-free and no artificial flavors are added in the powder Effective and fast-absorbing meal replacement shake Price $22 Money Back Guarantee 30 days

RSP TrueFit

RSP TrueFit offers reasonable pricing for all of the benefits that they offer. Users get a total of 25 grams of grass-fed protein, which is paired with 12 fruits and vegetables. Plus, the formula includes prebiotic fiber, fat, and probiotics.

Users have their choice of chocolate, cinnamon, coffee, and vanilla flavors with their order. These flavors and other ingredients are natural so that users won’t worry about artificial ingredients or preservatives.

Ingredients Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Iron, Sodium, Potassium, Vitafiber, Prebiotic soluble fiber, Fruit blend, whey protein concentrate, and sweet potato powder Key Highlights Support better immune and digestive function Promote the feeling of satiety and enhance weight loss regime Boost energy levels and keep the person active for all day long Help to intake less calorie and maintain calorie deficit Price $40 Money Back Guarantee 30 days

Ka’Chava Tribal Superfood

Ka’Chava Tribal Superfood is a meal replacement shake, helping users replace the calories, protein, vitamins, and minerals they would ordinarily get from a meal. The many ingredients involved, like the greens, antioxidants, and fruit extract, ensure that users get 240 calories in every serving. Plus, they’ll get 25 grams of protein with 9 grams of fiber.

The price is more than $5 per serving, but over 70 superfoods and other nutrients are in every order.

Ingredients 70 plus plant-based superfoods and vitamins and minerals Key Highlights Boost mental and physical health Reduce fatigue and boost energy levels Support weight management and help to lose stubborn body fat Suppress appetite and help to intake fewer calories Price $78 Money Back Guarantee 30 days

Who Should Use a Meal Replacement Shake?

Due to how the best meal replacement shakes benefit so many people, very few people won’t find a way to improve their daily nutrition with meal replacement powders. Some people choose to lose weight or to save time on their daily schedule with the help of standard protein powders.

The efforts to lose weight are often the main reason to include the best meal replacement shake during the day. Even with one meal replacement shake per day, users reduce the number of calories they consume considerably. Users create a calorie deficit with fewer calories consumed during a couple of meals a week, which is the easiest way to shed some weight. Most Meal replacement shakes sometimes include ingredients that promote improved weight loss (including green tea extract and caffeine). Others include fiber to improve digestion or reduce the appetite naturally.

With all of the current changes today, hardly anyone has time to make a fresh meal when they need to. Skipping a meal is dangerous but using a meal replacement shake as an individual walks out the door ensures that they don’t lose necessary nourishment or productivity. Users can even make some shakes ahead of time to carry along until they plan to consume them.

The best part about using a meal replacement shake is that it works for almost any situation. College students, executives, busy parents, and every other adult stand to gain a little more time in their schedule without having to prepare all of their meals. Plus, it’s a lot healthier than going to a fast-food drive-thru window that will add more fat and sodium to their body.

Individuals on the keto diet tend to be more willing participants in a meal replacement shake plan. Many meal replacement shakes offer very few carbs, and the straightforward breakdown of macronutrients makes them easier to balance with the rest of their protein, fat, and carbohydrates for the day.

As a post-workout recovery drink, athletes, bodybuilders, and other physically active individuals preferred meal replacement shakes to burn off and support overall nutrition. Plus, this healthy meal is much more mobile than bringing along something they might have to heat up for the people who have a fourth meal.

Older adults need these types of options just as much as others. When an individual only cooks for themselves or has difficulty getting around, cooking is not a priority. Using a meal replacement shake is an easier way to get the nutrition they still need but may struggle to give themselves. This audience frequently looks for ways to save money on their budget, and meal replacement shakes typically provide affordable, lighter fare at an age when not as many calories are consumed.

How We Ranked The Best Meal Replacement Shakes

When it comes down to making a decision, meal replacement shakes often have different formulas and ingredients, but they make the same promises. They want customers to purchase their products to forgo a meal during the day with a balance of protein, calories, and other nutrients. This guide considered the following criteria to ensure that users find the kinds of products that suit their needs.

Protein Source

The quality of the protein that users get is a top priority. While vegan and animal protein sources have places in this guide, the shakes that use natural and healthy protein sources ultimately got the top spots. This guide includes plant-based protein, protein from grass-fed animals, and other USDA Organic certified options.

Amount of Protein

As important as the protein quality, these formulas also offered enough protein to meet the user’s nutritional needs at the meal they replaced. This guide includes meal replacement shakes with as little as 8 grams per serving, though other shakes had 25 grams of protein or more.

Amount of Fiber

Just like protein, users need to get enough fiber in their meal replacement shake to keep their digestive system balanced. For this lineup, the minimum fiber content to be met was 4 grams. Anything below that amount shouldn’t even be considered when choosing a meal replacement shake. Fiber is crucial to the user’s health, even though the average protein powder rarely includes it.

Macronutrients

Carbs and calories may seem like the fillers that consumers need to meet their meal replacement requirements, but formulas without the right balance of macros won’t help anyone. Protein and fat are necessary for consumers’ health, and a good recipe will include them.

Natural Ingredients

Companies that want to save on the cost of creating a supplement use ingredients like preservatives, artificial flavors, and artificial colors frequently. While these substances aren’t necessarily harmful to the body, they won’t provide users with the nutrients. They also dilute the healthy nutrients included. The formulas made with natural and organic ingredients received top priority, giving the user a more excellent array of healthy nutrition.

Taste, Texture, and Mixability

With the right ingredients, meal replacement shakes also have to taste good and mix well. No one wants a delicious powder that simply stays in clumps. The texture experience of the shake is as necessary as the nutritional value, which is why the mixability of each supplement was also a deciding factor.

Other Active Ingredients

After including all of the protein, fiber, and other ingredients that users need, companies differentiate themselves from other shakes by adding plants, fruits, enzymes, and even probiotics. The formulas on this list show a plethora of active ingredients to stand out and provide additional benefits.

Benefits of Meal Replacement Shakes

Scientific research shows that meal replacement shakes help consumers to improve their nutrition, weight loss, and more. The top shakes already have the verification by scientific studies to demonstrate which ingredients are best.

One of the top reasons that consumers take meal replacement shakes is to increase their energy levels. In 2020, researchers showed the necessary vitamins and minerals that the body needs to keep active and mentally energized. Without this support, lethargy and tiredness are the most common symptoms.

Antioxidants are another common ingredient for these meal replacement shakes, providing users with wellness benefits that work in the entire body. Polyphenols and other plant-based compounds reduce the inflammation in the digestive system, muscles, and more, which is particularly helpful to individuals that live actively. After all, this type of movement puts the body through substantial oxidative stress, bringing on inflammation.

Anyone who takes on weight loss endeavors is likely to improve their success by adding a meal replacement shake to their daily routine. The best meal replacement shakes for dieting need to offer high protein and low carbohydrates levels, ensuring that users get the support they need to burn extra calories. Plus, since these shakes have fewer calories than the average meal, they create a deficit, one of the easiest ways to lose weight.

Meal replacement shakes, to appeal to a broader group of consumers, often use vegan ingredients exclusively. They provide the same amount of protein that users need from the top protein powders, but they do it without animal-based products. Both vegans and non-vegans alike consume these foods to give a healthy and balanced supplement to their bodies.

Some consumers prefer to consume meal replacement shakes to give them a keto-friendly option that is easy to prepare. Keto diets are highly restrictive, making them challenging to continue. Still, the necessary macronutrient intake requires balance, and the use of a replacement shake helps users stick with their routine without planning at least one of their daily meals.

Fiber is crucial for anyone that wants to improve weight loss and support healthy digestion, but it isn’t typically found in protein powders alone. Replacing meals with just a protein shake is not conducive to the digestive system, and they don’t deliver the fiber that the body needs to keep regular stools. People drink meal replacement shakes to fill their body with adequate fiber, and it is an effective way to add on fiber in your balanced meal.

FAQs About Meal Replacement Shakes

Q: What is a meal replacement shake?

A: Meal replacement shakes allow users to consume a beverage with the vitamins, minerals, calories, and other nutrients they would ordinarily get from food. The majority of meal replacement shakes have more nutritional support (essential vitamins and minerals) than a protein powder alone.

Q: What’s in meal replacement shakes?

A: One of the most critical components of a meal replacement shake is protein, though every formula varies. While some use pea protein or chia, others use animal-based protein like whey. These shakes may also include nutrients for other benefits, including digestive enzymes, probiotics, amino acids, and plant extracts.

Q: Can an individual survive on meal replacement shakes alone?

A: Most meal replacement shakes have anywhere from 200-400 calories, and they do not offer every single nutrient that the body needs daily. All meal replacement shakes are not intended to replace every complete meal. Users shouldn’t replace more than two meals with these meal replacement shakes, though using once daily is recommended.

Q: Are meal replacement shakes beneficial for people who want to lose weight?

A: The key to stimulating weight loss is creating a deficit with the individual’s calories. For instance, using a 200-calorie shake in place of a 600-calorie lunch reduces the typical calories the body expects from a meal, allowing it to burn more calories. Some meal replacement shakes also use fiber or protein to push along the weight loss.

Q: Who is a good candidate for meal replacement shakes?

A: As long as no medical condition prevents users from consuming this kind of drink, anyone could benefit. From working professionals to young students to senior citizens, a meal replacement shake is suitable for anyone who needs to save money, lose weight, or get a boost of protein with extra nutrients.

Q: Are drinking meal replacement shakes safe for individuals with lactose intolerance?

A: The majority of these types of meal replacement shakes have no dairy-based or lactose-based ingredients. While users will know if a product is vegan, they also control what they mix into the shake.

Q: How should a meal replacement shake be prepared?

A: Users typically mix the meal replacement shake with milk or cold water. However, as long as the powder’s flavor doesn’t conflict with the chosen liquid, users can combine them with nearly anything.

The 19 Best Meal Replacement Shakes of 2022 Final Thoughts

Meal replacement shakes are convenient, affordable, and helpful to consumers. They have the potential to help individuals with weight loss goals just as effectively as gaining muscle mass. Other people just want to take steps to be healthier and save more time in their routine. With these 19 different options, users have plenty of opportunities to see what these shakes can do. Even if they aren’t the right match, understanding what makes a good shake ensures that new customers get what they need.