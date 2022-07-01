Silver Sparrow Phytocet Review

Phytocet is a CBD oil designed for maximum pain relief.

By taking Phytocet daily, you can purportedly enjoy effective pain relief without side effects. The formula uses nanotechnology to improve absorption.

Does Phytocet live up to the hype? How does Phytocet work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know abut Phytocet and how it works.

What is Phytocet?

Phytocet is a CBD oil sold exclusively online through SilverSparrow.com.

Backed by a 4.5 star rating out of 5 and 1,300+ verified reviews, Phytocet contains 1,500mg of broad spectrum CBD per bottle, or around 50mg of CBD per serving.

Like other broad spectrum CBD oils, Phytocet contains CBD with dozens of other cannabinoids. With 100+ cannabinoids in each serving of Phytocet, the formula can deliver the entourage effect for maximum absorption.

In fact, the makers of Phytocet claim their formula is “10X more effective than regular CBD” because of its use of nanotechnology. Phytocet uses nanotechnology to reduce the size of each particle, maximizing absorption. Your body absorbs smaller CBD particles more easily than larger particles, leading to better absorption into your body.

Phytocet is made by a Utah-based company named Silver Sparrow. You can buy Phytocet online through SilverSparrow.com, where it’s priced at $39 to $69 per bottle. All purchases are backed by a 180 day moneyback guarantee.

Phytocet Benefits

According to Silver Sparrow, Phytocet can help with the following benefits:

Back pain

Neck tension

Stiff joints

Sciatica

Nerve pain

Stress, anxiety, sleep, feel good hormones, and more

What Makes Phytocet Unique?

You can find hundreds of CBD oils online making similar claims to Phytocet. What makes this formula unique? Why pick Phytocet?

Here are some of the features that distinguish Phytocet from other CBD oils sold online today.

Three Stage Nanoparticle Processor to Create Millions of Nanoparticles: Instead of struggling to absorb large particles of Phytocet, your body can absorb millions of smaller particles. Silver Sparrow uses a three-stage nanoparticle processor to break each single CBD particle into millions of nanoparticles.

Better Absorption: According to Silver Sparrow, only 6% of the average CBD oil’s ingredients enter your bloodstream because the particles are too big. With Phytocet, all of the ingredients on the label enter your bloodstream.

No Ingredients Wasted or Flushed by Your Body: Ordinary CBD oil gets wasted after entering your body. Your digestive tract, including your stomach acid and natural digestive processes, destroys the CBD and forces it to leave the body before it provides its intended benefits. With Phytocet, that’s not a problem, as little to no ingredients are wasted.

Reduced Risk of Side Effects: Silver Sparrow claims Phytocet leads to a reduced risk of side effects because you need less CBD to feel the effects. Instead of taking a large dose of CBD oil to get the active effects, you can enjoy a smaller dose with fewer side effects – and more active effects.

No Additives: Phytocet contains just two ingredients: broad spectrum cannabinoids with an MCT oil base. In comparison, other CBD oils could contain synthetics, binders, fillers, waxes, gelatin, soy, gluten, artificial colors, preservatives, and flavors, among other added ingredients. Phytocet is also dairy-free, preservative-free, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and filler-free.

What Does Phytocet Do?

Phytocet is specifically designed to help with pain relief. However, according to Silver Sparrow, the formula can deliver several other benefits, including:

Alleviate Pain and Inflammation: Phytocet, like all CBD oils, interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system. The CBD and other cannabinoids in Phytocet interact with your body’s endocannabinoid receptors. Endocannabinoid receptor interactions are associated with various benefits. According to Silver Sparrow, this interaction with your endocannabinoid system can alleviate pain and inflammation, allowing your endocannabinoid system to operate at maximum efficiency and increase your body’s defense against pain causing inflammation.

Restore Cortisol Levels and Pulse Back to Normal: Does your pulse race at night? Do you feel like you have high levels of cortisol, the stress hormone? Phytocet claims to restore cortisol levels and pulse “back to normal.” Being in constant discomfort is stressful, and high stress is correlated with an elevated pulse and high cortisol levels, leading to further agitation and irritation. Phytocet makes stress and tension a thing of the past.

Quiet your Mind at Night: Phytocet claims to quiet your mind at night thanks to the entourage effect. With the entourage effect, you enjoy the effects of dozens of cannabinoids instead of a single cannabinoid. Studies show CBD isolates are less effective than full spectrum and broad spectrum blends. The ingredients in Phytocet, according to Silver Sparrow, work together to promote peaceful, uninterrupted nights while helping your body heal and repair itself. Overall, that means you wake up refreshed and ready to seize the next day.

Boost Feel Good Hormones: Phytocet can purportedly raise levels of feel good hormones within your body. According to Silver Sparrow, Phytocet gives your body an increased ability to produce more serotonin and dopamine, both of which are crucial for stress relief and helping you feel better about yourself.

Absorb 100% of Ingredients on the Label: With other CBD oils, you waste the active ingredients. Your body doesn’t absorb all of the ingredients, and you pass these ingredients out of your body. With Phytocet, that’s not an issue: you absorb 100% of ingredients on the label for maximum absorption and maximum benefit.

Terpene Free for Better Flavor: Silver Sparrow claims terpenes give other CBD oils an unpleasant, bitter flavor. With Phytocet, that’s not an issue: the formula is terpene-free for reduced bitterness and better flavor. Because Phytocet contains no flavors or sweeteners, it should taste like natural CBD.

NanoZorb for Better Bioavailability: Bioavailability is crucial for CBD oils. The more CBD oil your body can absorb, the more effects you will feel. Phytocet uses a proprietary delivery system called NanoZorb for maximum bioavailability. That means more of the active ingredients go to your bloodstream instead of being passed out of your body through your digestive tract or destroyed by stomach acid.

Phytocet Ingredients

Phytocet contains one active ingredient: broad spectrum cannabinoids.

Silver Sparrow mixes this active ingredient with MCT oil, a popular base used in other CBD oils to hold the formula together. MCT oil is a fatty liquid, and some studies suggest the fat molecules in MCT oil help protect CBD from being destroyed by stomach acid and your body’s natural digestive processes.

Here are all of the ingredients in each 1mL (1 dropper full) serving of Phytocet:

50mg of broad spectrum cannabinoids

Other (inactive) ingredients, including MCT oil (medium chain triglyceride oil)

Scientific Evidence for Phytocet

Silver Sparrow cites several studies validating the claims made on the Phytocet website. Although Silver Sparrow has not conducted clinical trials on Phytocet, the company does claim to test its party with a third party lab to verify purity and potency.

Instead of summarizing each CBD oil study, it helps to read review studies. In this 2020 study, for example, researchers examined 25 studies involving 927 patients to determine the recommended dosage of CBD along with its safety and efficacy.

After analyzing these studies, researchers found strong evidence CBD could provide anti-anxiety (anxiolytic) effects while also helping with social anxiety disorder, substance use disorders, and psychotic disorders. Researchers also found CBD was well-tolerated by participants with only mild side effects. Studies used anywhere from 30mg to 900mg of CBD per daily dose, with most studies using 300mg to 600mg of CBD per day.

Silver Sparrow specifically advertises Phytocet for its pain relief properties. According to WebMD, there’s some evidence CBD can help with chronic pain. However, as Harvard Medical School explains, the science doesn’t match the marketing for CBD, and we need more research to prove CBD can meaningfully reduce chronic pain in people. Nevertheless, many people use CBD oils like Phytocet daily for pain relief all over the body.

Many CBD oil companies use nanotechnology to reduce particle size and boost absorption. Although there are few studies proving nano CBD particles lead to greater benefits, other studies have validated the use of nanotechnology for other plant-based compounds. In this 2017 study, for example, researchers found nanotechnology could boost the effectiveness of plant-based anti-inflammatory compounds. When these compounds are smaller, they’re easier for your body to absorb.

Silver Sparrow also makes a big deal out of its use of the “entourage effect” to maximize effectiveness. Found in full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD oils, the entourage effect is the concept that CBD works better when paired with other natural cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. In this 2019 study, researchers validated the entourage effect, finding broad and full spectrum CBD formulas worked more effectively than CBD isolates.

Overall, Phytocet contains a strong dose of CBD oil designed to provide various active benefits. By taking Phytocet daily, you may be able to help your body relax, sleep, and relieve pain.

Phytocet Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Phytocet is backed by 1,300+ verified reviews on the official website. The formula has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.

Here are some of the reviews from Phytocet’s verified purchasers:

One customer describes Phytocet as “a game changer” for its ability to reduce his pain. He used to get overwhelmed by pain, but he now claims to be pain free after using Phytocet.

One woman claims Phytocet works better than other CBD products she has tried. In fact, she claims Phytocet changed her life by helping her manage chronic pain.

Another reviewer claims she used Phytocet to help with her back pain. She also liked the 180 day moneyback guarantee: if Phytocet did not work for her, she was happy knowing she could have requested a complete refund.

Another reviewer claims to use Phytocet to manage the stress and anxiety of parenting. She found it difficult to de-stress after a long day of parenting. She also liked how Phytocet came in a small bottle, making it easy for her to take wherever she goes.

Another reviewer claims Phytocet worked “almost instantly” to solve her daily neck and back pain.

Other reviewers claim Phytocet helps with stress, joint pain, and other effects throughout the body.

Overall, most reviewers on the official Phytocet website seem to agree the formula works as advertised to help relieve pain quickly after use.

Phytocet Pricing

Each bottle of Phytocet is priced at $69, although the price drops as low as $39 when ordering the 6 bottle package.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Bottle: $69 + $9.99 Shipping

$69 + $9.99 Shipping 3 Bottles: $147 + Free US Shipping

$147 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $234 + Free US Shipping + Free Bottle of Silver Sparrow Sleep

Each bottle contains 30 servings of Phytocet, or 30mL (30 full droppers’ worth of liquid formula).

What is Silver Sparrow Sleep?

As part of a 2022 promotion, Silver Sparrow is bundling a free bottle of Silver Sparrow Sleep with all 6 bottle purchases of Phytocet.

While Phytocet is designed for pain relief and other CBD oil benefits, Silver Sparrow Sleep is designed specifically to help you sleep. The formula uses the same broad spectrum nanotechnology CBD delivery system, but with melatonin and other proven ingredients to help you sleep.

Each serving of Silver Sparrow Sleep contains a nanoparticle broad spectrum blend of CBD, melatonin, lavender, and chamomile. The CBD can help you relax, while the other ingredients are proven to help provide a better quality sleep.

Phytocet Refund Policy

All Phytocet purchases are backed by a 180 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days.

If you’re unsatisfied with Phytocet and how it works, or if you did not experience the active effects of Phytocet, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

About Silver Sparrow

Silver Sparrow is a Utah-based CBD company. The company makes Phytocet at a GMP-certified manufacturing facility in Utah.

Silver Sparrow does not disclose the source or growing location of its hemp, nor do they claim their cannabis is certified organic. Silver Sparrow claims each product is lab-tested, although the company does not disclose lab test results or provide batch information upfront, nor do they disclose the name of the third party lab.

You can contact Silver Sparrow via the following:

Phone: 888-389-7775

Final Word

Phytocet is a CBD formula designed to help with pain relief using 100+ cannabinoids. By taking Phytocet daily, you can purportedly enjoy 10X the effectiveness of regular CBD while giving your body ample doses of cannabinoids with an MCT oil base.

According to Silver Sparrow, the manufacturer of Phytocet, the formula can also help with back pain, neck tension, stiff joints, sciatica, and nerve pain, among other benefits.

To learn more about Phytocet and how it works, or to buy the CBD oil online today, visit the official website at SilverSparrow.com >>>