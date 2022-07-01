Golden Monk Kratom Reviewed

Opioid overdose has become a severe issue in the past few years. Many deaths in a year occur only because of this opioid overdose. An excellent way to avoid harm from such an overdose is to use its alternatives, such as Kratom capsules or Kratom powder.

Kratom is an excellent alternative for the withdrawal symptoms from opioids and for leading a healthy and risk-free life. Kratom has been a choice of many people and has gained popularity in the past few years. This is so because even though Kratom fulfills your cravings related to opioids, it does not have the risk of death associated with overdose.

This is not to say that there are zero deaths due to overdose of Kratom each year. However, the number is much less than the deaths from overdose of other opioid drugs. This has also been stated by the US National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

One of the best Kratom vendors online is Golden Monk. It is AKA GMP certified and has been serving in the Kratom industry for a very long. Based in Las Vegas, this Kratom company delivers high-quality Kratom products.

Golden Monk is one of the Platinum sponsors of the AKA. It donates monthly to support the association and its advocacy efforts for protecting Kratom across the nation.

However, users, especially the newer ones, have many apprehensions regarding Golden Monk Kratom products. That is why, to clear all your guides and give you complete information about the company and its products, we bring you a detailed review of Golden Monk. This has been curated after thorough research and effort.

Let us now get started with our Golden Monk Kratom review.

Brand Overview Product Type Kratom Capsules and Kratom Powder Strain Variety Maeng Da Kratom Bali Kratom Bentuangie Kratom Hulu Kapuas Kratom Indo Kratom Thai Kratom Borneo Kratom Malay Kratom Sumatra Kratom Vein Variety green vein kratom white vein kratom red vein kratom Key Features All-natural Kratom 100% Organically sourced Legally and authentically sourced from plantations of Indonesia Manufactured in the USA Manufactured in the AKA cGMP certified labs Platinum member of the American Kratom Association Batches go through strict quality protocols, including 6 lab tests Customer Reviews It has one of the best customer reviews on its official and other websites. Servings Ranges 250 grams, 500 grams, and 1000 grams packs for Powder 250, 500, 1000, and 2000 capsules pack Money-back guarantee 30 days money-back guarantee on all products Shipping Charges Free priority shipping over orders worth $49.99 and more Price $39.99 to $244.99

What is Golden Monk?

Golden Monk is a Kratom vendor based in Las Vegas in the US. It was founded in 2016, and since then, it has built a good reputation in the Kratom community. The company takes pride in carefully manufacturing and packaging each Golden Monk Kratom product to produce high-quality Kratom products.

Golden Monk has an extensive range of products depending on the Kratom strain and vein varieties. The company uses finely ground Kratom for its products. There are no additive fillers, and they are entirely natural. Golden Monk has gained its reputation for these reasons.

It offers same-day delivery for orders that are placed before 10:00 AM PST. Golden Monk’s customer service is quite prompt and responsive. Additionally, Golden Monk offers private packaging, so you do not have to worry if you wish to order Kratom from Golden Monk discretely.

Golden Monk Kratom products are relatively affordable and offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can read more about the pricing and the refund policy in the further sections ahead.

Is Golden Monk Kratom Legal?

The use of Kratom is legal in many states of the US and other parts of the world. Many companies sell Kratom for opioid withdrawal symptoms. If you are wondering whether it is legal to buy from Golden Monk, you can be assured that Golden Monk sells only legal Kratom strains.

If you reside in a state that has banned Kratom, Golden Monk Kratom items will not be available in your area since Golden Monk only ships to places where Kratom is legal for use and shipment.

To know more about the availability of Golden Monk items in your area, you can read the upcoming sections of this Golden Monk review or check their official website.

Golden Monk Kratom Products

Golden Monk has a wide range of Kratom products in terms of strains and color. however, the formulation and packaging of their products are done in only two types:

Golden Monk Kratom Powder

Golden Monk Kratom Capsule

There are various strains and colors in which Golden Monk sells these two types of Kratom products. These have been discussed in detail in the following section of our Golden Monk Reviews.

Kratom Capsules

Golden Monk has a range of Kratom Capsules that it sells on its official website. Some of them are:

white vein Kratom capsules

green vein Kratom capsules

red vein Kratom capsules

vein Kratom capsules

You can also select from a range of Kratom strains for these capsules. The strains in which Kratom capsules are available are Green Maeng Da Kratom, Red Maeng Da, White Maeng Da, Green Malay Kratom, Red Vein Bali Kratom, White Bali, Red Borneo, Green Borneo Kratom, White Borneo, Red Indo, Red Thai, etc.

Maeng Da Kratom

Golden Monk Maeng Da Kratom is available in powder form. Maeng Da Kratom refers to the horned leaf strain of the Kratom plant. Golden Monk Maeng Da Kratom powder is available in three color veins:

green vein Kratom powder

white vein Kratom powder

red vein Kratom powder

Golden Monk Maeng Da Kratom powder is available in packages of various sizes, such as 75 grams, 150 grams, 250 grams, 500 grams, and 1000 grams (1 kg). You can order bulk from Golden Monk to save time and money.

Maeng Da Kratom is usually famous among more experienced Kratom users for its alkaloid strength. Genuine and authentic Maeng Da Kratom is found only in Indonesian plantations.

Red Vein

Golden Monk Red Vein Kratom powder is available in various strains. Some of them are:

Red Vein Bali Kratom

Red Bentuangie Kratom

Red Hulu Kapuas Kratom

Red Indo Kratom

Red Thai Kratom

The red vein Kratom powder uses finely ground Kratom sourced authentically to provide you with high-quality Kratom products. Golden Monk packs the red vein Kratom powder in the form of capsules and powder. Both have various packaging options, such as a pack of 100 capsules of 250 grams powder packs.

Red Vein benefits the human body in different ways. It is known to help in pain management and can cause mild sedation. It is also helpful in anxiety management. It may help you fall asleep by calming your mind. It can also lead to improved focus and alertness.

Green Vein

Golden Monk Green Vein Kratom powder is one of the best-selling color veins of pure Kratom strain products. Some of the green vein Kratom powder products made by Golden Monk are:

Green Bali Kratom powders

Green Borneo Kratom

Green Hulu Kapuas Kratom

Green Malay Kratom

Green Sumatra Kratom

The green vein is also available in Maeng Da Kratom strains and the form of capsules. The Kratom community, in general well, receives green vein Kratom products. Of these, users particularly enjoy the super green Malay Kratom by Golden Monk.

The green vein of Kratom is known for several benefits to our body, such as giving a sense of calm and focus and uplifting your mood. With higher doses of the green vein, one may even experience euphoria.

White Vein

Golden Monk White Vein Kratom powders are some of the best Golden Monk Kratom products. Some of the white vein products by the company are:

White Bali Kratom

White Borneo Kratom

White Sumatra Kratom

The white vein Kratom powder is known for its many benefits to the human body, such as giving an energy boost and improved cognitive functioning. It may also help in improving mental focus the way caffeine does. One may even feel euphoric after taking this powder.

Golden Monk Quality Control

Every user’s essential concern is whether or not the Kratom vendor has excellent and reliable quality control measures. After all, Kratom in itself is a sensitive component. And to add to this, many Kratom vendors do not follow any stringent quality control measures.

The Kratom industry must follow the American Kratom Association’s GMP program guidelines for its production, packaging, quality control, and distribution. Even then, many Kratom retailers tend to ignore them. You should beware of such Kratom retailers.

Golden Monk is a member of the American Kratom Association and is also a part of the Kratom Association’s GMP program, so one can expect the vendor to have the highest quality control standards to provide premium Kratom powder.

Under the American Kratom Association’s CGMP program Golden Monk follows all the guidelines that include screenings and tests. Golden Monk’s products go through six lab tests. Each batch is then given a batch number used to keep the record of test results.

To maintain its membership in the American Kratom Association GMP program, Golden Monk also agrees to be audited by the American Kratom Association’s CGMP program auditors. The company is known for its climate-controlled facilities for production and testing for the best results.

Golden Monk Kratom Split Kilo

Golden Monk lets you order one kilogram of powdered Kratom from two different Kratom strains. This benefits people who want to buy at least half a kg of more than one strain to get the benefits of more strains. Golden Monk offers a Split Kilo pack in the following strains:

Red Maeng Da – ½ kilo

Red Bali – ½ kilo

Red Borneo – ½ kilo

Red Indo – ½ kilo

Red Thai – ½ kilo

Red Hulu Kapuas – ½ kilo

Red Sumatra – ½ kilo

Red Bentuangie – ½ kilo

Green Maeng Da – ½ kilo

Green Borneo – ½ kilo

Green Hulu Kapuas – ½ kilo

Green Malay – ½ kilo

Green Bali – ½ kilo

Green Sumatra – ½ kilo

White Maeng Da – ½ kilo

White Bali – ½ kilo

White Borneo – ½ kilo

White Sumatra – ½ kil

Benefits of Golden Monk Kratom

Golden Monk uses only 100% organically sourced Kratom, which has been scientifically proven to have many health benefits.

Withdrawal Symptom Management

Kratom can help significantly with managing the withdrawal symptoms attached to quitting opioids. Think of it like nicotine patches for quitting smoking. Golden Monk can be very effective in symptom management.

Pain Relief

Many strains of Kratom used in Golden Monk products help pain management. Many Kratom users consider Golden Monk products for assisting in pain management.

Uplifting Mood

A few strains that Golden Monk uses can help uplift your mood. Many researchers find a correlation between the use of Kratom and better mood. Some users of Golden Monk also highlight this in their reviews.

Focus and Concentration

Golden Monk Kratom helps improve focus and concentration for some users as well. This is because Kratom can trigger some neurotransmitters just like caffeine does. This is why it can help in building concentration as well as focus.

Anxiety and Depression

Some Golden Monk Kratom strains have been found to help with anxiety and depression symptoms due to the withdrawal of opioids. This is not a treatment; it is just a supplementing effect. Golden Monk should not be used to treat anxiety and Depression.

Other Health Benefits

Golden Monk Kratom has been found to have other benefits as well. A few users report lesser aggression, improvement in sexual performance, and other psychiatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and respiratory problems.

The products are not approved for medical use to treat the problems they show positive effects on. That is why user discretion is required for using these products. Additionally, the minimum age to buy and use Golden Monk products is 18 years.

Is Golden Monk Safe?

The Las Vegas-based Golden Monk’s Kratom products are perfectly safe for consumption. The company is a member of the GMP program and the American Kratom Association (AKA). As it is a member of the American Kratom Association GMP Program qualified vendor, users can be assured of its safety.

The Kratom products of Golden Monk are legal to be bought in all places except where Kratom or shipment of Kratom is not permissible. Golden Monk users have found the products safe for use with its discreet packing. They found them quite helpful with the opioid withdrawal symptoms as well.

The products are made in highly secure American Kratom Association’s GMP-certified facilities. A lot of testing is also done. The formulations are clinically tested, and extensive quality control is practiced. Additionally, proper sanitation must also be followed in the facilities.

The three lab test screenings that take place are:

Heavy metals screening

Alkaloid screening

Microbe screening

The heavy metals screening is done for the presence of lead, arsenic, mercury, and cadmium. In contrast, alkaloid screening checks the appropriate composition and dosages of mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine. Microbe screening is done to find mold, yeast, bacteria, and pathogens.

This is why you can be relieved about the safety of the Golden Monk Kratom products, as it is a member of the American Kratom Association, which means it abides by the highest standards of quality set by the AKA GMP program.

Golden Monk Kratom Sources

Golden Monk manufacturers use only ethically sourced Kratom from the jungles of Indonesia. The official website says they have built a good relationship with Indonesia’s farmers from whom they source their Kratom over the years.

Once the Kratom is received from Indonesia, packaging, and testing are done in their facilities based in the US. They regularly check for quality to ensure the production of the best Kratom products in their facilities.

Golden Monk Buying Options

Across the product range of Golden Monk Kratom items, several buying options can be categorized into Kratom strain variety, vein variety, and packaging options. You can, thus, buy their products depending upon the Kratom strain or vein you are looking for, and in the amount you need.

Buying Kratom Capsules

Kratom capsules will cost you anywhere between $44.99 and $254.99. Each Golden Monk Kratom capsule contains 600 mg of premium Kratom powder which has been lab-tested and has a satisfaction guarantee.

Taking capsules is a better way to consume Kratom since you do not have to worry about measuring the Kratom powder each time. It should also be your preference if the taste of the Kratom powder could be a problem for you.

A pack of 250 capsules will cost you $44.99, while a pack of 500 pills will cost you $67.99. You can save money by purchasing more quantities of the Golden Monk Kratom product you need. You can save more by buying 1000 capsules for $135.99 and 2000 tablets for $254.99.

Buying Golden Monk Kratom Powders

Buying any Kratom strain or vein in powder form costs between $39.99 and $89.99. Golden Monk Kratom powder is available in packs of 250 grams, 500 grams, and 1000 grams.

A pack of 250 grams of Kratom powder will cost you $39.99, while a pack of 500 grams will cost you $69.99 only. You save money on buying more quantities of powder as well. The 1000 grams pack of Golden Monk Kratom will cost you $89.99.

Buying Golden Monk Kratom Split Kilo

You can buy Golden Monk Kratom Split Kilo packs for $44.99. This mix & match Kratom product lets you get the best of any two strains you wish to buy, which are lab-tested and come with a satisfaction guarantee. This is more cost-friendly than buying two 500 grams packages of powdered Kratom.

Golden Monk offers this pack for people who wish to enjoy the health benefits of more strains at once.

Golden Monk Loyalty Program

Golden Monk offers a loyalty program for its customers through which they can save more money while buying Kratom from the company. With each purchase, you are credited with some points redeemed for discounts on the subsequent purchases.

For example, if you buy a Golden Monk Kratom product worth $39.99, you will get up to 900 points on this purchase. You can earn up to 2,550 points on your purchase that can be redeemed in consequent purchases.

Golden Monk Refund and Return Policy

Golden Monk Kratom offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all its products. This way, you can be assured that if you are not fully satisfied with the product, you can get a full refund. Getting a 30-day money-back guarantee on Kratom items is found less often than you think.

This return policy is available not only on unopened products but also on opened products. However, the opened products are returned only if the package contains 85% of the contents. These products are not restocked but are disposed of.

Another thing to be noted is that while returning the product, the return shipping charges are borne by the customers. This is, however, not the case if the return is due to a mistake on the company’s part. Then the total charges are borne by Golden Monk.

The refund policy of the company is complemented by Golden Monk’s customer service, which is prompt and cordial. Customers can reach the company by calling (855) 997-6665 or emailing them. They take up to 5 business days to process the refund.

They also have an exchange policy. Golden Monk offers exchange only on unopened products purchased within 90 days. The company does not provide courier charges for the exchange products. Also, they do not take any opened packages under their exchange policy.

Golden Monk Product Availability

Golden Monk’s Kratom products are available to only people over 18 years of age. Golden Monk products are available exclusively on their website. They ship worldwide except in places where Kratom products are banned or where the shipment is not allowed.

They include Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Wisconsin, Sarasota County, Union County, Malheur County, Denver, San Diego, City Of Oceanside, Jerseyville, Alton, and Columbus.

The shipment is unavailable in countries like Australia, Burma, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, Myanmar, Poland, Romania, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, United Kingdom, and Vietnam.

Apart from these countries and places, you can get theGolden Monk Kratom in powder form and capsules.

Golden Monk GMP Compliance Audit

Under the AKA GMP program, Golden Monk must go through a compliance audit from the association’s approved auditors. Golden Monk posts its compliance audit report on its official website to maintain transparency. This is an excellent step by Golden Monk Kratom vendor as this helps in building the trust of the users in the company.

Only after the auditor’s report did the American Kratom Association GMP program let Golden Monk be a part of the program. Golden Monk’s products were also verified for their claims of third-party tests and maintenance of proper documentation.

There were many components on which Golden Monk was audited. Some of those are:

Personnel and manufacturing (regarding hiring trained personnel and maintenance of proper records )

Manufacturing facility and equipment (regarding maintaining suitable sanitation in the facility and equipment)

Manufacturing operations (regarding appropriate documentation of all processes of the facility)

Batch production records (regarding proper documentation of each batch product along with details like lot number and the Mitragynine content)

Adverse event reporting and recalls (regarding maintenance of an appropriate system of reporting)

Marketing practices (regarding product packaging including mention of age requirement, a disclaimer from the FDA, Kratom strains used, Mitragynine content, and expiration date)

In the audit by the GMP Program, Golden Monk met all the criteria set by the American Kratom Association for the quality control of Kratom products. Compliance with these guidelines lets the company be a member of the American Kratom Association. This is an excellent indication of a good quality product manufacturer as it complies with the highest standards.

Golden Monk Official Website

The official website of Golden Monk is a good resource for anyone willing to learn about Kratom and its variety. Their blog is a great place to gain more knowledge about Kratom items.

The official website is the only place where you can order the products of Golden Monk from. They offer various discounts from time to time as well. You can also subscribe to their newsletter to get discounts and promotion codes.

The terms and conditions of the refund policy, exchange policy, and usage have also been mentioned on the website. We specifically liked the interface of the website for its easy usability. It ranks way higher than other Kratom vendors competing with Golden Monk’s websites.

You can also connect with Golden Monk on Facebook as well as Twitter.

Golden Monk Conclusion

Golden Monk is a great way to avoid opioid overdose while also managing the withdrawal symptoms. This Las Vegas-based Kratom vendor has made its name in the industry by serving high-quality products and excellent services. Golden Monk has great customer service and has been the choice of many Kratom users.

The capsules and powder are manufactured by Golden Monk in a US-based facility but are sourced 100% organically from the plantations in Indonesia. Golden Monk offers a variety of strains and vein colors to choose from. They also have a vast range of packaging options. They offer free shipping on orders over $49.99 as well.

If you want to buy Kratom in powder or capsule form from an authentic brand, you can try Golden Monk Kratom. Its products are pretty affordable when compared to other Kratom vendors as well.

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